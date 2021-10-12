Home Set: Luxurious Updates to Your Skincare Repertoire

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From a fluffy vegan makeup brush and mineral deodorant to your new favorite fall perfume and a sensitive skin nighttime repair cream, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.

Roen Vegan Blush & Blend Brush

Clean, vegan beauty brand Roen just launched four new makeup brushes, and while they’re all very, very good, the Blush & Blend is a new personal favorite; it’s fluffy, soft and works with both cream and powder products, whether you’re trying to perfect your contour or add a touch of rouge. $38, Roen.

Herbivore Pink Cloud Soft Moisture Cream

If you want dewy skin but aren’t trying to look like a glazed donut (it’s not for everyone!), try Herbivore’s Pink Cloud moisturizer, which gives a natural glow thanks to tremella mushroom and vegan squalane, as well as a serious dose of hydration. $44, Herbivore.

Mutha Cell Rejuvenating Essence

Mutha’s new essence helps to protect, hydrate and repair your skin barrier. Ingredients like grape fruit cell extracts and hyaluronic acid, while probiotic ferments gently exfoliate. Use it just after cleansing and before serums and moisturizers. $95, Mutha.

Parfums de Marly Oriana

Not ready to give up your floral fragrances even as the temperatures drop? Don’t worry, because Parfums de Marly’s latest perfume has you covered. Mandarin, bergamot, orange blossom and blackcurrant add just the right amount of floral and fruity, while marshmallow (yes, marshmallow) offers touch of sweetness, all balanced out by an ambrette and musk that prevents the aroma from getting overly sugary. $320, Parfums de Marly.

RéVive Skincare Sensitif Repairing Night Cream

RéVive’s new reparative overnight cream is formulated specifically for those with sensitive skin. While many nighttime creams can be rather goopy and sticky, Sensitif is a lightweight, gel-like consistency that helps soothe and repair sensitive, irritated skin, while also easing the look of lines and reducing redness. It’s effective yet gentle, with ingredients like licorice, cucumber, chamomile, prebiotics and niacinimade, as well as antioxidants like vitamin E, green tee and turmeric. $225, RéVive Skincare.

The Geo Deo

I’ve tried a *lot* of clean deodorants over the past two years, and Megababe has been a consistent favorite. I’m partial to the original Rosy Pits, but as anyone who uses natural deo knows, most deodorants without baking soda might be able to prevent body odor, but typically aren’t so successful when it comes to keeping your underarms dry. Geo Deo is Megababe’s first deodorant to include baking soda, and while I was wary about potential irritation, I’m happy to report that this has become my new go-to. It’s a more neutral scent than some of the other formulations, and contains a mineral blend that manages to keep underarms both dry and fresh. $14, Megababe.

Osea Anti-Aging Sea Serum

Osea is another clean, vegan skincare brand that you should definitely check out if you haven’t already. They just launched a new anti-aging serum that’s a bit gentler and more natural than some of the other options out there (and it’s fragrance-free!), but is still super effective thanks a combination of seawood, niacinamide, ceramides and natural peptides. It also contains vitamin C to brighten and protect skin, if you’re looking for another product with the cult-favorite antioxidant. $95, Osea.