The 6 Best Weight Loss Pills That Actually Work in 2021

Losing weight can be a challenging process, especially as we get older. If you have a sluggish metabolism, struggle with food cravings, or have stubborn fat that just won’t go away, there are a variety of weight loss pills that can help.

The best weight loss pills can help you burn stubborn body fat, boost metabolism, reduce food cravings, and increase energy levels. Best of all, these diet pills contain 100% natural ingredients and are guaranteed to work, or your money back.

However, with dozens of different weight loss supplements on the market to choose from, picking the best diet pills can feel like an overwhelming task.

To help you find a weight loss product that actually works, we’ve reviewed the best weight loss pills on the market for 2021. We evaluated each weight loss pill on a variety of factors including ingredients, dosage, effectiveness, reviews, and price.

If you’re ready to finally lose weight and feel more confident than ever, here are the 6 best weight loss supplements of 2021.

The 6 Best Weight Loss Pills of 2021

LeanBean : Best diet pill for women

PhenQ : Best for losing over 30 LBs

Instant Knockout : Best thermogenic fat burner for men

TrimTone : Best metabolism booster for women

PhenGold : Best appetite suppressant

PrimeShred : Best for bodybuilding

#1 Leanbean: Best Weight Loss Pills for Women

Leanbean is the best weight loss pill for women that want to burn fat, kickstart metabolism, and control hunger cravings.

Researchers tend to agree that men and women lose weight differently. In fact, numerous studies have found that men typically lose more weight than women while following similar diets and exercise regimens.

Because women often have a more challenging time losing weight than men, women need a tailored formula that reflects the specific hurdles they face. Leanbean is a weight loss supplement for women that can produce benefits such as:

Reduced cravings

Faster fat metabolism

Higher energy levels

Increased mental clarity

Leanbean helps women lose weight through its inclusion of glucomannan, a dietary fiber that swells when it reaches your stomach. Taking a daily supplement that includes glucomannan can help you feel full longer, reduce your food cravings, and help you limit your calorie intake throughout the day.

While many weight loss supplements contain glucomannan, Leanbean, with 3 grams of glucomannan per dose, includes a higher concentration than most supplements. This high dosage allows the glucomannan to create optimal appetite-suppressing effects.

Next, the Leanbean formula contains a few ingredients that help speed up your metabolism. Chromium picolinate, for example, contributes to regular macronutrient metabolism and helps balance your blood glucose concentrations. Additionally, the supplement contains an effective dose of choline, which may support healthy fat metabolism.

Leanbean also includes ingredients to reduce tiredness and keep your energy levels high. The supplement contains a small amount of natural caffeine to improve alertness and boost endurance, helping you perform better during workouts. Each dose includes 10 mg of caffeine, which is about a tenth of the amount in an average cup of coffee.

Additionally, Leanbean contains green coffee bean extract, which also keeps you alert and energized.

Leanbean’s complete ingredient list includes:

BioPerine

Turmeric

Acai berry extract

Green coffee bean extract

Choline

Garcinia cambogia

Glucomannan

Zinc

Potassium

Chromium Picolinate

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B12

Leanbean is vegan and gluten-free, making it suitable for a wide range of diets. Additionally, if you plan to take Leanbean over the long term, you can benefit from the company’s discounts on large orders. For example, purchasing a four-month supply will get you free worldwide shipping and one complimentary bottle containing 180 capsules.

Leanbean also offers a 90-day money-back guarantee when you purchase the four-month bundle. If you are dissatisfied with these supplements within 90 days of your purchase, you can return any unopened pills for a full refund.

Overall, Leanbean is an excellent weight loss pill for women who need a boost to their typical weight loss routines. LeanBean has rave reviews from thousands of women across the world, including many instagram models and influencers that swear by its effectiveness.

One of the most popular weight loss pills for women

Reduce appetite, burn fat, and reduce fatigue

Includes 11 all-natural ingredients that are safe and free of side effects

Provides clean energy boost without a heavy dose of stimulants

90-Day satisfaction guarantee

#2 PhenQ: Highly Rated Diet Pill That Actually Works

PhenQ is an effective weight loss supplement that takes a multi-angled approach to weight loss, helping you reach your weight loss goals faster than other products. This diet supplement has been used by over 190,000 customers from around the world and the reviews have been nothing short of positive.

Taking PhenQ can produce benefits such as:

Increased fat burning

Higher energy levels

Inhibited fat production

Reduced cravings and appetite

Improved mood

PhenQ’s most potent ingredient is α-Lacys Reset, a complex that contains cysteine, magnesium, and alpha-lipoic acid (ALA). This complex can help you get rid of stubborn body fat by stimulating thermogenesis, which is your body’s heat production process. Jumpstarting thermogenesis helps your body burn calories faster, allowing you to begin burning fat stores as well.

