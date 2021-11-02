Best Cryptocurrency Casinos for Playing Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Altcoin Casino Games

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

Bitcoin seems to be taking over the online world. It’s a cheaper, faster, and more secure alternative to conventional methods of transacting in online casinos. Naturally, gambling sites are gradually integrating cryptocurrencies to make payments quicker and easier for them and their customers.

But while more bitcoin casinos are jumping on the bandwagon, there are a few that are already doing quite well in making their sites more crypto-friendly. We’ve made a list for you.

Top 10 Bitcoin Casinos for Crypto Gambling

1. BitStarz – Best Crypto Casino Site Overall

Low min deposit and high withdrawal amounts

6 minutes average cashout time

Match deposit of up to 5BTC and 180 free spins

As stated, BitStarz accepts Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash as a payment method. The minimum deposit amount is 0.0001BTC. Both deposits and withdrawals reflect instantly, which is a definite plus side of using cryptocurrency as a payment method.

BitStarz also supports other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether, and Dogecoin.

The BitStarz casino virtual casino floor has a lot to offer, with over 3,200 games available. There are slots, table games, live dealer games, jackpots, and Bitcoin casino games supported by well-known developers like Yggdrasil, BGaming, and BetSoft. Although, the live casino is only available in a few selected countries.

This casino is extremely serious about its customer support which is available 24/7. They insist that all of their support agents have at least three years of experience in the industry. There’s a live chat option from the website to get help as soon as possible. If you prefer, you can also send them an email at support@bitstarz.com or through their social channels.

BitStarz operates under a Curacao Gaming license, and they adhere to all of the safety and security standards of the online casino industry with SSL encryption software. It’s a favorite bitcoin casino on reddit for its unique games like crash, and provably fair odds.

2. 7Bit Casino – Best for Progressive Jackpots

Balance of crypto and regular games

Supports 5 crypto payment methods

Large progressive jackpots on offer to Bitcoin players

7BitCasino is a bitcoin casino that offers Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Ethereum as cryptocurrency payment methods. Players can also use more traditional methods like eWallets, Visa, Mastercard, and Maestro where they can deposit in US dollars, Australian dollars, British pounds, Swedish kronor, or Norwegian kroner when using these payment methods.

With over 1200 games, we are sure every player will find something to love. There are regular slots, table games, Bitcoin games, jackpots, and many more available on the website for you to enjoy.

There is no phone support at 7BitCasino, but we don’t think that will bother you because the live chat function is available 24/7 on the website. You can also send an email to support@7bitcasino.com.

The casino is licensed in Curacao under the eGaming Authority. The privacy and security policy is standard, and players can expect the same safety and security from other online sites.

3. mBit Casino – Best VIP Program

Almost real-time deposits and withdrawals

Excellent VIP program structure

1135 games to choose from

The casino supports Bitcoin and Bitcoin cash deposits and withdrawals alongside Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Tether, and Coinspaid. The best part of a Bitcoin-focused casino is that the reflection times of deposits and withdrawals are instant, and it’s always the case in mBit transactions.

mBit Casino offers a wide variety of games with more than 1100 titles, including slots, table games, live dealer games, jackpots, drops and wins, and much more. However, like Bitstarz casino, the live casino section is not available to quite a few regions.

It has a live chat window found on the right side where anyone can just type a question or complaint which is a unique feature among bitcoin casinos. You can also send them an email at support@mbitcasino.com. mBit Casino also encourages its players to connect with them on their social media pages to make comments or leave complaints.

The casino is licensed under a Curacao eGaming like most of the other casinos on this list. The website uses industry-standard 128-bit SSL encryption software to keep your data safe.

4. Cloudbet – Best Variety of Cryptos Supported

Supports 10 cryptocurrencies

Hosts sports betting

5BTC match deposit welcome bonus

Bitcoin and Bitcoin cash are the main payment options for Cloudbet players, although they support most cryptocurrencies. You have the option of making or receiving payments in DOGE, LINK, LTC, DAI, PAXG, DSH, USDT, and USDC. If you prefer, you can also use a credit card and transact in US dollars, Canadian dollars, or even euros.

Between sports betting and the casino, the Cloudbet website has a diverse games library. You can play your favorite online casino games like slots, table games, jackpots, and more. The live casino is on a separate tab, and it features the classic Roulette, Blackjack, and Baccarat. The game providers might be a little limited, but we think you will still find something to enjoy.

At the bottom of every page, there are three links where you can contact Cloudbet. The first one links to their Twitter page, the second links to Bitcoin talk, a forum where you can post questions, and the last link is a Discord-based support available 24/7.

