CBD for Dogs: Why Petly CBD Is the Paw-fect Choice

CBD is pretty amazing and could provide your dog with many benefits. The research on CBD is still pretty new, but existing research has shown that CBD could help your pup with seizures, arthritis, anxiety, allergies, pain, inflammation, and other health conditions.

While CBD has the potential to provide a natural treatment option for a variety of ailments, it is also incredibly important to choose your brand wisely, as not all CBD is of the same quality.

Choosing the right CBD brand for your pup can feel overwhelming since the CBD market has become pretty packed in recent years due to its increased popularity. With so many brands to choose from, how can you know which one is the right choice for your pet?

Your dog deserves the very best when it comes to their health and the quality of their products.

From all these brands in the CBD space, one certainly stands out from the rest. Meet, Petly CBD…

Top 3 Petly CBD Products For Dogs:

Why is Petly our top choice?

Quality Ingredients

Petly CBD doesn’t cut corners when it comes to the quality of their products. Made with 100% organically grown phytocannabinoid-rich hemp and without any unnecessary additives or preservatives, Petly’s formula truly is some of the best CBD out there.

Third-Party Lab Testing

Safety and efficacy are the top priority at Petly. All of their products go through a rigorous in-house and third-party lab testing process to ensure purity, potency, and safety. All of their COAs can be viewed on their website.

Potency

Petly’s CBD products come in a variety of potencies ranging from 125mg of CBD for small dogs to 600mg for larger dogs. What makes Petly’s formula stand out from the rest, is that their products are packed with not only high doses of CBD, but also other minor cannabinoids such as CBG, CBN, and CBC. Like CBD, these minor cannabinoids have also been shown to have a whole range of benefits! Petly’s products are also completely THC-free.

Customer Reviews

Petly has hundreds of reviews from happy customers who say that Petly’s products have helped their pets with a variety of conditions like anxiety and arthritis. Petly also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee so that you can try out their products risk-free.

Best Petly CBD Products:

Petly’s CBD oil for dogs is a great option for pet parents wanting to give their pets the straightforward benefits of CBD. Petly has an oil suited for every pet’s size, as their oil drops come in three different potencies: 125mg, 250mg, and 500mg.

Their CBD oils are non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free, and are made with only 100% organically grown phytocannabinoid-rich hemp and human-grade MCT oil.

What customers are saying:

“I gave the Petly CBD oil for large dogs to my dog, Macy, to help with her arthritis. Each day has been a major improvement. She was mid arthritis flare and has come out of it and has shaved years off in the process. She is back to playing, getting up on the bed, and has her spunky sass back”

“My dog, Edie, has allergies and they really bother her feet. The CBD oil for medium dogs is really helping and calms her too”

Petly recognizes that not every pet is the same, and not every pet will be willing to take their CBD from a dropper. As many pet parents know, it can be quite a struggle to get your dog to take their medicine, vitamins, and supplements. That’s why Petly manufactured a bacon-flavored CBD food topper!

Petly’s CBD food topper for dogs contains 600mg of broad-spectrum CBD and is packed with Omega-3s. This delicious food topper is free of wheat, soy, corn, lentils, potato flour, and pea flour.

What customers are saying:

“My 13yr old bow-legged Pekingese actually has spunk again since I’ve been using this on his food. I have tried other similar products but he has either disliked the taste or they didn’t help him”

Petly’s CBD treats for dogs are another great option for the picky pups of the world. Coming in a bacon flavor, these treats will have your pups begging for more.

Each treat contains 2mg of broad-spectrum CBD, so these are the perfect way to get your dog to take their daily dose of CBD. Petly’s CBD dog treats are also perfectly healthy for your pet, as they are grain-free, soy-free, corn-free, and free of preservatives and pesticides.

What customers are saying:

“My dog has so much anxiety when we travel or when there are fireworks. CBD treats really seem to help her”

“My dog, Min Pin, had a couple of seizures during COVID times. I wanted to try CBD before putting him on a daily seizure med. So far the CBD treats have helped him be seizure-free. He also has some separation anxiety when I leave him at home and the treats have helped with that, too. They give him a little pep and help him to chill out when it’s time for bed”

Overview:

Overall, Petly’s proprietary formula is truly top-notch and one of the best in the business. With a variety of products to choose from, there is something for every dog’s needs. All of their products are made using safe ingredients and customers are very happy with their products. With the 30-day money-back guarantee, you can easily test out Petly’s products to see if they are the right fit for your furry family member.

Get some Petly CBD for your dog today! Save 15% on your entire order with the discount code OBSERVER15.