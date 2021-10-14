What to Watch on Streaming This Week: Oct 15 – 21

This week offers a fantastic mix of new and old content to watch across streaming platforms. There’s new seasons of returning favorites, some overlooked recent horror, and series premieres that are sure to entice audiences en masse. With so many options, we’ve whittled it down to a select few for you to keep an eye on this week. So, in the spirit of Succession Season 3, buckle up fuckleheads!

You

This beloved guilty pleasure-slash-genuinely good television show is returning to Netflix for its third season. Things are different this time around, though, with Victoria Pedretti’s Love striving to keep Penn Badgley’s Joe and his violent obsessive tendencies in check—sort of. A new baby, a new suburban lifestyle, and a new set of neighbors are more than enough to send Joe and Love down a new chaotic spiral, one that will likely live up to the dark fun of the first two seasons. You Season 3 premieres October 15.





Vampires vs. the Bronx

A Halloween romp that unfortunately went under the radar last year due to COVID-19 release complications, Vampires vs. the Bronx is the perfect film for anyone looking to have both a good think and a good time. Clocking in at a clean 86 minutes, the movie follows three courageous young boys as they try to stop the gentrification of their beloved multicultural borough from bloodsucking, property-buying vampires (what a mix!). The movie blends its smart social commentary with creepy horror, updating the vampire genre in fun and interesting ways. And, as a writer in the borough, I simply have to rep the Bronx and all of its wonderful creatives any chance I get. Vampires vs. the Bronx is available to stream on Netflix now.

Attack the Block

If a sci-fi horror action flick with the added charm of British humor is what suits your fancy this week, Attack the Block is the movie for you. This small-scale creature feature from 2011 focuses on a misguided group of teens in London who are forced to face off against hair-raising aliens who threaten their home. The movie has some great performances from John Boyega and Jodie Whittaker, pre-Star Wars and pre-Doctor Who, respectively. The film is a blast, and boasts some of the creepier creature design in recent memory. Attack the Block is streaming on Hulu now.

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Amazon Prime Video’s much-hyped horror series is finally premiering on the platform this week. Taking inspiration from the 1997 film and novel of the same name, this new show promises scares and twists on top of its chilling premise; one year after a fatal car crash, a group of teenagers find themselves inextricably linked by a dark secret and fear of a killer. It is a series where every character has a secret—some more deadly than others—making it a perfect Halloween binge. The first four episodes of I Know What You Did Last Summer premiere on October 15, with the rest coming out on a weekly basis on Fridays.

Succession

Why eat the rich when you can watch them eat each other alive? HBO’s acclaimed series is finally returning for Season 3 to bring the wealth wars back to your screen. This satiric take on the ultra-wealthy and their infighting has brought a new level of bite of television, from some of the coldest insults ever recorded to poignant references to real-time billionaires and the consequences of their greed. And, of course, endless amounts of Cousin Greg—a man who’s all killer, no filler in the midst of his Gregxit. With two previous seasons at ten episodes apiece, you have some time to play catch up before the season gets fully underway. Succession is keeping up its high standards of television excellence as it starts its third season, which premieres Sunday, October 17.





What Happened, Brittany Murphy?

HBO’s two-part docuseries promises an in-depth look at the life and death of the effervescent young star Brittany Murphy. Best known for her supporting roles of Tai in Clueless and Alex in 8 Mile, she rocketed to fame as a rom-com queen with the talent to deliver more serious, dramatic performances. However, her promising career came crashing down in December of 2009, when she died at 32. What Happened, Brittany Murphy? promises to provide new information and perspectives on her death and the Hollywood culture that likely contributed to it. What Happened, Brittany Murphy? premiered on October 14 and is available to stream now.

Keeping Watch is a regular endorsement of TV and movies worth your time.