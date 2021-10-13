  You No Longer Have to Be a Member to Shop Italic’s Affordable Luxury Marketplace

If you’re not yet familiar with Italic, the online marketplace where customers can shop luxury goods from the same manufacturers as brands like Prada, Chanel, Samsonite, the Four Seasons and All-Clad at a fraction of the price, then it’s time to become acquainted. Italic works with these manufacturers to source, design, test and create high-end products that are equal to (or above!) the quality of fancy designers, which are then listed online for Italic customers at 50 to 80 percent less than the prices from premium luxury brands, sans brand name and subsequent retail markup.

Ever since Italic first launched in 2018, the Los Angeles-based company’s array of luxe women’s and men’s apparel, travel items, home goods, workout accessories and more has only been available to those who have opted into the $100-a-year membership, for which there had at one point been a rather lengthy waitlist. Now, however, Italic is opening up its online marketplace to everyone, without any required yearly membership fee.

This means anyone can peruse the site and scoop up a 7-piece set of stainless steel cookware from the same manufacturer as All-Clad for $140, or perhaps a chic pair of frames from the same sunglass maker as Chanel for a mere $30. And now that sweater-weather is upon us, consider a cozy cashmere cardigan (Maje and Sandro-quality!) for just $80.

There is, however, still an option for customers to get ahead of the rest of the shoppers, and that’s with the Bold Membership, which is offered for $60 a year to those who want extra benefits, including $120 in shopping credit and early access to new products, exclusive sales and other events, in addition to an on-demand shopping concierge.

“We price our products to be the most competitive in every category. Early on, that meant taking a loss on nearly every product we sold, so we needed to charge a membership fee to make money,” Italic founder Jeremy Cai told Observer. “Now, our order volumes have grown to a scale where our unit costs can support our pricing and quality standards without the need to charge a membership fee. By changing the Italic Bold membership from a paywall to an upgrade, we can now offer a stellar experience to everyone while still rewarding our most loyal customers.”

Aside from opening up its marketplace to all, Italic also announced that they’ll be launching over 100 new products just in time for the holiday season, though it’s not yet confirmed if pumpkin spice, maple leaves or candy canes will be included—one can only hope, we suppose. In addition, Italic will be introducing three fresh categories starting next year.

Below, take peek at a few of our favorite Italic items you can shop now.