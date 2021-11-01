Best CBD Drops of 2022: Which CBD Oil Drops Should You Choose?

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

Are you interested in gaining all the health benefits that CBD drops have to offer but have no idea where to start? With the increased popularity of CBD drops, the market has become pretty flooded with new CBD brands. This can make it difficult to find the right CBD brand for you.

While there are many options you could go with, it is important to keep in mind that not all CBD drops and products are created equal. The quality of the hemp, manufacturing process, and so on could all affect the benefits you see from taking CBD. As a result, when shopping around for a CBD brand, you will want to look for an all-around high-quality brand so you can get all of the amazing benefits of CBD.

CBD has a lot to offer and could boost your health in many ways. Studies have shown that CBD could help you with a variety of health conditions including pain, inflammation, arthritis, anxiety, depression, sleep, and cancer-related symptoms. One study which was published in the European Journal of Pharmacology found that CBD could significantly reduce sciatic nerve pain and inflammation (1). Another study published in the Brazilian Journal of Psychiatry found that CBD could reduce symptoms of anxiety (2). CBD research is still pretty new, so these studies are just beginning to uncover the exciting health benefits that CBD could have.

To help you find the right CBD for your life, we’ve compiled a list of Top Brands that offer the Best CBD Drops on the market!

Best CBD Oil Drops of 2022 – Our Top 3 Picks

Best CBD Oil Drops: What’s Factored Into Our Decision?

A variety of factors influenced our decision when compiling this list. These factors included:

Quality Ingredients

Quality is critical when it comes to all CBD products as it will impact its safety and efficacy. A quality CBD brand starts with quality hemp. In addition to looking at the quality of the hemp used, we considered what additional ingredients are being included in the products.

Third-Party Lab Testing

When choosing the brands on our list, we looked at each brand’s certificates of analysis to evaluate the quality, safety, and efficacy of the product. Third-party lab testing ensures that the product actually contains what the brand claims it does, and that it does not contain any harmful ingredients. Always make sure to check a brand’s website for their Certificates of Analysis if you are considering purchasing their products.

Product Potency & Variety

Not every product will work for everyone. That’s why we factored potency and product variety into our decision. For customers, it is great when there are a variety of products to choose from, so they can find one that is specific to their lifestyle and needs.

Customer Reviews

For even more insight into different brands and their products, we looked towards customer reviews. These reviews from previous customers provide a lot of valuable information about how effective the products are and what their purchasing process was like.

Best CBD Oil Drops of 2022 – Our Top Choices

Why Nanocraft CBD is Our Top Choice

Nanocraft’s CBD oil formula is unmatched in the CBD industry. Their CBD oils are not only packed with CBD, but also include high levels of minor cannabinoids such as CBN, CBG, and CBC, which have also been shown to have many health benefits. When combined with CBD, these minor cannabinoids create something called “the entourage effect”, which enhances the benefits of CBD.

Not only does Nanocraft make their products using the highest quality CBD out there, but they also include other ingredients into certain oils to target specific health issues like sleep and energy.

Nanocraft’s products are clean and safe as they are made with 100% organically grown hemp, and are free of unnecessary additives and preservatives which could be harmful to your health.

You can also feel good about your purchase with Nanocraft CBD, as they donate a dollar from every purchase to kids in need.

Nanocraft Offers A Variety of CBD Drops

Nanocraft has a pretty wide variety of CBD oils. Their oils contain either 750mg, 1000mg, 2000mg, or 3000mg of broad-spectrum CBD, which are some of the highest potency products on the market.

Setting themselves apart from other CBD brands, Nanocraft includes additional natural ingredients into some of their oils to target specific health concerns.

Night and Day CBD Drops

One of their most popular oils is the Night Formula CBD Drops, which is packed with 750mg of CBD, CBN, melatonin, lavender, and passionflower. This product was formulated to be the perfect blend to help customers drift off for a long, restful night of sleep.

On the flip side, their Day Formula was designed to help people feel more awake and energized throughout the day. This oil contains 750mg of CBD, CBG, vitamin B-12, lion’s mane, and caffeine, which are all ingredients that can boost energy levels.

Pure CBD Drops

For customers who want the straightforward benefits of CBD, Nanocraft formulated their Pure Drops, which contain 750mg of top-quality broad-spectrum CBD and have a delicious ginger citrus taste.

High Potency CBD Drops

Nanocraft recognizes that some people may need a higher dose of CBD, which is why they created their Gold Series. Their Gold Series contains three different potencies: 1000mg, 2000mg, or 3000mg. These oils are packed with CBD and the other minor cannabinoids to help those who need an extra CBD boost.

Nanocraft is so confident that customers will love their products, that they have a 30-day no questions asked money back guarantee policy.

What Actual Nanocraft Customers Are Saying

Nanocraft’s reviews include thousands of positive testimonials. Customers report that their CBD has had some pretty life changing effects, such as decreased pain, inflammation, anxiety, and more quality sleep.

Pros:

Made using 100% organically grown hemp

Potent products

Great Variety of CBD Drops

Top quality broad-spectrum CBD

Certificates of analysis

Free of unnecessary additives and preservatives

30-day money back guarantee

Top-notch customer service

Fair prices

Cons:

Free shipping only applicable to orders over $99

Buy CBD Oil Drops From Nanocraft CBD Now!