The α-Lacys Reset complex also reduces fatigue and helps you recover from exercise faster. Working out regularly is a critical aspect of weight loss. Taking a supplement that contains α-Lacys Reset can give you the endurance and energy you need to push through challenging exercise days.

Along with α-Lacys Reset, PhenQ contains several other effective ingredients that target weight loss in various ways. For example, the supplement’s addition of chromium picolinate can reduce hunger cravings and eliminate hunger pangs, helping you control your food intake.

Additionally, PhenQ contains caffeine to increase your focus and alertness and reduce fatigue. Caffeine also acts as an appetite suppressant, helping you control your appetite and stick to a strict diet.

Altogether, PhenQ contains the following ingredients:

α-Lacys Reset

Caffeine

Capsimax Powder

Chromium picolinate

L-carnitine fumarate

Nopal

The PhenQ creators recommend taking this supplement for at least two months to see the best results.

PhenQ offers a discount to help you get the most out of your PhenQ order. When you purchase two bottles of the supplements, you will receive a third bottle for free. If you are trying to maximize your weight loss, you can buy three bottles and get two additional bottles for free.

PhenQ also offers a money-back guarantee to help you feel confident in your PhenQ purchase. You can return any unopened bottles within 67 days of your original purchase (which includes seven days of shipping time) to receive a full refund of your purchase price.

Overall, we recommend PhenQ for anyone looking to lose 30 pounds or more, as this product can help you achieve significant weight loss through its effective formula.

Supports normal fat metabolism to help you burn more calories

5-in-1 weight loss supplement that actually works

Made from 100% vegetarian and vegan ingredients

Get 2 free bottles if you buy a 3-month supply

67-day money back guarantee

#3 Instant Knockout: Best Thermogenic Fat Burner for Men

Instant Knockout is a proven weight loss supplement that’s designed for men. Instant Knockout was originally developed to help pro boxers and MMA fighters burn fat and get shredded before an upcoming fight. Instant Knockout is now available to the general public and is getting rave reviews from men all over the world.

Instant Knockout is a thermogenic fat-burning supplement designed to help men lose weight faster. Taking this supplement can produce benefits such as:

Increased thermogenesis

Reduced appetite and cravings

Faster metabolism

More sculpted muscles

Instant Knockout helps users burn fat more quickly than they could independently through its effective formula of natural ingredients. Instant Knockout contains nine natural ingredients that each target a few different angles of weight loss, including fat burning.

One of the product’s most potent ingredients is glucomannan. Glucomannan is a dietary fiber that comes from the konjac plant. When you consume this fiber, it absorbs water in your stomach, helping your stomach feel fuller than it really is. As a result, glucomannan acts as a natural solution to reduce appetite.

Instant Knockout also contains black pepper extract, also known as piperine. This bioactive chemical activates your TRPA1 and TRPV1 receptors, which in turn improves your energy metabolism and suppresses new fat cell formation. These processes are vital in burning fat and maintaining recent fat loss.

This weight loss supplement also contains the critical ingredient green tea extract. One dose of green tea extract has the same nutrients as a cup of green tea and can assist fat oxidation and stored energy breakdown.

All of Instant Knockout’s ingredients play an important role in its overall formula. This weight loss supplement contains the following ingredients:

Vitamin B12

Vitamin D3

Vitamin B6

L-theanine

Caffeine

Green tree extract

Black pepper extract

Cayenne pepper

Glucomannan

Instant Knockout manufactures all of its products in the U.S. using all-natural, vegan-friendly ingredients. Additionally, when you purchase an order of Instant Knockout capsules, you can trust the company to ship out your pills within the same day whenever possible.

If you plan to take Instant Knockout for several months, you can benefit from the company’s subscription deal. This deal allows you to save an extra 10% on your purchase price and receive your supplements on time without having to reorder them. Better yet, you can cancel your subscription at any time.

Overall, Instant Knockout is an effective weight loss pill for men looking to stimulate fat-burning processes and cut through excess body fat.

One of the best weight loss supplements for men

Increase fat burning potential by boosting metabolism

Cutting-edge ingredients that are 100% natural

Burn more calories during workouts or while resting

Money-back guarantee

#4 TrimTone: Natural Fat Burner That Boosts Metabolism

TrimTone is the best metabolism booster for women looking to lose weight naturally without prescription weight loss pills.

Your body’s metabolism is the process of converting the foods you eat into energy. The number of calories your body uses for energy is your “basal metabolic rate.” The higher your BMR, the easier it is for you to lose weight by burning calories.

