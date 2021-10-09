The 9 Best Probiotics for Men: 2021 Top Choices

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

It’s common knowledge that guys like their bathroom time. While their love for scrolling reddit while doing their business is felt, understanding the specific needs of men when it comes to gut health and a probiotic for men is less known.

Why do men need probiotics? Because they help maintain a healthy gut, regular bowel movements, and a whole host of other reasons. But not all probiotic formulas are the same, so you’ll want to take care to find the ones with the best probiotics benefits for men.

So if you’re a man, and you’re struggling with bloating, gut discomfort, or other gut health matters, we’ve got a list of 9 of the best probiotics for men. We’ve carefully chosen each of the probiotics for how they can support men’s health and unique needs. Below you’ll find what to look for in the best probiotic for men.

Choosing The Right Probiotics For Men

Stereotypically, men are known for being a bit lax when it comes to health practices. Sure, they might do intense workouts and eat a healthier diet, but what about the other aspects of health like sleep, self-care, meditation, journaling, and gut health?

Choosing the best probiotic for men means understanding what makes a high-quality probiotics for men. Some of the probiotics benefits for men include immune function support, overall digestive support, and reduced gas and bloating.

One of the essential characteristics of a probiotic is the delivery method. If you want to support the gut microbiome, some of the criteria for the best probiotics for men include:



Ensuring an effective delivery system so your bacteria arrive alive in the gut

Targeted probiotics strains for men

Shelf stability, so the bacteria are nourished on the journey through the digestive tract

Prebiotics and postbiotics that support the bacteria strains

Third-party lab testing to make sure formulations are everything they say they are

The Best Probiotic For Men That Actually Work

Now for the list you’ve been waiting for. If you’re looking for the best probiotics for men that actually work, check out this list. Each probiotic is chosen based on the quality of the probiotics, an effective delivery method, third-party lab testing, and more.

Probulin Colon Support Probiotic Thorne FloraMend Prime Probiotic Garden Of Life Once Daily Men’s Probiotic Renew Life Colon Care Probiotic Solaray Mycrobiome Probiotic Men’s Formula Seed Daily Synbiotic Ancient Nutrition SBO Men’s Probiotics Inessa Advanced Daily Biotic Jarro-Dophilus Gut Calm Probiotic

We’ve started this list with one of our favorites. Probulin Colon Support Probiotic is the best probiotic for men because of the commitment and care this company takes in its processes — from start to finish.

1. Probulin Colon Support Probiotic

Product Strength: 20 billion CFU

Price: $$

Between 10 to 20 billion CFUs is all a person needs for total gut health support. Probulin Colon Support is the best probiotic for men because Probulin goes above and beyond the processes of most probiotics supplements.

You’ll find 12 highly targeted strains accompanied by prebiotics and postbiotics that help the bacteria arrive alive in the gut. Probulin uses a proprietary delivery system unlike any on the market and is formulated by a board-certified naturopath. If that isn’t enough of a win, all Probulin probiotics are third-party lab tested to ensure they remain shelf-stable and potent throughout the entire journey from creation to your home. When you order Probulin Probiotics, they’ll arrive packed tight and cold to ensure they survive the heat from shipping, but no refrigeration is required once you start taking them. And for all of our beloved Observer readers, you can take 25% off site-wide with the promo code PRB25.

2. Thorne FloraMend Prime Probiotic

Product Strength: 5 billion CFU

Price: $$$

Thorne FloraMend Prime Probiotics offer 5 billion CFUs targeted for GI and metabolism support. It also claims to provide support for weight management which is a targeted focus for many men. FloraMend Prime Probiotics are delivered to the digestive tract in acid and moisture-resistant capsules so the bacteria can arrive alive.

3. Garden Of Life Once Daily Men’s Probiotic

Product Strength: 50 billion CFU

Price: $$

Garden of Life Once Daily Men’s Probiotic offers the type of support it suggests — daily wellness support. This popular brand features 15 probiotic strains tailored to men’s health and is considered one of the best probiotics for men alongside the others on this list. Digestive and immune support are top-of-mind with Garden Of Life probiotics for men.

