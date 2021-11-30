The Stylish Corduroy Pieces to Add Into Your Autumnal Wardrobe

While autumn is known for leather jackets, cuddly cashmere sweaters and crisp denim jeans, it’s time to add another quintessential fall fabric to your current style mainstays. We’re referring, of course, to corduroy, because what material feels more perfectly autumnal than the cozy, warm and textured vibe of corduroy? Just add a pumpkin spice latte to the mix and you’ve reached peak fall.
Corduroy is one of those trends that goes in and out of the mainstream style realm, but always remains a classic for those in the know. It definitely had a *moment* in the ’70s, thanks to the whole corduroy suit situation, but even that particular look has been brought into the present day, courtesy of the likes of Bella Hadid and Olivia Wilde.
No matter your personal aesthetic, there should absolutely be room to add a cozy corduroy piece into your autumn and winter wardrobe. Whether you want to embrace the retro or opt for an ultra-modern look, there are plenty of corduroy options out there to incorporate into your cold-weather looks. Below, see just a few of our favorite corduroy pieces.
-
Madewell Corduroy Puff-Sleeve Button-Front Jumpsuit
If you want to go all out and dive right into the corduroy trend, you must consider this short-sleeved jumpsuit from Madewell, in the prettiest autumnal burnt orange-y red shade.
-
Everlane The Corduroy Puffer
A puffer is a crucial component of any cold-weather wardrobe, so why not elevate your cozy jacket aesthetic with a corduroy version? This navy style is subdued enough to complement all your fall and winter looks, but with a unique and stylish flair.
-
Aerie Corduroy Skirt
Is there anything more adorable than a textured skirt this time of year? This corduroy skirt is a fun alternative when you just can’t stand the idea of wearing jeans one more day, and the material gives the look a distinctly autumnal feel. The neutral shade also goes with pretty much everything, no matter how you choose to style it.
-
Something Navy Raw Edge Corduroy Top
A corduroy top is a fun choice when you’re not ready for a sweater, but need to upgrade from your go-to tee. This blouson shirt is lightweight yet cozy, so you can wear it all year long, and features delicate raw edge details with a feminine frayed neck.
-
Gap Corduroy Hat
Whether you’re having a bad hair day, need to protect your face from the sun or you’re just feeling the baseball cap vibes, this corduroy hat is here for all your fall style needs.
-
Lee Women's Vintage Modern All Purpose High Rise Corduroy Super Flare Jeans
Embrace the ’70s vibes in these high-rise corduroy flares, which you can dress up or down depending on your mood.
-
J. Jill Luxe-Soft Fine-Wale Corduroy Shirt
You can’t go wrong with a classic button-down, and we’re loving this fun corduroy take on the closet staple. The warm winter green is just *chef’s kiss.*