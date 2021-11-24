CBD Oil UK: The Best CBD Oil in the UK 2022

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

Shopping online for CBD oil should be a simple task. There are certainly plenty of CBD oil tinctures on the UK market. But finding the best CBD oil is a different thing. Not only should you be on the lookout for the highest quality of CBD product, in terms of potency and purity, but you should also be mindful of the other active ingredients in CBD products, which can make or break their effectiveness.

In this article we’ll explore the various factors that go into choosing the best CBD, but first let’s highlight the best CBD oil products in the UK for 2022.

What Are the Best CBD Oils in the UK?

Let’s look at some of the very best CBD oil products from a few of the top CBD oil brands. These are the highly rated CBD oils that deliver on all counts — the best purity, the best potency — and are complemented by a superior ingredient profile. You also want value for the price, and these oils deliver. For CBD oils, these are the best of the best in the UK!

Best CBD Oil for Wellness

We’ll explain in greater detail later, but let’s begin with a quick note on something called the Entourage Effect. This is the phenomenon by which hemp’s various cannabinoids work together and boost one another’s effects. This helps you take full advantage of the vast wellness benefits of CBD (cannabidiol). One way to bump up the Entourage Effect in broad spectrum CBD is to up the volume of one of the more powerful “minor” cannabinoids, so that it may in turn boost the effectiveness of the CBD.

CBG (cannabigerol) is known as the “mother of all cannabinoids,” because it metabolises into CBD, THC, and other cannabinoids. CBG is considered a minor cannabinoid because there’s not a lot of it in the hemp plant. But CBG has incredible wellness potential. So, if you wanted to “boost” the wellness of your CBD oil — and boost the health and wellbeing of the consumer — you couldn’t find a better cannabinoid than CBG.

CBDfx CBD + CBG Oil Wellness Tincture

CBDfx has been a best-selling CBD brand since 2014, which is an eternity in the CBD business. That’s a good thing. There are a lot of johnny-come-latelies in this business looking to make a quick buck at the expense of quality. CBDfx is in this for the long haul, and has the quality CBD to back it up.

Their CBD + CBG Oil Wellness Tincture gives you the calming wellness benefits of CBD, with added CBG in a perfect 2:1 ratio. In addition to these powerful cannabinoids, CBDfx also adds a proprietary blend of healthful terpenes, plus curcumin and coenzyme Q10. Here’s a quick look at some of the features of our vote for Best CBD Oil for Wellness:

Broad spectrum CBD and CBG in a 2:1 ratio

Proprietary terpene blend

Curcumin, a powerful antioxidant

Coenzyme Q10 for energy

Coconut-derived MCT oil for quicker absorption

Organic, vegan and gluten-free

Extracted with clean CO2

Independently lab tested for potency and purity

Available in 30mL/500mg, 30mL/1000mg, 30mL/2000mg, and 60mL/4000mg strengths

We recommend the CBDfx Wellness Tincture for morning health regimens, as this quality CBD oil delivers energy and focus, as well as the health benefits one would usually associate with a good broad spectrum oil tincture.

Best CBD Oil for Stress and Best CBD Oil for Relaxation

In addition to CBD’s various health benefits, cannabidiol is also helpful for relaxing the body and mind. Due to CBD’s interaction with the body’s receptors in the nervous system and brain, CBD can help relax not only your muscles, but also help you to unwind mentally. This is one of the main reasons people love hemp products: the “chill” factor.

This calming effect also makes CBD useful for stress, as it settles the nerves. Easing tension can also have benefits for longer term stress issues, as prolonged stress can be a major cause of anxiety.

CBDfx CBD Oil Hemp Tincture

If you need a CBD oil tincture to help you unwind your mind and body, the best solution can also be the simplest solution. Rather than clouding your ingredient profile, it’s better to find a pure hemp oil experience with an emphasis on quality. CBDfx backs up all of their products with an independent third-party lab report, found on the front page of their website, that assures that you’re getting purity and potency in their hemp oil.

The profile of CBDfx’s CBD Oil Hemp Tincture is as clean as you could ever want, with all-natural broad spectrum CBD, plus medium-chain triglyceride oil, naturally derived from coconut to allow for better absorption of the CBD into your bloodstream. And that’s it. Just two ingredients that are so pure in their simplicity, yet powerful in their effectiveness. We love CBDfx’s CBD Oil Hemp Tincture as the perfect relaxation CBD oil.

Here’s a quick look at some of the features of our vote for Best CBD Oil for Stress and Best CBD Oil for Relaxation:

Broad spectrum CBD

Coconut-derived MCT oil for quicker absorption

Organic, vegan and gluten-free

Extracted with clean CO2

Independently lab tested for potency and purity

Available in 30mL/500mg, 30mL/1000mg, and 30mL/1500mg strengths

Best CBD Oil for Pain and Best CBD Oil for Sleep

Oil for pain and sleep? Among the many functions regulated by the endocannabinoid system are pain management and sleep. CBD mimics the body’s endocannabinoids in the same receptors, which some say helps ease pain and, among other benefits, can help to prepare the body for sleep.

