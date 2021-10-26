CDC Moves St. Martin, Puerto Rico and 5 More Destinations Down to Level 3 COVID-19 Travel Warning List

The CDC had added just one new destination to its highest Level 4 COVID-19 travel warning list. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest travel guidance elevates Ukraine from Level 3 to Level 4, indicating a “Very High” risk of contracting the coronavirus.

The CDC classifies destinations within the Level 4 “Very High” category if there are 500 or more new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents within a 28-day time period. The health agency advises Americans against traveling to any local with Level 4 status, and recommends that anyone who must travel to these destinations be fully vaccinated beforehand.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also moved a total of 10 destinations to Level 3 status, including lowering the Caribbean island of St. Martin and Puerto Rico from their previous Level 4 classification, where both had been listed since late August. Level 3 indicates a “High Level” of COVID-19, which the CDC defines as between 100 and 500 cases per 100,000 residents over 28 days.

Guatemala, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Lebanon and Libya were also moved from Level 4 to Level 3 status, while the Dominican Republic, Cayman Islands and Egypt were all elevated to the Level 3 category from prior lower risk classification.

At the moment, the CDC advises unvaccinated Americans to avoid any international travel. The health agency recommends that anyone who is traveling right now (regardless of vaccination status) continue to keep informed of the often-changing COVID-19 rules and guidance, as well as local guidelines.

While travel regulations and restrictions are still in flux, the U.S. is preparing for a big opening next month. Starting November 6, the United States will begin easing travel restrictions for vaccinated foreign visitors, and will reopen air travel to visitors coming from 33 countries, including the E.U. and the U.K.