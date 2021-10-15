A Pink Staycation at This New York Hotel Gives Back for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October isn’t just about making the most of the crisp fall weather with plenty of apple picking and many a pumpkin spice latte. It’s also Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time to support research and raise awareness of the disease. This year, the Walker Hotel Tribeca in New York is getting involved in the important campaign, with a special getaway package so you can live your best staycation life while also supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Throughout October, the Walker Hotel Tribeca is offering an exclusive package where guests can book an all-pink room for a two-night stay, with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting the National Breast Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit that works to promote breast cancer awareness, detection and education, as well as provide free screening serves and support to patients and survivors.

The rosy room features walls covered in a custom shade of pink, as well as cheerful blush-colored sheets, blankets, robes and towels. All the decor has been swapped out for pink versions, from the vases holding pink flowers right down to the lightbulbs—it all seems very Elle Woods. Even the bathroom accessories are pink, including the hairdryer, tissue box and toiletries.

The room also features a curated selection of entirely pink books courtesy of Random House, and while you won’t be able to take the tomes with you when you check out, you do receive plenty of pink-hued amenities and self-care treats from Aromatherapy Associates and Farmaesthetics, including a salt mineral bath, body polish, herbal cleanser and bath oil. There are also two cans of Rosé Water, because summer forever. Also, there are only so many pumpkin spice drinks one can consume, even if Halloween *is* mere weeks away.

It’s been a weird year, so why not treat yourself to a staycation while giving back to an important cause? Now that you’ve decided you must check out this very pink getaway, which is available throughout the month of October and starts at $229 a night, it’s time to book the experience here. Below, take a peek inside the rosy room.