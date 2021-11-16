Away’s holiday collection is here just in time for the festive season.

The holiday season is nearly upon us, and for many, this year’s festivities will include traveling to see friends and family, in a welcome departure from 2020. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your own travel wardrobe or stock up on gifts for the jet-setter in your life, celeb-approved luggage brand Away has you covered with their new limited-edition holiday collection.

Away is releasing this year’s holiday drop in two installments. The collection includes the brand’s cult-favorite polycarbonate suitcase in cheerful and festive colorways, as well as three brand-new products.

The first collection launches on November 16; it’s a limited-edition drop of the beloved polycarbonate valise in two new colorblock shades (a pale pink and taupe as well as a green-on-green), which come in all of Away’s usual sizes and range in price from $225 to $325.

The second drop *really* gets into the holiday spirit, with the suitcases offered in three sparkly shades of black, red and saffron, because why not add a little shine to your luggage? The brand is also releasing three new products; a three-pocket duffle ($345), a jewelry sleeve ($125) and a journal cover ($95).

All the new additions are designed to work with your go-to Away pieces, with features like a strap on the duffle so it can easily slide onto your luggage. The duffle comes in brown and black, while the jewelry sleeve is available in cranberry red and petal pink, and the journal cover is offered in sand and clove. The brand is also releasing a black leather version of its Zip Backpack, which is priced at $245.

Below, take a sneak peek at a few of our favorite festive pieces from Away’s holiday collection.