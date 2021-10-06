NASA Is Losing Patience With Boeing’s Indefinitely Delayed Starliner

Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner, a spacecraft for transporting astronauts to the International Space Station built under NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, is taking shape so slowly that NASA wants to move some novice astronauts assigned to Boeing’s planned flights to competitor SpaceX’s Crew Dragon so that they can get some spaceflight experience, Ars Technica reported Tuesday.

Citing two anonymous sources, Ars Technica’s Eric Berger reported that the changes have yet to be approved by NASA’s Multilateral Crew Operations Panel, the group in charge of flight assignment.

NASA hasn’t responded to an Observer inquiry asking to confirm the report.

If the changes are happening, the three astronauts originally assigned to Starliner—Nicole Mann, Josh Cassada and Jeanette Epps—will likely fly on the SpaceX’s Crew-5 mission, the company’s fifth operational flight to the ISS, targeted for launch no earlier than August 2022.

The three astronauts were assigned to either Starliner’s first crewed test flight or its first operational flight. Mann, who was assigned to Starliner’s crewed test, OFT-2, was supposed to fly in 2019. But a series of setbacks have delayed her flight indefinitely.

Cassada and Epps were both assigned to Starliner’s first operational mission, known as Starliner-1. There is no target launch date for that flight just yet.

The NASA astronauts with flight experience currently assigned to the Crew Flight Test and Starliner-1 missions, Butch Wilmore, Michael Fincke, and Sunita Williams, will remain on those manifests for now, Ars Technica’s Berger reported.

In December 2019, Boeing launched an uncrewed Starliner atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket in a test mission called OFT-1, intended as a final dry run prior to flying astronauts. Unfortunately, the spacecraft encountered several software problems during the flight, resulting in a premature landing without docking at the ISS.

That incident caused a 20-month delay on Boeing’s launch schedule. After more than a year of troubleshooting and testing, Starliner was finally ready for a second uncrewed test on August 3. However, hours before liftoff, 13 of the 24 valves in the spacecraft’s service module malfunctioned. The flight was postponed initially for a day then indefinitely after Boeing decided to remove the Starliner capsule from the booster for further inspection.

It’s unclear when Starliner may attempt to launch again, because more than two months later, Boeing still hasn’t figured out what exactly caused those valves to shut abnormally.

In a statement, Boeing said it “continues to work several troubleshooting efforts in parallel” and that testing “is taking place both on the vehicle and in offline labs.”