Blessed CBD Oil Drops

Our pick for both of these categories are Blessed CBD Oil Drops. Blessed is a UK brand that has been delivering quality CBD products since shortly after CBD was legalised in the UK in 2017. Again, when looking for CBD in the areas of pain and sleep, we were looking for purity and potency. Blessed CBD hits the mark on both, with high-quality, organic CBD oil.

Where Blessed delivers is in strength. You can take Blessed CBD in strengths up to 1800mg CBD per bottle. So, when you use Blessed CBD, particularly at the highest strength, you’re getting a high dose of pure and potent CBD.

Here’s a quick look at some of the features of our vote for Best CBD Oil for Pain and Best CBD Oil for Sleep:

Broad spectrum hemp extract (CBD + other phytocannabinoids)

Sourced from organically grown, non-GMO, pesticide-free hemp plants

Independently lab tested for potency and purity

Zero THC (non-psychoactive)

Available in 10mL/500mg, 10mL/1000mg, and 10mL/1800mg strengths

Best CBD Oil UK: What Is CBD (Cannabidiol)?

It’s important to understand just what you’re shopping for, so you know how to judge the effectiveness of your cannabis hemp product. CBD is one of a group of chemical compounds produced by the cannabis plant, called cannabinoids. Hemp plants contain over 100 different cannabinoids, including CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC, and trace amounts of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol). These cannabinoid compounds deliver a wide variety of wellness benefits because of their ability to interact with the body’s endocannabinoid system.

Understanding CBD: CBD and the Endocannabinoid System

When CBD and other cannabinoids are consumed, they mimic the effects of the body’s own endocannabinoids. Endocannabinoids are neurotransmitters, which are part of the body’s endocannabinoid system. All vertebrates have such a system, which helps the body to maintain homeostasis, or balance, in the central and peripheral nervous systems, as well as other systems and organs. This interaction helps the body to regulate such crucial functions as mood, memory, motor control, appetite, pain management, sleep, stress management, and more. CBD and other cannabinoids have a very similar effect for users, which is why CBD oil has become one of the most popular wellness supplements in the UK.

Cannabis vs. Hemp vs. Marijuana: Understanding THC and Your CBD Oil

We’ve used the term cannabis a few times now, so it’s probably best to explain just what form of cannabis is being used in CBD oil. Cannabis actually comes in two forms, in the eyes of the law: cannabis hemp and cannabis marijuana. Hemp is the form of cannabis that is low in THC content (less than 0.3%). Marijuana is cannabis that is high in THC content. THC (tetrahydrocannabinol; also known as delta-9 THC) is the cannabinoid that is commonly associated with the intoxicating effects of marijuana (it’s what gets you “high”). When you purchase legal CBD oil in the UK, you’re purchasing hemp CBD oil. You are not purchasing a marijuana oil product.

So, to be clear, these products are designed for your health and wellbeing, and will not get you high.

Best CBD Oil UK: What Is CBD Oil?

CBD oil is the oil that is extracted from the buds, leaves and stems of the cannabis hemp plant. CBD oil is different from hemp seed oil, which contains no cannabinoids (not to mention terpenes and flavonoids). Hemp seed oil does have some healthful skincare properties, so it’s considered more a beauty care product than a calming wellness product.

You may see the term, “hemp oil,” used on some products. Unfortunately, this term can be used rather loosely by CBD oil brands and hemp seed oil brands alike. Some hemp seed oil brands use this term to make their products appear like CBD, in order to mislead consumers. So, it’s important to look at your product label to determine whether or not you can accurately call your hemp oil CBD oil.

Understanding CBD: Types of Hemp CBD Oil

The oil that is first extracted from the cannabis hemp plant contains all of the cannabinoids of the hemp plant, as well as terpenes, flavonoids, and healthy fatty acids. This initial oil extraction is called full-spectrum CBD oil. As we mentioned earlier, full spectrum CBD oils contain CBD (of course) and trace amounts of THC. Even though hemp oils contain amounts of THC too small to get you high (less than 0.3% THC), full spectrum CBD still exceeds the limits established under UK law. By UK law, all CBD products must have less than 0.2% THC.

Understanding CBD: CBD and the Entourage Effect

A curious thing happens when the various compounds of the hemp are consumed together, as in a full spectrum CBD hemp oil product. The cannabinoids and other compounds don’t merely work independently of one another, in parallel. Instead, they actually bolster each other’s effectiveness. So, the CBD in your full spectrum CBD oil actually works harder for you than it would on its own. This phenomenon is called the Entourage Effect.

But how can a CBD user in the UK enjoy the Entourage Effect when full spectrum CBD products are illegal?

