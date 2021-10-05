Jet Set: Classic Additions to Your Travel Wardrobe

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is starting to open up again, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. From a portable humidifier and chic sustainable tote to a classic white tee and and stylish new frames, here are the travel pieces we’re loving and coveting right now.

Hey Dewy Wireless Facial Humidifier

It’s hard to keep skin hydrated while traveling, and it’s even more difficult when temperatures start to drop. Luckily, you can take this mini humidifier with you on the go; it’s wireless and portable, with enough battery power to keep you constantly well-misted for eight hours. $49.95, Hey Dewy.

Sequin Rococo Evil Eye Talisman Necklace

Yes, travel jewelry is a *thing* and this evil eye talisman just might be the perfect addition to your repertoire. It’s delicate and unique, but still simple enough to wear all the time. Plus, who wouldn’t want a little extra magical protection while traveling? $98, Sequin.

Sand Tide Carry-On Luggage

Now that we’re all starting to travel again, a new suitcase is surely in order. This adorable yet practical carry-on from Calpak is sturdy and reliable, and the sand-inspired exterior makes it stand out among a sea of plain solid-colored luggage. $195, Calpak.

Etnia Barcelona Naxos Sun

Not that anyone needs an excuse for a fresh pair of shades, but now you have one, thanks to Etnia Barcelona’s stylish new collection. These sunglasses happen to be made from natural materials, including 100 percent recyclable pure mineral lenses, and they’re also very chic. $275, Etnia Barcelona.

Hydros Water Filter Bottle

Back to hydration, don’t forget to always pack a water bottle. This Hydros bottle has a filter so you can drink without any concerns, and it also has a safety click so you don’t need to worry about spillage. $20, Hydros.

Paravel Small Cabana Tote

Paravel’s ultra-popular Cabana Tote immediately grew a dedicated cult following, and now the sustainable brand has released a smaller version of the adorable bag, which is perfect for trips when you want a more petite carryall. It’s super lightweight, with a zipper for extra security as well as a removable adjustable shoulder strap. It’s an immediate classic. $165, Paravel.

Mott and Bow Long-Sleeve Marcy Crew Tee

Any frequent jet-setter knows that a travel uniform is key, and no wardrobe is complete without a classic white tee. This long-sleeved version is a stylish option that goes with absolutely everything. $40, Mott and Bow.