Cloudbet is licensed through Curacao eGaming, and the website uses industry-standard SSL encryption software to keep your personal information safe.

5. Red Dog Casino – Best Bitcoin Casino for Mobile Play

Solid mobile platform

Top of the range online security

Accepts other currencies aside from cryptos

The payment methods at Red Dog vary much more than the casinos previously mentioned. They are not focused on cryptocurrencies but offer them as one of their deposit and withdrawal methods. It means that they provide Bitcoin, Ethereum, Visa, Mastercard, Neosurf, and other eWallet services.

Red Dog has hundreds of fully mobile compatible games provided mainly by RealTime Gaming. The casino has an excellent mobile platform for you to enjoy all of them on both Android and iOS devices. Although, we’d love to see more titles and studios contributing to Red Dog’s library.

Like many other online casinos, the Red Dog website has a live chat function so you can reach their customer support team 24/7. You also have the option of sending them an email to assitance@reddogcasino.com, or you could go completely old-school and give them a call.

Safety and security is a huge deal to Red Dog Casino, and they run top of the line 256-bit SSL encryption software alongside antivirus integrations and fraud-prevention systems to ensure all transactions and information are safely guarded. The casino is also licensed through Curacao eGaming.

6. Ignition Casino – Best Bitcoin Casino for Poker fans

Live Poker Tournaments

Quick and efficient customer support

$1000 Bitcoin Bonus and several bitcoin promotions

Ignition casino allows deposits and withdrawals with Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash, and they are the simplest and quickest methods that the casino uses for transactions. You can also make deposits with Visa, Mastercard, or American Express, but you can’t make withdrawals with these payment options. Bank withdrawals are made via wire transfer or check.

The casino might be poker-focused, but that isn’t all they offer. They still have slot machines and other table games. Ignition also hosts epic poker tournaments and features 17 poker variants for players to enjoy.

Ignition has a 24/7 live chat, webform, and phone number for you to reach them through. Their customer support is quick and efficient, with the longest response time to the webform being only a couple of hours.

The casino has a license under the Kahnawake Gaming Commission. The website runs SSL encryption software, and all the data protection standards are what are to be expected from an online casino in 2021.

7. Slots Empire – Best Slot Selection

Slot-heavy casino for bitcoin players

Instant deposit and withdrawal times

Impressive security encryption and anti-fraud measures

Slots Empire supports Bitcoin and Ethereum as deposit methods and is one of the best slots sites, but you can only withdraw using Bitcoin. This means the casino still has a ways to go in allowing all of the cryptocurrencies as payment methods. However, Bitcoin users will be happy as the wait times are only up to 15 minutes, so you don’t have to wait days for your money to reflect in your Bitcoin Wallet.

It’s a full house of options for a player to reach Slots Empire’s customer support. You can use the live chat function on the website, email them at assistance@slotsempire.com or call them on the phone. These options will get you a quick response with email having a turnaround time within a day.

Slots Empire goes all the way with data security on their website with 256-bit SSL encryption software that works with their fraud prevention system and premium anti-viral suites. The casino is licensed under the Curacao eGaming Commission.

8. Café Casino – Best Bitcoin Casino Promotions

Attractive rewards for Bitcoin players

$100 Referral bonus

Fast payouts

Café Casino only has four payment methods, namely Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Bitcoin. Using Bitcoin allows faster transactions and it comes with attractive promotions that bitcoin players can enjoy. Welcome and Weekly Mystery bonuses are more exciting for players who opt to pay using cryptocurrency.

You won’t be disappointed with the game variety either. The casino hosts a variety of slots, table, and live casino games, with over a hundred options to choose from. It wouldn’t hurt to add more titles to their portfolio, though.

The Café Casino customer support team is easy to reach and quick to help. You can use the live chat on the website or call them immediately if you want to reach them.

The Kahnawake Gaming Commission issued Café Casino’s license. The website’s security is pretty standard, and the company is committed to running constant maintenance in order to keep the website up to date.

9. Bovada – Best Sportsbook for Bitcoin Players

Solid sportsbook

172 casino games + 32 sports

Separate casino and sports welcome bonuses

The casino only supports Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash when it comes to withdrawals. For deposits, you also have the option of using Visa, Mastercard, and American Express on top of Bitcoin.

The casino hosts more than 170 games with an impressive variety of slots and table games in every category. Bovada’s main flex, though, is its solid sportsbook which has over 30 major and minor sports to bet on.

