Best Online Casinos in Canada for the Top Games, Bonuses, and More

Thanks to some (fairly) relaxed licensing laws, Canada is now home to some of the best online casinos in the world. These have got great games, great bonuses – and they’re 100% legal to play in Canada.

We’ve done you a solid, too. We’ve gathered the best online casinos in Canada that are available to sign up to right now. In this article, we will take a close look at each one and assess its pros and cons to help you decide where to play your favorite casino game!

Overview:

Runner-ups:

How We Chose the Best Online Canadian Casinos

Fairness – All the online casinos in our list are fully licensed and therefore totally fair and transparent. They all use Random Number Generators to determine the outcome of their games and prove that no cheating is going on.

Game Variety – We know that Canadian players love to mix things up, which is why we chose the top casinos that have the best online casino game variety, from slots to the classic table games.

Casino bonuses – Whether we’re talking about deposit bonuses, slots bonuses or VIP programs, we found Canadian online casinos that treat their loyal players with regular promos.

User Experience For Canadian Players – Lastly, we wanted to make sure that Canadian players feel right at home with their next casino in terms of currencies, payment methods, and the overall UX.

Best Online Casino Sites in Canada

1. PlayOjo – Best Overall Online Casino Site in Canada

No wagering welcome bonus

No minimum withdrawals

Live casino available

PlayOjo is a British casino that’s available to Canadian players. It’s a super fun online casino that will suit recreational players who are looking for a colourful, easygoing online casino experience.

Where it truly stands out is with its now-famous no wagering bonuses. Yup – you can grab a welcome bonus here and try your luck without worrying that you’ll need to meet the rollover requirements.

A lack of demo games means you can’t test the waters before risking your own cash, but otherwise PlayOjo has pretty much everything the casual player loves.

2. Casumo – Best Game Variety

2000+ online casino games

Sports betting available

High quality app

Casumo has got more than 2000 games, loads of video slots, and lots of daily and progressive jackpots. There’s a live casino, too. The site is easy to navigate and some of the biggest names in online gambling provide the games. It’s easily one of the most popular real money online casinos available in Canada right now.

Its aesthetic will be hit and miss, however, thanks to a white background that lacks the glitz and glamour of some online casinos. However, this is a super functional casino site that also offers sports betting and an all-round comprehensive user experience.

3. Spin Casino – Best Online Gambling Site for Slots

Great selection of online slots

Mobile casino available

Neatly organized website

Spin Casino’s main area of expertise is easy to spot from its name – slots. Yup, there are hundreds of them on this site, and they sit alongside a good selection of games. Mobile-only games are available, too.

We think that the homepage could do with some work, as there’s a lot of needless scrolling before you get to the good stuff. On the other hand, all the games are at least neatly arranged and, while the site design is basic, it’s overall easy to navigate and easy on the eyes.

4. Genesis Casino – Most Established Online Casino

Years of experience

Slick, intuitive website

Smooth mobile experience

Genesis Casino is one of the most established online casinos on the planet. The Genesis gambling brand goes back over two decades. Its online site looks super professional and surprisingly modern. Its layout should suit high rollers who want a “proper” casino experience.

Naturally, no casino site is perfect and Genesis lacks a VIP program. However, the bonuses and promos it does offer are generous and worth grabbing.

4. Magic Red – Best Online Casino Site for Live Dealer Games

Authentic live casino experience

Huge selection of slots

Generous welcome offer

Magic Red is our top pick for live dealer games thanks to its extensive coverage. Roulette, Baccarat, and Blackjack are all available to play. The dealers are super professional and table limits vary enough to satisfy casual players and high rollers.

The user layout is slightly cluttered and the casino perhaps focuses on slots too much. But it’s hard to argue with Magic Red’s excellent selection of games, large daily jackpots, and generous welcome bonus. Overall, it’s just a fab place to play online casino games.

5. Bodog – Best Online Gambling Site for Sports Betting

Roulette variants

Sportsbook

Horse racing available

Bodog is a big name in the online gambling world, having been around for a number of years, both in Europe and North America. Its casino site is extremely comprehensive. Here you can bet on anything and everything, including sports and horse racing.