4. Renew Life Colon Care Probiotic

Product Strength: 80 billion CFU

Price: $$$

Renew Life Colon Care Probiotic is the best probiotic for men due to the care and quality involved in creating it. These delayed-release capsules support digestion, bowel irregularity, constipation, and overall gut health. With 12 clinically studied strains, you can purchase with confidence, knowing you’re getting high-quality bacteria that are designed to do their job right.

5. Solaray Mycrobiome Probiotic Men’s Formula

Product Strength: 30 billion CFU

Price: $$

Solaray Mycrobiome Probiotic Men’s Formula contains 24 strains that target the specific needs of men. When you search for the best probiotic for men, always look for ones that offer delayed-release capsules to help ensure your bacteria arrive at their destinations alive. Ensuring the probiotics contain a prebiotic like Inulin is also worthwhile.

6. Seed Daily Synbiotic

Product Strength: 53.6 billion AFU (Active Fluorescent Units)

Price: $$$

Seed Daily Synbiotic is one of the best probiotics for men. While it’s on the more expensive side, it’s well worth the investment. These dark green delayed-release capsules transport your daily probiotics for men right to your door and use sustainable packaging in the form of a reusable glass jar.

7. Ancient Nutrition SBO Men’s Probiotics

Product Strength: 25 billion CFU

Price: $$$

Ancient Nutrition SBO Men’s Probiotics is another set of probiotics for men on the more expensive side. You’ll find four targeted strains for a healthy gut microflora, digestive support, and the promotion of healthy bowel function and less constipation and gas. You can consume these daily to improve your overall wellness.

8. Inessa Advanced Daily Biotic

Product Strength: 10 billion CFU

Price: $$

Inessa Advanced Daily Biotic offers a targeted formula of probiotics for men. It uses one of the world’s most studied strains — the GG strain of Lactobacillus Rhamnosus — and delivers in a well-received form of biotic. The probiotics benefits for men included in this strain may be immune function support and gut support.

9. Jarro-Dophilus Gut Calm Probiotic

Product Strength: 8 billion CFU

Price: $$

Jarro-Dophilus is a popular option among probiotics for men. With targeted support for gas, bloating, and gut discomfort, this formula is sure to meet your needs. This best probiotic for men includes three patented probiotic strains and a promise for a calmer gut.

Why Try The Best Probiotic For Men

The best probiotic for men will have many benefits. Before you walk away, it’s important to understand that each of these brands will meet your needs. Of course, some may still be better than others — our first choice being Probulin Probiotics — but each has its own unique probiotics benefits for men to watch out for.

Some of the many potential probiotics benefits for men include:

Support for the “good guys” in the gut.



You’ve got trillions of bacteria in the body, and all are trying to survive. Sometimes the good guys win, and sometimes the bad guys win, causing all sorts of issues like digestive discomfort, constipation, and more. The best probiotic for men will incorporate good bacteria strains that target specific concerns .

Healthy communication between the gut-brain axis.



We all know the mind and gut of a man are interconnected, and no, we aren’t just talking about being hangry. Your gut is considered your second brain. There are bi-directional communication channels between the gut and brain impacted by your diet, the bacteria living in your body, your lifestyle, and more.



Happier digestion.



No one wants to feel bloated, gassy, and uncomfortable in their bodies. With the best probiotic for men, you’ll have targeted support for these typical stomach troubles. Don’t let discomfort stop you from living your best life, and incorporate probiotics into healthy digestive aid.

If you’re in the market for the best probiotic for men, you’ve come to the right place. Don’t forget to use your 25% off discount code for all Probulin Probiotics products. You don’t have to exist in a state of discomfort. Brands like those listed above have put in the expertise and work to bring you effective and high-quality probiotics for men.