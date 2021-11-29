The Best Stocking Stuffers for the Most Special Man in Your Life

Shop all the best petite presents for the most special guy in your life.

By
The Best Stocking Stuffers for the Most Special Man in Your Life
These are the best stocking stuffers to gift your favorite guy this year. Julia Cherruault for Observer

Men can be notoriously difficult to shop for, especially when it comes to finding him the perfect stocking stuffer-appropriate gift. Instead of getting discouraged by the size constraint of a stocking stuffer, use it to your advantage, because the most thoughtful gifts often come in the smallest packages.

There are plenty of petite presents out there that he’ll absolutely love, and instead of waiting until the last minute to go on the hunt for the best stocking stuffers, get a head start on your holiday shopping for the most important guy in your life. From the perfectly practical to the wonderfully frivolous, these are the best stocking stuffers for him this holiday season.

  • Bose.

    Bose Noise Canceling 700 Over-Ear Headphones

    Upgrade his tired old headphones with this fancy noise-canceling pair. $379.

  • Lord Jones.

    Lord Jones Sparkling Gooseberry Hemp-Derived CBD Gumdrops

    If he likes CBD, up the festive factor with these sparkling gooseberry-flavored gumdrop-gummies. $35.

  • Truff.

    Truff Variety Bundle

    This truffle-infused hot sauce is the yummiest addition to any meal. $64.99.

  • Ruffino.

    Ruffino Brunello Di Montalcino Greppone Mazzi

    The vino lover will so appreciate this Italian brunello. $70.99.

  • Thousand Fell.

    Thousand Fell Men's Court Sneakers

    Sleek white sneakers are an important wardrobe staple. $130.

  • Assouline.

    Assouline 'Gstaad Glam' Coffee Table Book

    A glamorous coffee table book will add an instant touch of glamour to his home decor situation. $95.

  • Maison Francis Kurkdjian.

    Maison Francis Kurkdjian Holiday Candle Trio Set

    An adorable and fragrant trio of charming holiday candles. $115.

  • Bottega Veneta.

    Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Leather Belt

    A stylish and luxurious leather belt is an instant classic. $750.

  • Hermès.

    Hermès Terre d'Hermès Pure Perfume Gift Set

    Why gift him just one bottle of cologne when you can present him with this three-piece Hermès set, including a full-size bottle, travel-sized and aftershave lotion. $140.

  • Blenders.

    Blenders Night Spree Lunar Snow Goggles

    These snow goggles are perfect for his next ski adventure. $75.

  • Nutpods.

    Nutpods Winter Collection

    Get into the holiday spirit with Nutpods’ new winter flavors, including Pumpkin Spice, Peppermint Mocha and Holiday Nog dairy-free creamers that will have him *so* excited for his morning coffee. $14.95.

  • Bruno Magli.

    Bruno Magli Cashmere Scarf

    A plush cashmere scarf is essential for winter dressing. $185

  • Longaberger.

    Longaberger

    There’s never been a better time to work on cooking skills than the coldest days of the year, and he’ll love these spices that come in a convenient little basket. $248.

  • Anderson and Sheppard.

    Anderson and Sheppard Suede Gloves

    Elevate his accessory game with these brown suede gloves. $240.

  • Gage.

    Gage Clay Mask

    Guys like skincare, too, and this clay mask is specially formulated for men. $18.

  • Barton Perreira.

    Barton Perreira 007 AVTAK

    These limited-edition 007-worthy debonair shades were created to celebrate the 60th anniversary of James Bond. $600.

  • To Kalon Vineyard Company.

    To Kalon Vineyard Company Eliza’s 2018

    Seriously upgrade his wine collection with this three-bottle set of an exclusive new Napa red. $200.

  • La Chatelaine.

    La Chatelaine Deep Blue Sea Men’s Soap

    A beautifully-packaged soap is always a good gift, and this Provence-made organic soap is especially lovely. $12.

  • Chopard.

    Chopard Mille Migla Carbon Fibre and Palladium Ballpoint Pen

    Replace his chewed-up Bic with the fancy ballpoint he deserves. $675.

  • Apotheke.

    Apotheke x World's Best Bars Attaboy Penicillin Candle

    Apotheke released a special set of candles in honor of a select few of the world’s best bars, including New York’s Attaboy. The Penicillin candle is a rich fragrance of bergamot, lemon blossom and bitter orange with cognac, bourbon, woods, musk and vanilla. $28.

  • Thom Browne.

    Thom Browne Bar Stripe Socks

    Socks can, in fact, be a cute gift, and especially so when they’re a stylish and preppy grey pair from Thom Browne. $170.

  • Jack Black.

    Jack Black Jack and Carry Set

    This four-piece grooming set includes a moisturizer, deodorant, lip balm and hair and body cleanser, all in a useful black kit. $65.

