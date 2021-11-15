The Best Vegan Leather Jackets to Spice Up Your Wardrobe

A leather jacket is a timeless piece that you’ll turn to year after year. While finding a vegan leather jacket was once a trickier task, it’s become easier than ever to find fashionable faux versions of the best classic leather jackets.

There are so many options for vegan leather jackets, whether you’re into a traditional moto, a puffer-inspired style or a blazer-esque look. Below, see our favorite vegan leather jackets to add an ethical yet edgy touch to your wardrobe.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

Avec Les Filles Oversized Cropped Faux Leather Biker

If you’re not yet familiar with Avec Les Filles, it’s time to acquaint yourself with the vegan-friendly brand. They make such chic and super high-quality faux leather and faux fur apparel. This oversized biker jacket features a belted waist and comes in a very autumnal deep wine shade. $129, Avec Les Filles.

Frankie Shop Olympia Faux Leather Blazer

You can’t go wrong with an oversized leather blazer, like this stylish faux version that goes with absolutely everything, whether you’re dressing down in a pair of jeans or heading out for a night on the town. $395, Net-a-Porter.

Apparis Vegan Leather Puffer Jacket

This lightweight vegan leather puffer is the perfect addition to your winter wardrobe. We’re especially into the quilted detailing and statement-making shoulder details. $365, Apparis.

Express Faux Leather Moto Jacket

Keep it classic in this faux leather moto jacket; the timeless biker-inspired piece is slim-cut and falls right below the waist. $148, Express.

Nanushka Hathi Vegan Leather Blazer

Brown is having a real moment this year, so why not try the trend with an earth-toned vegan leather blazer?. $895, Net-a-Porter.

Avec Les Filles Belted Faux Leather Trench

Think of this as a stylish, feminine and elevated version of the infamous Matrix coat. It’s a faux leather, below-knee belted trench that instantly gives any look a little extra sass. $179, Avec Les Filles.

Blank NYC Winning Ticket Jacket

Not only is this olive green jacket incredibly well-priced, but it’s also very on-trend and so versatile. Pair it with your favorite denim or a simple knit dress this autumn. $98, Blank NYC.

Astr The Label Peoria Belted Faux Leather Jacket

This double-breasted faux leather jacket is the perfect combination of a trench coat and a bomber jacket. $188, Astr The Label.

Blank NYC Good Call Shacket

Who can resist a good shacket? The combination shirt and jacket is the layering piece of the season, and we can’t get enough of this faux leather version. $118, Blank NYC.