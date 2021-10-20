The Most Stylish Sweater Vests to Incorporate Into Your Fall Wardrobe

While sweater vests were once associated exclusively with classic movie nerds, grandpa wardrobes and your college calculus professor, the garment has officially made its way into the upper echelons of fashion trends. Truth be told, we’re rather thrilled that the sweater vest is having such a moment right now, because what better item of clothing than this particular piece of knitwear to get us through the unpredictable weather of this transitional season?

As temperatures continue to zig zag all over the place, these cozy vests are here to save the day. For those days when a full sweater is far too heavy, and a tank top too chilly, the sweater vest combines the best of both worlds. It’s also an extremely practical layering piece, whether you’re throwing it on over your favorite crisp white button down or pairing it with a fitted short-sleeved tee.

Below, see just a few of our favorite sweater vests to wear this fall, whether you’re looking for an oversized v-neck, preppy pattern or classic crewneck.

Rails Chandler Sweater Vest

This black v-neck sweater vest is sure to become a staple of your fall wardrobe; it’s so versatile, and you can layer it over just about any t-shirt or long-sleeved top. And, of course, you could always wear the slightly-oversized piece on its own, perhaps with a flowy skirt or your favorite denim. $188, Rails.

Veronica Beard Collina Cable Knit Sweater Vest

This cozy and oversized navy cable knit has a not-too-tight turtleneck collar and a loose fit, with open sides so you can either wear it over a cute tee or by itself, if you want a slightly more risqué look. $350, Net-a-Porter.

Who What Wear Knox Sweater Vest

If you’re in the market for a classic cable knit sweater vest with a trendy twist, consider this cropped camel-colored silhouette. It’s lightweight but cozy, and you wear it with absolutely everything. $115, Who What Wear.

Yan Yan Jupiter Vest

Make a statement in your sweater vest with this oversized metallic colorblock style, with its bold shades and chunky knit fabric. $375, Yan Yan.

Re/Done Ivory ’50s Wool Vest

Forget everything you thought you knew about your grandpa’s shapeless button-down vest, and just *try* this charming white knit silhouette. You can toss it on over a simple top or wear it solo; it’s neutral enough to work as an everyday piece but still adds a special touch to any outfit $315, Net-a-Porter.

Boden Cashmere Sweater Vest

Boden’s cashmere crewneck is the cuddly sleeveless sweater you never knew you absolutely needed until right this second, and we can’t get enough of the unexpected aquamarine shade. $130, Boden.

J. Crew Cashmere Crewneck Sweater Shell

Of course J. Crew has you covered when it comes to the classic sweater vest; this grey version has a scoop neck and slight ribbing at the hem. It’s a simple look you can make your own. $95, J. Crew.

Frances Valentine Eryn Wool Fair Isle Vest Blue

You can’t forget about a classic Fair Isle print, which gives this wool vest a vintage-y prepster vibe. $358, Frances Valentine.

The Row Cremona Vest

If you’re ready to splurge on a forever piece, look no further than this simple wool vest from The Row. The tailoring is perfection, and while it’s definitely pricey, you’re sure to get so much use of it. This particular silhouette is a little longer than other options, but we like that you can either tuck it in or wear it untucked, for two totally different vibes. $1,050, Net-a-Porter.

Oak and Fort Varsity Sweater Vest

Think of this adorable cream-and-black sweater vest as the fashionista’s version of a prep school uniform. $58, Oak and Fort.

Allude Cashmere Vest

Is there anything more luxurious than slipping into buttery soft cashmere when the temperatures drop? This pale grey vest from Allude is slightly cropped, with a just-oversized fit and a deep v-neck. $300, Net-a-Porter.

Astr the Label Medina Cable Knit Sweater Vest

This cozy classic cable knit has a delicate scalloped hem and deep v-neck, for a fashion-forward and feminine take on the menswear-inspired piece. $78, Astr The Label.