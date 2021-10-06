Shop the Fashion and Beauty Brands Giving Back for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time to amp up support for breast cancer research and donate to organizations dedicated to raising awareness, funding preventative measures and finding a cure for the disease. Breast cancer is the second-most common form of cancer among women in the United States, and according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, one in eight women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime.

Every year, fashion and beauty brands release special products for Breast Cancer Awareness month, and donate a portion of proceeds to important organizations and nonprofits that are focused on raising awareness, funding screenings and treatment as well as helping those who have been affected by the disease.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

It’s always important to shop with purpose, so why not think pink in October? Below, see just a few of our favorite stylish pieces from fashion and beauty brands that support breast cancer awareness. And don’t forget, shopping isn’t the only can you can contribute, as you can always directly donate to organizations like the Susan G. Komen Foundation, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Breastcancer.org, National Breast Cancer Foundation and so many more.

Lele Sadoughi Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Crystal Knotted Headband

Kate Middleton-approved accessories brand Lele Sadoughi launched an embellished pink headband just for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and is donating 10 percent of proceeds to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. $195, Lele Sadoughi.

Sézane

Instead of stopping at just October, chic French brand Sézane is launching a yearlong breast cancer awareness initiative dubbed Pink Wednesdays. On the first Wednesday of every month, Sézane will reveal a new pink item on its website, with all proceeds donated to BCA organizations. In the U.S., the brand has partnered with the Women’s Cancer Research Fund. Sézane is also donating 10 percent of all sales from its eco-friendly denim line to support breast cancer research. $55, Sézane.

Sigma Beauty Pretty in Pink Set

Sigma Beauty is donating 20 percent of proceeds from every purchase of its new Pretty in Pink Set, which includes a rose eyeshadow palette, blending brush and mini liquid lipstick, to The Pink Fund. $36, Sigma Beauty.

Ralph Lauren Pink Pony Collection Fleece Hoodie

Ralph Lauren’s 2021 Pink Pony collection has arrived, including this adorable hoodie, for which the brand is donating 100 percent of the purchase price to the Pink Pony Fund of The Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation. The brand is also contributing 25 percent of the purchase from all other items in the collection to the Pink Pony Fund. $148, Ralph Lauren.

Awe Inspired Woman Power Necklace BCAM Edition

Awe Inspired released a special edition of its Meghan Markle-approved Woman Power Charm Necklace for BCA month. The brand always donates 20 percent of every purchase to the customer’s charity of choice (the buyer can select one of the partner organizations during checkout), and for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Awe Inspired is matching the donation for every customer that selects CancerCare. $150, Awe Inspired.

Jimmy Choo Bing 100 Pink Satin Mules with Crystal Strap

Luxe shoe designer Jimmy Choo is donating 20 percent of the purchase price from all items in the newly released Power in Purpose edit, including these fashionable limited-edition heels, to the BCRF. $975, Jimmy Choo.

Wacoal Bra

From October 24 to October 30, Wacoal is donating $2 from every regular-priced Wacoal or B.tempt’d online bra purchase to Susan G. Komen. Wacoal.

Brahmin Cordelia Checkbook

Throughout the month of October, Brahmin is giving a portion of proceeds from the pink Sweetpea Melbourne collection to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. $55, Brahmin.

Fabletics Eco Go-To Crewneck Sweatshirt in Pink Pixie

Fabletics is contributing 100 percent of net proceeds from this cozy limited-edition pink sweatshirt to F Cancer. $69.95, Fabletics.

Jacquie Aiche Rose Quartz Pendulum Necklace

Fine jewelry designer Jacquie Aiche is donating 20 percent of proceeds from all pink gemstone purchases, including this lovely pink rose quartz necklace, to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. $7,250, Jacquie Aiche.

SheWarrior x City of Hope Flower Power Collection Leggings

Looking for some new athleisure? Consider SheWarrior, as throughout October, the brand is donating 30 percent of proceeds from its sustainable Flower Power Collection to City of Hope. $85, SheWarrior.

Roen

This vegan beauty brand is donating 25 percent of all sales on October 18 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Roen.

Vitamin A West Organic Rib Tank Dress in Light Pink

During October, sustainably-minded brand Vitamin A is donating $5 from every purchase of their limited-edition pink West Dress to Keep a Breast. $138, Vitamin A.

Megababe Smoothie Deo

Just in case you needed a little more motivation to make the switch to clean deodorant, Megababe is now donating 10 percent of all October sales from its Smoothie Deo to the BCRF. $14, Megababe.

Splendid x Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation Felicity Thermal Top

Splendid partnered up with the Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation on a special collection, and for every piece sold during October, the brand is donating a mammogram to a woman in need. $98, Splendid.

M.Gemi The Alpi Due Boot

M.Gemi is donating 100 percent (!) of proceeds from every October purchase of the limited edition (and very cute) pink Alpi Due boot to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. $348, M.Gemi.

Grey State Pink Collection

Every wardrobe could use a little more pink, and throughout October, Grey State is donating 30 percent of proceeds from its pink collection (including this adorable short-sleeved top) to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. $78, Grey State.

Naked Cashmere Love Collection

Naked Cashmere launched a special Love Collection for BCA month, and for every cozy cashmere item sold in October, they’re donating $50 to the BCRF. Now that fall is in the air, why not indulge in a cashmere eye mask that benefits such an important cause? $65, Naked Cashmere.

Volition Beauty Skin Rhythm Balancing & Clearing Serum

Throughout October, Volition Beauty is donating 20 percent of all sales proceeds from their Skin Rhythm Balancing & Clearing Serum to the 50 Shades of Pink Foundation. $45, Volition.