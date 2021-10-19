Pangaia’s First Denim Collection Is Made from Himalayan Nettle

Sustainable lifestyle brand Pangaia is expanding into a new category, with the launch of their first-ever denim collection. While the celeb-adored brand, which counts Justin Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez as fans, is perhaps best known for comfy loungewear sets, Pangaia has also recently branched out into activewear, outerwear, cashmere, sneakers and more, though Pangaia Denim is the brand’s first foray into jeans.

Pangaia worked with former Levi’s denim designer Jonathan Cheung on the first collection; the brand created the denim fabric using wild Himalayan nettle and organic cotton, all of which was sustainably sourced from India, and enhanced the natural materials with scientific and technological advances in order to make sure the denim is durable, soft, breathable and, of course, comfortable. According to Pangaia, this is the first time any brand has used Himalayan nettle to create selvedge denim.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

Pangaia worked with the Candiani Denim Mill in Italy on a special water eco-friendly dye process, in which the denim was woven on a shuttle loom at a slow speed.

“The denim jean is the most democratic, inclusive, hard-wearing, long-lasting and culturally influential piece of clothing in all human history,” Cheung said. “No other piece of clothing has been worn for so long [and] by so many people, and I’d argue that a simple pair of jeans is the coolest piece of clothing you can own too. Our work has been like farm-to-table, starting at the plant level to make even better, unique denim. This is just the beginning, we’re literally growing our future jeans right now.”

The collection is gender neutral, with unisex sizing. The first drop is composed of three styles; a pan-sex straight leg denim pant ($225), a women’s high-rise straight leg pant ($225) and a unisex ’90s-inspired jacket ($275). All three pieces come in either a darker blue rinse wash and classic blue mid-wash, and the entire first collection is now available to shop online. Below, take a peek at Pangaia’s first sustainable and stylish denim collection.