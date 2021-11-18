The Best Puffer Jackets to Keep You Warm and Cozy All Winter Long

After a slow start to fall, we’re well on our way to the coldest time of the year, also known as puffer season. The puffer jacket is one of the most crucial items of clothing in any cold-weather wardrobe, especially as we get to that point when the ever-so-brief days consist of temperatures hovering around freezing.

Luckily, the puffer jacket is here to save you during these frigid days. While the puffer was once seen merely as a practical item of clothing to drag out of the closet exclusively when the weather resembles that of the Arctic, it has experienced a serious fashionable resurgence as of late. The puffer jacket is now not only functional, but fashionable, too, thanks to a plethora of chic new styles and silhouettes.

The cozy and comfy quilted puffer jacket offers insulation, warmth and an adorable bundled up aesthetic. Below, see our favorite puffer jackets to add to your winter wardrobe.

Triple F.A.T. Goose Sophie Puffer Down Jacket

This down jacket is both incredibly warm and water-repellent, and the mid-thigh length offers additional insulation, with the added bonus of providing extra cushion if you happen to plop down on a chilly bench. The simple silhouette is a chic look to wear around the city, but also just as practical for an outdoorsy weekend or a hike. $475, Triple F.A.T. Goose.

Retrofete Shot Jacket

Keeping warm doesn’t mean you can’t amp up the glamour factor, like with this metallic gold cropped puffer, which features a high neck and cinched waist. $495, Retrofete.

North Face Women’s 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket

You can’t go wrong with North Face’s iconic puffer jacket, and serious bonus points go to the pink colorblocking on this particular coat. It’s a classic, and you’re sure to turn to it time and time again during the winter. $280, North Face.

Lands’ End Women’s Quilted Stretch Down Wrap Coat

The flattering wrap silhouette on this quilted coat gives a bit more shape than some of the other options out there. This particular style also happens to have made it onto Oprah’s Favorite Things this year, which means it’s sure to be a highly appreciated holiday gift for all. $179.95, Lands’ End.

Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Outerwear

This Uniqlo jacket might just be the perfect lightweight puffer, especially for jet-setters. It’s an absolutely ideal layering piece, and somehow manages to keep you as warm or cool as the temperature outside calls for. No, it’s not the heavy hitter to turn to when the weather is below freezing, but it’s a dependable, solid choice for the pre-Arctic times, and it has the added bonus of folding up into the teeny-tiny bag that it comes with, so you can easily pack it for any trip. $174.50, Uniqlo.

Pangaia Flwrdwn Fitted Short Puffer Jacket

Is there anything chicer than a white puffer? Pangaia’s flattering short puffer is made of Flwrdwn, a bio-based down-alternative material composed of natural wildflowers and biopolymer. Not only is it sustainable, but it’s so warm and stylish, plus it has a detachable hood as well as an adjustable and removable tie belt. $650, Pangaia.

Moncler Gie Long Down Jacket

When in doubt, turn to Moncler. The fashionable brand always makes the most elegant (and warm!) coats, and if you’re looking for a longer style, you must check out this simple black silhouette, with a two-way zipper and cozy hood. $1,750, Moncler.

Noize Coco Short-Length Puffer

Shine bright in this glossy cropped puffer, which proves your day-to-day winter coat can still make a fashionable statement. $190, Noize.

Falconeri Down Jacket With Logo Hood

Falconeri’s pretty blue coat is windproof and weatherproof, and the color is just *chef’s kiss.* It’s sporty and stylish—what more could you ask for? $647, Falconeri.

Aether Aura Puffer Jacket

You’re sure to turn heads in this bright yellow puffer; it’s warm and lightweight, with a slightly cropped hem and boxy fit. It’s also celeb-approved, as Kendall Jenner sported this exact jacket while skiing in Aspen last year. $550, Aether.

Alpha Industries Ma-1 Women’s Quilted Bomber Jacket

This quilted jacket combines the best of the bomber silhouette with the puffer, complete with a cinched waist and classic aesthetic. $200, Alpha Industries.

Storets Delilah Padded Puffer Jacket

Think pink in this padded rose-colored puffer jacket, which adds a welcome pop of color to any outfit during these dreary grey days. $104, Storets.

Ganni + Net Sustain Oversized Quilted Recycled Shell Coat

Keep cozy in this olive green jacket, which is made of a recycled quilted shell. $475, Net-a-Porter.

Oiselle Katron Jacket

This lightweight jacket is sleek and sporty, with plenty of pockets, a neck liner and hidden zippers for a more streamlined aesthetic. $228, Oiselle.

Bernardo Double Breasted Puffer Coat

Bundle up in style in this blush-colored double breasted puffer. $119, Bernardo.