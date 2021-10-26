Home Set: Elegant Housewarming Gifts

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From a California-inspired blanket and travertine vase to a clean pinot noir and the prettiest glossy coffee table book, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.

Venus et Fleur Elements Collection Terre Vase Bouquet

There are few bouquets quite as luxurious as those from Venus et Fleur, and the brand has outdone itself with their new Elements Collection. The flowers are so chic, like this Terre vase that’s hand-carved from a block of travertine, with a lush array of red roses peeking out. They stay alive for at least a year, so there’s no need to worry about changing water or wilted flowers. $599, Venus et Fleur.

Birthdate Tarot Trio

October calls for witchy gifts, like this tarot trio from Birthdate Co. Each peak fall candle is plated with gold charms, with a secret tarot reading enclosed for a truly personalized present. $145, Birthdate.

Clase Azul Tequila Dia de Muertos Limited Edition Sabores



Luxe tequila company Clase Azul just announced the launch of Nuestros Recuerdo, a new multi-year series starting from now through 2025, with just one ultra-exclusive limited-edition release per year. This year’s launch is Sabores, and is inspired by Dia de Muertos (Day of the Dead); the incredibly lavish handmade vessel is matte black with gold skill accents, and is sure to be appreciated by the true tequila connoisseur. Just 5,000 decanters are available worldwide, so only the luckiest few will be able to snag this collector’s item. $750, Clase Azul.

Garrett Leight x Pendleton Blanket

No home is complete without a cozy throw on the edge of the couch or foot of the bed. This new Garrett Leight x Pendleton limited edition wool blanket is a tasteful and unique option, with a soothing pattern that’s inspired by the Venice Canals in California for your Los Angeles-loving pal. $329, Garrett Leight.

Assouline Diamonds: Diamond Stories Book

Assouline partnered up with the Natural Diamond Council to create this glossy tome, which is composed of glittering photos of the sparkly gem, as well as interviews with jewelry tastemakers, experts and designers. It’s perfect for the bauble fanatic, but even those who aren’t jewelry-obsessed with adore this book. $95, Assouline.

Avaline Pinot Noir



Avaline is an organic, sugar-free wine company that happens to count Cameron Diaz as a co-founder. Avaline’s latest release is this pinot noir, which is the brand’s first wine made entirely from a single grape. It’s *so* good, and the clean ingredients make for the loveliest sipping experience…and without that dreaded sugar headache. $26, Avaline.