Having a slow metabolism can make your weight loss journey feel slow-going and ineffective. If you are struggling with a slow metabolism, you may benefit from a metabolism booster pill like TrimTone.

TrimTone is a diet supplement that contains 100% natural ingredients. Taking these pills can produce benefits such as:

Faster metabolism

Reduced appetite

Increased fat-burning

TrimTone uses a simple formula of powerful, effective ingredients to produce these benefits.

One of the formula’s most significant ingredients is glucomannan, which you may have seen in some of the other supplements on our list. Glucomannan is a dietary fiber that can control appetite by helping you feel full longer. As a result, taking TrimTone before your first meal each day may help you control your calorie intake.

TrimTone also contains caffeine, another popular ingredient in fat-burning supplements. Caffeine kickstarts thermogenesis to promote your body’s fat-burning processes. Studies have found that caffeine can significantly increase one’s metabolic rate during the three hours after ingesting it.

Additionally, caffeine increases lipolysis, which is the process of breaking down fat. Of course, caffeine also leaves you feeling energized and alert and can even control your appetite.

TrimTone includes two additional ingredients that contain small amounts of caffeine: green coffee and green tea. Both of these ingredients also stimulate thermogenesis, while green tea may reduce the number of carbs your body stores as well.

TrimTone’s complete formula contains just five potent ingredients:

Glucomannan

Green tea

Grains of paradise

Caffeine

Green coffee

TrimTone produces its effective weight loss pills in the U.S. following Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). You can receive free delivery on every purchase and cut down your costs further by purchasing multiple packs at a time.

TrimTone is so confident in its formula that it offers a 100-day money-back guarantee, one of the longest guarantees in the industry. You can receive a full refund within 100 days of your purchase if you are dissatisfied for any reason.

Overall, TrimTone is a trustworthy metabolism booster suitable for anyone looking to speed up their metabolism to assist their weight loss processes.

Potent appetite suppressant that helps you eat fewer calories

High-quality dietary supplement that’s manufactured in the United States

Stimulate fat-burning process with powerful thermogenics such as green tea

100% natural ingredients, free of side effects

Effective fat burner and appetite suppressant

100 day money back guarantee

#5 PhenGold: Best Appetite Suppressant

PhenGold is ranked as the best appetite suppressant on the market thanks to its powerful hunger suppressing ingredients and fast results.

Many people who are trying to achieve healthy weight loss struggle to manage their daily calorie intake. Eating in a calorie deficit is an effective way to lose weight, but saying no to high-calorie foods isn’t always easy.

As a result, individuals struggling to control their eating often turn to appetite suppressants like PhenGold. PhenGold is a potent appetite suppressant that can help you fight cravings and achieve faster weight loss.

Taking PhenGold can produce benefits such as:

Increased focus and mental clarity

Boosted metabolism

Reduced appetite

PhenGold contains a formula of clinically proven ingredients to reduce appetite and burn fat.

First, Phengold contains two caffeinated ingredients: green tea and green coffee. As we have discussed, caffeine can act as a natural appetite suppressant, helping to curb your cravings and reduce your calorie intake. Green coffee also contains chlorogenic acid, which can reduce the amount of sugar and fat your body absorbs after each meal.

Next, PhenGold contains amino acids like L-theanine and L-tyrosine. L-theanine can boost your metabolism, helping you burn more calories for energy and prevent additional fat gain. Meanwhile, L-tyrosine can help maintain your high dopamine and adrenaline levels, keeping you alert and focused.

Cayenne pepper is another important ingredient in PhenGold. This component may curb your appetite and boost your metabolism through thermogenesis.

PhenGold’s complete ingredient list includes:

Cayenne pepper

L-theanine

Rhodiola SP

Vitamin B3

L-tyrosine

Vitamin B6

Green coffee

Green tea

Vitamin B12

Caffeine anhydrous

Dimethylaminoethanol (DMAE)

BioPerine

PhenGold is an FDA-registered and GMP-certified company. It manufactures all of its products in the U.S. using natural ingredients that do not produce any harmful side effects.

Better yet, PhenGold offers a money-back guarantee to help you feel confident in your purchase. If you are not completely satisfied with your purchase, the company will refund your initial purchase amount.

PhenGold also helps customers better afford its products through its free delivery and multi-pack savings. For example, when you purchase a two-month supply of PhenGold, you will receive an additional month for free. If you plan to take PhenGold for a while, you can buy a three-month supply and get an extra two months at no additional cost.

Altogether, PhenGold is a reliable appetite suppressant that can help you lose weight through several means.

#6 PrimeShred: Effective Fat Loss Pills for Bodybuilding

PrimeShred is the number one weight loss supplement for bodybuilders and athletes.

