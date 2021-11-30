The Stylish Corduroy Pieces to Add Into Your Autumnal Wardrobe

While autumn is known for leather jackets, cuddly cashmere sweaters and crisp denim jeans, it’s time to add another quintessential fall fabric to your current style mainstays. We’re referring, of course, to corduroy, because what material feels more perfectly autumnal than the cozy, warm and textured vibe of corduroy? Just add a pumpkin spice latte to the mix and you’ve reached peak fall.

Corduroy is one of those trends that goes in and out of the mainstream style realm, but always remains a classic for those in the know. It definitely had a *moment* in the ’70s, thanks to the whole corduroy suit situation, but even that particular look has been brought into the present day, courtesy of the likes of Bella Hadid and Olivia Wilde.

No matter your personal aesthetic, there should absolutely be room to add a cozy corduroy piece into your autumn and winter wardrobe. Whether you want to embrace the retro or opt for an ultra-modern look, there are plenty of corduroy options out there to incorporate into your cold-weather looks. Below, see just a few of our favorite corduroy pieces.