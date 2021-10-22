Inside Rosewood Miramar Beach, the Luxe Hotel Where Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Got Engaged

As the entire social media-sphere is surely aware by now, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged over the weekend. The Blink-182 drummer popped the question with an elaborate, rose-filled sunset proposal by the ocean at Rosewood Miramar Beach, a luxe hotel in Montecito.

It was apparently a total surprise for Kardashian; the couple had just gotten back to the West Coast from New York, and went to Santa Barbara as a day trip, per E! News. The Poosh founder “thought it was going to be a casual day” because they “always go to Rosewood,” though this time the visit included a sparkling Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring.

Kardashian and Barker both shared plenty of photos of the dreamy beach proposal, and it’s easy to see why the duo, who first started dating nearly a year ago, love the picturesque spot so much. The Santa Barbara hotel sits on 16 acres of pristine oceanfront, with 160 total accommodations, including 124 rooms and 36 suites, all of which are outfitted with the hotel’s custom amenities and exclusive linens. Many of the serene rooms have private outdoor space and terraces, as well as cozy fireplaces and beachy decor.

Rosewood Miramar Beach offers guests access to two separate pools, both with full cabana service, plus bocce and shuffleboard courts. There are six culinary options, including Caruso, the main oceanfront restaurant, as well as Miramar Beach Bar, Manor Bar, Scoop Shop and Cabana Bar, in addition to Revere Room, which focuses on local cuisine.

For the ultimate relaxation experience, guests can get pampered at Sense, a Rosewood Spa, where there are treatments like the Contouring Gua Sha Organic Facial, Ginger Snap Scrub & Massage, Alkaline Marine Cocoon and CBD Massage.

The entire Kardashian-Jenner family are longtime fans of the chic hotel, and Kourtney previously took her three children to the resort for a staycation weekend in February 2020.

If you’ve decided that now’s the time to live your best life and check into the lavish Montecito hotel, then make sure you’re ready for a serious splurge, as right now, rooms start at around $1,500 a night.