Sports betting is definitely where it stands out because there aren’t too many rival casinos that accept Canadian players that come with a sportsbook.

Customer support isn’t available 24/7 but is otherwise super helpful.

7. mBit – Best Casino for Cryptocurrencies

Range of cryptocurrencies accepted

Monthly tournaments

Excellent user interface

mBit Casino was one of the world’s first “crypto online casinos” – and it’s available in Canada. Originally, it accepted Canadian dollars but these days it only accepts cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Litecoin.

For those who prefer the fast processing times and no fees that come with crypto deposits and withdrawals, mBit – which is one of only a handful of Canadian crypto casinos – is a decent option.

The fact that it doesn’t accept Canadian dollars shouldn’t rankle too much with non-crypto players (because you’ve got so many other options). But mBit does offer a rather unique online casino experience with its monthly tournaments that reward players with huge prizes that excludes non-crypto players.

8. Casino Rex – Best New Online Casino

Launched in 2020

Fully licensed in Canada

Games provided by world class software developers

Casino Rex was established in 2020, which means it’s still (pretty much) brand new. And like many brand new sites, Casino Rex has a slick web design, loads of recently released games and lots of payment options.

Naturally, its biggest drawback is the fact that it’s new. But if this is something you’re concerned about, we can say for sure that it’s fully licensed and totally legit. It’s got lots of live games, and mixes classic table games with the most up-to-date slots. Generally, it’s good for playing casino games.

9. Mansion Casino – Best Canadian Online Casino for High Rollers

High table limits

Excellent VIP program

Hugely reputable brand

Mansion Casino is another one of the hugely reputable online casinos that’s been around for over two decades. It’s won “Casino Operator of the Year” on more than one occasion and continues to offer a forward-thinking, professional casino experience.

We feel that it excels on the VIP front. Indeed, there are four menu tabs at the top of the homepage – and two of them are dedicated to its promos. The VIP program gives you access to exclusive perks and benefits, including gifts, reload bonuses, more flexible bet limits and your own personal account manager.

On the flip side, we’d say this site is more aimed at high rollers than recreational bettors (who’d prefer a site like PlayOjo) as it rewards you for repeated play and bigger stakes.

10. Jackpot City – Best Designed Casino Online

Looks amazing

Demo games available

Excellent mobile app

If you want your internet casino to come with a lot of glamour, Jackpot City might be for you. City skylines and huge swathes of purple are all part of the deal here, but this casino really looks the part.

Does it back its style up with substance? You bet.

Its casino games include lots of slots, bingo and keno (hard to find elsewhere), while there is also a great selection of mobile-only games. An app is available too (and works super well) and all of Microgaming’s slots are available to play.

High rollers might be put off by the relatively small maximum stakes in the live casino, but with so many games to choose from it’s hard to fault Jackpot City too much.

11. Royal Vegas – Best for Progressive Jackpots

Massive jackpots

Video poker

Exclusive games

If progressive jackpots are your thing, Royal Vegas might be worth a look. It’s got a great selection of them, with the total jackpot often exceeding $10,000,000.

Royal Vegas is also regularly adding new games, it has live games and video poker.

If we can have one complaint it’s that Royal Vegas looks a lot like many other sites (especially Magic Red), but this is still a functional, easy-to-use website. It’s also worth mentioning that

12. Ruby Fortune – Best Real Money Online Casino for Mobile

450+ casino game options

Live dealer casino games

Attractive welcome offer

Lots of the best Canadian online casinos offer an excellent mobile experience these days, but we feel Ruby Fortune edges things. It offers 450+ mobile games (including video poker, blackjack and roulette), the graphics are crystal clear, and it’s responsively designed.

Ruby Fortune’s bonuses aren’t as big as some sites, but the casino has got all the usual classic casino games, as well as live dealer games. Banking options are varied and include Skrill and Neteller, and the welcome bonus is very generous.

