The Best Miami Beach Hotels To Stay In for the Most Luxurious Art Basel

After a 2020 hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Art Basel is returning to Miami Beach in December. Artists, collectors, curators and art enthusiasts will soon descend upon Miami for the art fair, which has turned into an extravaganza beyond just the artwork. Art Basel Miami Beach now encompasses art, fashion and design, with plenty of shows, events and parties on the agenda.

If you’re heading down to Miami Beach for Basel from December 1 through 4 (or if you just want to take a quick vacation in the sunny locale), you’re going to want to figure out your accommodations as soon as possible. Don’t fret if you’re not sure where to stay, because we’ve found the best luxury hotels to book for Art Basel Miami Beach. Below, take a look at five of the top hotels to consider if you’re heading down to Miami for Basel…or just for a sunshine-filled winter getaway.

Eden Roc Miami Beach

The Eden Roc Miami Beach, which was originally built in the 1950s and received a major renovation in 2008, is perched right on the ocean, though the resort also offers no less than three pools for guests. The 415-room hotel is home to three restaurants, including the Miami outpost of Nobu. For Art Basel, Eden Roc Miami Beach is partnering with the Museum of Graffiti and installing a 25′ x 15′ mural on the exterior of the property; the mural, titled “Together We Shine,” is artist Stephen Palladino’s modern interpretation of an original Al Hirschfeld mural. The final result will be unveiled at an exclusive cocktail party at the Eden Roc’s Palladium Pool on December 3. From $595 a night, Eden Roc Miami Beach.

Faena Hotel Miami Beach

The luxe Faena is one of the newer additions to the Miami Beach hotel scene; it opened in December 2015, and features fashionable interiors by Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin. The hotel is composed of 169 rooms and suites, with hardwood floors and red velvet accents. Make sure to try to get an appointment at the Tierra Santa Healing House; it’s a a 22,000-square-foot spa on the third floor of the hotel, which offers rituals and treatments using Naturopathic and Biologique Recherche.

The hotel, which has three restaurants and features works by famed artists like Damien Hirst and Jeff Koons, is always big with art lovers, but they’re going a step above for Art Basel this year, as they recently announced the opening of the Project Room, a space which will house an artist residency program as well as a series of talks, ideas and models of social interaction. Faena Art is expect to launch at the Project Room during Miami Art Week this year, featuring a collaboration from Barcelona-based artist Andrés Reisinger and Aorist. Faena Art has also commissioned Argentinean artist Pilar Zeta to create a large, immersive piece of art to be unveiled during Miami Art Week. From $749 a night, Faena.

W South Beach

The W South Beach has long been a reliable and luxurious favorite for those jetting down to Miami, and even more so after it reopened in November 2020 and debuted the results of a $20 million renovation. The 357 airy rooms and suites are all about natural light, with warm oak wood tones and green-and-pink accents, and many of the accommodations offer picturesque views of the ocean below. The hotel also recently revealed its new Away Spa, which is all about detoxifying, nourishing and relaxing. And let’s not forget about the art aspect, of course, as the hotel’s impressive collection includes 21 Warhols on display in the lobby. From $2,700 a night, W South Beach.

The Setai

Over the years, the celeb-adored oceanfront Setai has welcomed guests including Britney Spears, Malia Obama and Gisele Bündchen. The hotel occupies a restored 1936 building in the Art Deco District, and is composed of 87 rooms and 50 suites, all of which are outfitted in Asian-influenced decor. The hotel offers two dining options (Jaya and the Ocean Grill), as well as three pools for guests to bask in the sun, since not everyone is a beach person. The Setai is also home to Valmont for the Spa, offering luxe treatments from the Swiss skincare brand, which happens to be one of our personal favorite beauty lines. The spa is comprised of four private suites, which are equipped with a private bath and steam room. From $2,400 a night, The Setai.

Miami Beach Edition

Even if you haven’t yet visited the Miami Beach Edition in person, you’ve surely seen the hotel’s highly Instagrammable interiors and amenities, including a bowling alley, nightclub and ice skating rink, all over your social media feed. The hotel is made up of 294 rooms and suites, including 28 private oceanfront bungalows and a rooftop penthouse, all of which are designed in a soothing, neutral color palette with marble bathrooms. The Miami Beach Edition also contains a spa, gym and two pools, as well as three restaurants, including the Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s food hall-inspired Market at Edition eatery. From $3,300 a night, Miami Beach Edition.