Understanding CBD: Broad Spectrum CBD and CBD Isolate

Fortunately, broad spectrum CBD is also a robust and healthful oil — with plenty of CBD and other compounds to give you a solid Entourage Effect. Broad spectrum CBD oil is the oil that is created after full spectrum CBD is run through a filtration process. All detectable levels of THC are removed, as well as a bit of the cannabinoid content and other hemp plant matter. People love hemp products made with broad spectrum CBD, because they receive nearly all the calming wellness benefits of full spectrum CBD, but it’s completely legal in the UK.

There is also a form of CBD with all other hemp matter removed. This is called CBD isolate, and it’s 99% pure CBD. While CBD isolate products don’t provide many of the benefits of broad spectrum CBD, CBD isolate can still be a high quality addition to products like CBD bath products and some CBD vape products.

Shopping CBD Oil Products and CBD Oil Brands

Finding the best CBD oil products in the UK means identifying the best CBD oil brands in the UK. There are a few different ways to identify the best CBD brands and products.

First, it’s absolutely essential to choose a brand that uses organic farming techniques. Cannabis is what’s known as a bioaccumulator, meaning that it absorbs everything in the soil surrounding it. While this is great for taking in nutrients, it also means that the cannabis hemp plant absorbs any toxins that may be in the soil, including pesticides, heavy metals, and other harmful chemicals. Organic hemp farming means few or no harmful chemicals in your CBD oil.

In the UK, though, there are several restrictions on usage of the word, “organic.” So, almost no one is able to use the term in their UK marketing materials (online, on packaging, etc.). And there do exist some brands which use these farming techniques, and indicate it by using terms like “pure” and “all-natural” on their products. Then again, there are also brands that don’t use those techniques at all, but also say “pure” and “all-natural.”

So, how can you tell what’s true and what isn’t?

Understanding CBD: CBD Oil Extraction

Before we answer that, let’s look at another place where toxins can get into your CBD oil, and that’s during extraction. Years ago, CBD oil was extracted from the hemp plant using steam. While steam was a “clean” method of extraction, it wasn’t terribly efficient, leaving much of the healthful plant matter unextracted.

Steam was eventually replaced by more efficient solvent extraction, which sacrificed cleanliness in favor of efficiency. While solvent CBD extraction did efficiently get the most out of the hemp oil extraction process, it often left behind solvent residues in the oil that was passed on to consumers. This is still the case with some solvent extracts.

The cleanest and most efficient way to extract CBD oil from hemp is to use carbon dioxide. CO2 extraction delivers the most cannabinoid content and is 100% residue-free: potent and pure!

Understanding CBD: Third-Party Lab Tests for All CBD Oil Products

So, how can you know that the CBD in your CBD oil is pure and as potent as your CBD brand claims on the product label? All reputable CBD brands — the best brands — hire an independent, third-party laboratory to test their products, and then they post the lab results for those products so that you can see, on your own, just how much CBD (and other cannabinoids) their products contain, as well as harmful chemicals — the ones that are not supposed to be in your CBD oil. If a CBD brand doesn’t provide third-party lab results for their CBD products, find another CBD brand!

How to Take Your CBD Oil

So, now you’ve picked out the best CBD oil for your needs (or CBD oils, for that matter). If you’re new to CBD oils, visit the company website and see what the recommended dosage is for their CBD oils (it could be a different dose per oil, so read closely). Use your dropper to get the recommended dosage, and then place the CBD under your tongue. For best results, hold the CBD oil there for 60 seconds before swallowing. The CBD will be absorbed into your bloodstream sublingually, which is much quicker than if you were to simply swallow the oil and wait for it to digest.

If you’re new to CBD oils, it’s also a good idea to start low and slow. Take half a recommended dose the first time around. If you don’t feel anything, then take a bit more the following day. Don’t take more during the same session, or you won’t know whether you’re feeling the effects of the first dose or the follow-up dose of CBD. And you might accidentally build up a tolerance.

The Best CBD Oil in the UK 2022: A Quick Review

Shopping for UK CBD doesn’t have to be a hassle. Just remember what to look for when considering CBD oils. It’s important for your health and your CBD experience to find the best CBD oils in terms of purity and potency. While you can’t always tell from a CBD company website whether or not they use organic CBD oils (because of the UK’s marketing restrictions), you can look for an independent, third-party lab report to confirm that the product wasn’t grown with GMOs, pesticides, or other harmful chemicals. You also want to make sure the CBD products you buy (from cookies to oil tinctures) are made with CBD oil that was extracted with clean CO2. Remember, all quality products in the world of CBD come with an independent, third-party lab test, so you can see exactly what’s in your products. This is how to find the CBD oil CBD veterans and those in the know prefer.

CBDfx and Blessed deliver on all of these counts with some of the best CBD oils in the UK — and the world!