You won’t struggle to reach the customer support agents at Bovada. You can use the usual webform or the 24/7 live chat function on the website or simply phone them. However, you can also contact them via Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

10. Super Slots – Best Bitcoin Casino for Banking

15 payment options available

300% match-deposit welcome bonus up to $2,000 for crypto players

Fast and zero-fee crypto transactions

SuperSlots supports both regular and cryptocurrency payment methods with 15 different deposit options and eight withdrawal options. Crypto players can choose between Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, USDcoin, and Stellar.

With more than 300 games available on the site, there is something for everyone. The mobile platform is impressive and hosts many of the games that you will find on the desktop version. But while they feature quality games, we’re hoping to see more game studios to add diversity to their games library.

The customer support systems at SuperSlots are pretty standard. You can use the Live Chat function or send them an email at cssupport@superslots.ag. With the live chat, you will get immediate attention as you would with a phone call without the hold music.

Bitcoin Casino Ranking Criteria

Bitcoin Payment Methods – The most important benchmark for the casinos on this list is that they accept Bitcoin as a payment method for deposits and withdrawals. We also factored in other cryptocurrencies that are supported as well.

Game Variety – A good variety of games within the standard game categories is a good indicator of an excellent online casino. Most players are likely looking for slots, table games, live dealer games, scratch cards, and jackpots, or even sports betting.

Customer Support – Your main concern is having fun. But running into problems can’t be helped sometimes and when you do, you want them sorted out right away. A reliable and easily accessible customer support system can mean the difference between people becoming one-time players versus becoming loyal users that keep coming back to the website.

License and Security – All legitimate casinos need to be licensed and secure. The players’ privacy and security should be a priority to a casino, and transparency should be prominent on their website.

Crypto Casino Guide and FAQs

Is Using Bitcoin as a Payment Method Quicker?

Most casinos that use cryptocurrencies will have instant withdrawals available. The ones listed above have an average processing time of less than 24 hours. However, we suggest you check with every casino as you might find some that still have a 3 to 5-day processing time.

Are Crypto Games Different From Regular Casino Games?

Yes, crypto games might work the same as a regular casino game, but their rewards will differ somewhat as they offer things like Bitcoin as an extra reward.

Which Crypto Games Are the Most Popular?

Each casino tends to have its own favorites, but we have seen Greedy Goblins and Book of Pyramids on many of them.

Are the Online Casinos That Use Bitcoin Safe?

We can’t say yes across the board, but all the Bitcoin sites on our list are safe, secure, and licensed. It’s essential that a casino is licensed and that the website itself has state-of-the-art security systems in place. It’s essential to do your research before putting your information or money into a casino.

What Should I Look for in a Safe Online Casino?

First, a casino should be licensed. Secondly, the URL should have an HTTPS at the start and not just HTTP. The ‘s’ indicates that the website is secure. A secure casino will be open about its encryption software and anti-fraud measures. Look for this info on the website.

Can I Deposit Bitcoin Directly Into My Bank Account?

No. You need a Bitcoin wallet linked to a bank account of your choice to convert your Bitcoin into cash that you can use every day.

How Long Does It Take to Transfer Bitcoin to My Bank Account?

Liquidating your Bitcoin into cash and transferring it to your bank account will take a few days. The exact time will depend on your specific Bitcoin Wallet in your specific bank.

Will It Cost Me Money to Transfer Bitcoin From My Casino to My Bank Account?

Casinos generally don’t charge a fee when you transfer your Bitcoin to your Bitcoin wallet. That’s one of the many advantages of using cryptocurrencies. However, your bank and Bitcoin wallet might charge a fee when transferring your Bitcoin to your bank account. Please check with all the parties involved before starting the transaction.

Do Bitcoin Casinos Only Offer Bonuses in Bitcoin?

No, not all casinos that use cryptocurrencies offer their bonuses in Bitcoin or another cryptocurrency. Some might advertise the bonus in Bitcoin but offer you an option, and others may still convert it to the currency of the country you reside in. It’s up to each casino.

Have fun Playing Bitcoin Gambling Sites!

More online casino players are seeing the advantages of doing bitcoin transactions when gaming on their favorite online casinos. And it’s becoming apparent in the way these gambling sites are tailoring their casino’s features to accommodate this particular customer base.

There are better, more exciting promotions attached to bitcoin transactions and players are taking advantage of it. Feel free to explore your options and discover other noteworthy casinos. This list should give you a good idea of what to look for and what to avoid. Just be sure to game responsibly!

