Jet Set: Stylish Accessories for the Smoothest Travel Experience

Travel is starting to open up again, and whether you're already packing for your next adventure or you're just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we're here to help with all your jet setting needs. From a portable blender and chic blue passport case to a classic backpack and comfy leggings, here are the travel pieces we're loving and coveting right now.

Cadence Build Your Six Bundle

Traveling with all your favorite skincare and beauty essentials plus your meds is never easy, and there’s nothing quite as annoying as having to go out and buy travel-sized, mediocre versions of your usual products. Cadence is here to fix all that with their 0.56 ounce leakproof, watertight, airtight and TSA-approved capsules, which can store several days or weeks worth of your go-to skincare and beauty products, as well as up to 17 tablets. $70, Cadence.

Smythson Panama Passport Cover

If you don’t yet have a passport cover, it’s time to get on that ASAP. It’s the best way to make sure you keep your passport (which is arguably the most important item you’ll take on any international trip) safe and protected, and also makes it so much easier to locate your passport, ID, boarding pass and anything else you’ll need while traveling. And, of course, this particular blue shade is just so pretty. $185, Smythson.

Zero Halliburton Journal Collection Medium Nylon Backpack

A backpack just might be one of the most convenient options for a personal-sized carry-on during airline travel. Even when you’re not en route, backpacks are also a practical way to tote around your belongings when you have a bit too much for your usual purse or tote. This particular version proves backpacks can be classic and chic, thanks to its black exterior and leather accents. The organizational aspects are unparalleled, thanks to two interior pockets, two exterior pockets, a laptop sleeve and compartments for pens, valuables and more. $395, Zero Halliburton.

Athleta Rainier Tight

No matter how short or long a travel day might be, you want to be as comfortable as possible, which is where these cozy navy leggings come into play. While they’re technically exercise pants, they’re ideal for your actual journey and have two little zip pockets to keep your cell and credit card safe. Plus, you get double use out of them during all those workouts you’re *definitely* completing while traveling. $98, Athleta.

BlendJet 2 Portable Blender

If you just really miss your beloved smoothies and homemade soups when you’re traveling, then you must check out the latest BlendJet 2. It’s a totally portable blender, so you can prepare your favorite smoothie from absolutely anywhere; just charge it using any USB port beforehand. It’s water-resistant and self-cleaning, and includes measurement markings on the side. It also has a lock-top, so you don’t need to fret about any potential spillage. $49.95, BlendJet.

Something Navy Ribbed Knitted Flare Pants

These black knit flares are not only very on-trend, flattering and chic, but they’re also extremely soft and cozy, so you can make a stylish statement without sacrificing comfort while on the road. $145, Something Navy.