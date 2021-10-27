TikTok Bolsters Third-party Sharing With Addition of New Platforms

TikTok is expanding sharing capabilities with the integration of six new third-party platforms across web, desktop, and console to give creators more editing and posting options.

TikTok is adding video production and editing platforms Clipchamp, Combo, Grabyo, and Kapwing and will soon integrate Mobcrush and LG U+ to its current portfolio of partners, the company announced in a blog post Wednesday. The new additions build on mobile app partnerships launched in 2019.

This move represents TikTok’s latest play in the competition between social media platforms to attract the most creators. Instagram confirmed October 19th that it was adding new music for reels and desktop posting capabilities, a clear attempt to draw more users and influencers to its platform. Beyond attracting creators, TikTok’s new sharing options also signal the company’s effort to collaborate with other content development platforms beyond purely mobile services.

“The Share to TikTok feature enriches the content available on TikTok, diversifies the types of videos users can discover, and offers more editing choices for people to explore in addition to TikTok’s built-in creative tools,” the post said. “Building on the existing ways that people can create and share content on TikTok, the expansion of the feature to include web, desktop, and console-based developers will further advance the creative process and give people multiple avenues to create new original, high-quality content.”