Years of experience

Recently revised web design

Daily jackpots

Progressive jackpots

Huge selection of slots

Live casino games

Fast withdrawals

New Canadian online casino

Live dealer games

Excellent mobile version

450+ games

Progressive jackpots

Generous welcome offer

Exclusive games

700+ games

Great for live roulette

Must-fall jackpots

Regular promos

Finnish-style casino

1300+ casino games

Live dealer games

700+ games

24/7 customer support

Progressive games

Popular slot games available

Live casino

Functional website

Excellently themed casino

High RTP online slots

Bitcoin accepted

Exciting new casino

Generous welcome offer

Lots of specialty games

Quirky theme

Focused on slots

Live games available

Progressive jackpots

500+ games

Handful of mobile-only games

24/7 customer support

Wide variety of banking options

Blackjack variants

Easy-to-navigate website

Powered by Microgaming

Huge variety of payment methods

Best Online Casinos In Canada: FAQ

Can I Play Canadian Online Casinos on Mobile?

Yup! These days, most casinos are mobile optimized – some even have an app.

Moreover, a large number of them (such as Ruby Fortune) have games specifically designed for their mobile casinos.

Before signing up to an online casino in Canada, just make sure to check that it has a mobile casino available (there’s usually a separate tab for it) if this is something you’re looking for.

Is It Easy to Deposit and Withdraw at Canadian Online Casinos?

Of course. All the top casino sites make it super easy to both deposit and withdraw. More often than not, you just need to head over to the banking section of your account and click either “deposit” or “withdrawal.” You should be able to deposit and withdraw in just one or two clicks. The only thing that takes up a bit of time is setting up your initial payment method.

Are Canadian Casinos Safe?

If you’ve never signed up to an internet casino before, it’s natural to be a tad apprehensive. The good news is that, provided a casino is fully licensed, it will be 100% safe and secure to use.

Just make sure to check its license before signing up, and also read customer reviews if you’re not completely convinced.

As a general rule of thumb, older, more established casinos are very trustworthy. But as long as a new casino (such as Red Dog) is fully licensed, there’s no need to worry.

Also, when checking an online casino’s license, bear in mind that some of the top online casinos available in Canada have a UK license issued by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission. Don’t be put off by this – they’re still legal to play here.

How Do I Choose Canadian Online Casino Sites that Are Right for Me?

It really comes down to your preferences when choosing the best online casinos in Canada. For example, some gambling sites let you bet on sports but others don’t, while some focus on slots while others are better for live dealer games.

That said, there’s a lot to take into consideration, including the user layout (do you prefer a colourful aesthetic, a basic/functional web design or something slicker?), payment options (are your preferred ones available?) and customer support.

When choosing any casino site, though, (and before you create a casino account) it’s really important that you first and foremost check its license to make sure it’s legal to play in Canada.

What Payment Methods Are Available?

The exact payment methods that are available will, of course, vary from casino to casino. But many of the top Canadian online casinos these days accept all the payment methods that are popular with Canadian players, including credit cards and debit cards, bank transfer, and a range of eWallets (including Skrill, Neteller and PayPal).

Some casinos now also accept cryptocurrencies.

Are There Canadian Casino Bonuses?

There sure are.

Pretty much all the best real money casinos offer bonuses, in the form of a deposit bonus, a reload bonus and more. Provided you create an account and follow the terms and conditions, the bonuses, promos and (where applicable) VIP program can all be yours to enjoy.

The terms and conditions are really important because there’ll be wagering requirements that you need to meet before any bonus funds are yours to enjoy.

Naturally, the quality and size of a bonus varies from site to site. If bonuses are important to you, this is something you’ll need to check before you sign up.

Best Online Casinos in Canada: Final Thoughts

The best online gambling sites have the best games, the best bonuses, and the best user experience for Canadian players. And while we’ve put together a list of some of the most top-rated casinos in Canada, such as PlayOJO, Genesis and Magic Red, it’s still up to you to take a closer look and decide which one is right for you.

But whether you prefer changing your luck at roulette, blackjack or even bingo – good luck and make sure to always keep gambling FUN!