Verma Farms was founded with a Hawaiian approach in mind. They are on a mission to create a better world and have integrated this mission into their manufacturing process. Verma Farms’ products are formulated with organic hemp, and are free of pesticides or other GMOs. Made using the very best ingredients and without any unnecessary preservatives or additives, Verma Farms’ products are some of the cleanest on the market.

Product Summary

Verma Farms offers two different potencies, nine flavors, and three other oils that are targeted towards sleep, focus, and energy. Their flavored oils can be purchased with either 500mg of CBD or 1000mg of CBD, and their three specialized oils contain 1000mg of CBD.

What Customers Are Saying

Verma Farms’ customers seem to be quite happy with the brand, according to the reviews. Most customers reported being satisfied with both the products and company.

Pros:

Made with organic hemp

Pesticide & GMO free

Nine different flavor options

CBD oil options for energy, focus, and sleep

Naturally and ethically sourced

C02 extraction

Cons:

Only two potencies

Learn more at vermafarms.com

Penguin CBD is currently one of the hottest CBD brands on the market due to their unique purchasing process. Penguin customizes each order based on the customer’s flavor and potency preferences. Their products are made using organically grown broad-spectrum hemp from Oregon, which is farmed without any pesticides, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers.

Penguin gives their customers the option to buy bundles or subscriptions, which are sold at discounted prices. As with the other brands on our list, Penguin publishes their third-party lab tests on their website for transparency.

Product Summary

Penguin’s CBD oil line has something for everyone. Their oils come in 5 flavors: natural, mint, citrus, strawberry, and cookies & cream. The potency of their oils ranges from 250mg of CBD to 5000mg of CBD, which is one of the most potent products on the market.

What Customers Are Saying

Penguin has hundreds of reviews from satisfied customers. People report that Penguin’s CBD drops have helped them with things like anxiety, sleep, and pain. The overwhelming majority of their reviews are five stars.

Pros:

Very high potency products

5 flavor options for their CBD Oil Drops

Subscription & bundle options to save money

Broad-spectrum CBD

Made to order

Certificates of Analysis

Cons:

Products must be unopened to be returned

Learn more at penguincbd.com

Our Takeaway On The Best CBD Drops of 2022

With all of the CBD brands out there to choose from, we understand that it can be fairly difficult to make a purchasing decision. After thoroughly reviewing Nanocraft CBD, Verma Farms, and Penguin CBD, as well as many other CBD brands, we feel confident in our decision to recommend those brands as our top CBD oil brands. These brands truly exemplify what quality CBD products look like.

Most Common Types of CBD Oil Used in CBD Drops

Most CBD oil products fall in one of three categories: full spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate.

Full Spectrum CBD Oil:

Full-spectrum CBD oil contains all extracts of the hemp plant—CBD, terpenes, flavonoids, essential oils, and other minor cannabinoids that are present within the plant. To remain legal hemp plants must naturally contain less than 0.3% THC by dry weight, so even though there may be trace amounts of THC it will still not produce psychoactive effects.

Broad Spectrum CBD Oil:

Broad-spectrum CBD oil also contains terpenes, flavonoids, essential oils, and other minor cannabinoids that are present within the hemp plant, with the exception of THC. Most broad-spectrum CBD oils will contain either less than 0.01% THC by dry weight or are completely THC-free.

CBD Isolate:

Also known as pure CBD, isolate is harvested from the cannabis sativa plant using extraction methods that leave all other components of the plant behind. CBD isolate products should contain pure CBD and, therefore, contain zero traces of THC.

Frequently Asked Questions About CBD Drops

What Are The Benefits Of CBD?

CBD is great at many things and can have a wide variety of health benefits. Research has shown that CBD could help treat pain, inflammation, depression, anxiety, sleep disorders, and allergies, among many other health conditions.

Is CBD Oil Safe?

Yes, CBD oil is safe. Unlike some prescription medications, CBD does not have any strong side effects. This can make CBD a great natural alternative to some medications.

To ensure safety and efficacy, you want to make sure to shop from a reputable brand that does not use any harmful ingredients in their products. When purchasing CBD, it is best to check the brand’s website for certificates of analysis from third-party labs, to ensure that the products are safe for consumption.

What Is The Right Dosage Of CBD For Me?

There are many factors that influence the dosage you may need. If you are new to CBD, we recommend starting out with a lower dose and then working your way up to a higher dose. If you do not immediately notice the effects of CBD, do not get discouraged. It may take some time for your body to feel the benefits!

Can I Get High Or Overdose Using CBD?

No, you cannot get high or overdose on CBD. While CBD and THC both come from strains of the cannabis plant, CBD products sold in the US are legally required to come from the hemp plant. By law, hemp plants must contain less than 0.03% THC, which is not a large enough percentage to get you high.

Additionally, CBD isolate and broad-spectrum CBD products contain no THC, as the THC cannabinoid is entirely removed from the product during the manufacturing process. Even if you choose full-spectrum CBD, which contains some THC cannabinoids, you will still not get high from CBD.

If you ingest too much CBD, you will not overdose. This makes CBD a great natural alternative to some prescription medications. You may experience some side effects like lethargy, drowsiness, or an upset stomach, but there are no serious health risks to consuming too much CBD.

Can I Take CBD If They Are On Any Medications?

If you are on any medications, you should check with your doctor prior to consuming CBD. CBD can interact with certain medications so we recommend seeking advice from a medical professional about how CBD could affect your medications.