If you’re working out to lose weight, why not focus on sculpting your muscles and increasing strength at the same time? Bodybuilding is an excellent way to lose weight, increase muscle mass, and improve your overall fitness. However, many bodybuilders struggle to achieve the physique they desire through exercise alone.

One way to aid your bodybuilding efforts is to take a fat burner supplement like PrimeShred. PrimeShred can produce the following benefits for bodybuilders:

Whole-body fat burning

Lose weight without losing energy or muscle mass

Increased energy and mental focus

Strip off those last few pounds of stubborn fat

Breakthrough frustrating plateaus

PrimeShred’s ingredients kickstart several effective weight loss processes to help you burn fat and build muscle.

First, PrimeShred contains several ingredients that help your body break down fat cells and release fat stores through the process of lipolysis. For example, green tea, caffeine, capsaicin, and L-tyrosine all boost the production of epinephrine and norepinephrine, two hormones that jumpstart lipolysis in your body.

Several of these ingredients also reduce your triglyceride levels. Triglycerides make up many of the fat cells in your body, and reducing these levels helps shrink fat cells.

Next, PrimeShred’s formula also helps speed up your metabolism, increasing the rate that your body burns stored fat for energy. Ingredients like cayenne pepper, caffeine, and green coffee all contain elements that will boost your metabolism by increasing thermogenesis. Meanwhile, ingredients such as vitamin B6 and vitamin B12 will help convert your calories into energy rather than stored fat.

Finally, this supplement also includes ingredients that increase the rate at which you burn fat while working out. Green tea catechins, for example, can help you burn more body fat through your workouts, contributing to your weight loss and bodybuilding efforts.

PrimeShred’s ingredient list includes:

Cayenne pepper

Caffeine anhydrous

BioPerine

Vitamin B complex

Rhodiola Rosea root

L-theanine

Green coffee

L-tyrosine

Green tea extract

DMAE

This formula uses no artificial ingredients, is non-GMO, and is free from gluten, soy, and dairy. Even better, PrimeShred packs its ingredients into a vegetable capsule suitable for vegans. PrimeShred displays all of its ingredients and dosages clearly on its website, allowing you to see exactly what you are consuming through the PrimeShred formula.

Further, PrimeShred’s 100-day money-back guarantee gives you plenty of time to determine if PrimeShred is right for you. You can take these pills daily for several months and test out their benefits and effects on your bodybuilding routine. If you aren’t satisfied within 100 days, you can return any unopened capsules for a full refund.

Altogether, PrimeShred is the best weight loss pill for bodybuilders looking to lose weight, burn excess belly fat, and sculpt a muscular physique.

Natural weight loss formula

One of the most popular fat burners for men

Lose body weight without losing muscle mass

Clinically-backed ingredients

Vegetarian & vegan-friendly

What to Look for in the Top Weight Loss Supplements

If you do a quick Google search for “best weight loss supplements,” you will find dozens of options to choose from. Numerous weight loss pills exist on the market today, each offering different benefits with varying formulas.

Unfortunately, not all natural weight loss pills are reliable and effective. Some of these dietary supplements use cheap “filler” ingredients and charge outrageous prices for their ineffective pills.

Using your best judgment can help ensure that you choose the ideal weight loss pill for your needs. As you sort through your options, be sure to review the following factors that contribute to effective, safe, trustworthy weight loss pills.

Natural Ingredients

The best diet pills use only natural ingredients to produce their weight loss benefits.

Because you do not need a prescription to acquire weight loss pills, you want to feel confident that the ingredients you are consuming are safe for your health. Searching for supplements that contain only natural ingredients can help you feel confident in the safety of the product you choose.

As you search for the best diet pills for your needs, be sure to review each product’s ingredient list closely. If you are not sure what an ingredient is, you can always Google it to find more information. All of the weight loss pills on our list state their ingredients’ benefits clearly on their websites.

We recommend avoiding companies that use synthetic ingredients in their formulas.

Clean Label (No Proprietary Blends)

If you’ve ever visited the supplement aisle of your local grocery store, you may have seen products that use a “proprietary blend” of ingredients.

Proprietary blends are essentially secret formulas in which companies disclose their ingredients but not their dosages. As a result, companies that use proprietary blends can get away with only including trace amounts of their effective ingredients.

If you notice that a weight loss pill uses a proprietary blend, you can assume it has something to hide. We recommend staying away from proprietary blends and looking for weight loss pills that disclose their formulas clearly.

Money-Back Guarantee

Purchasing a new supplement is sometimes a risky process. You may feel unsure whether the product will be effective for you or suit your needs well, leaving you wary about spending money on it.

However, the best weight loss pills offer a money-back guarantee to help their customers feel confident purchasing their products. These guarantees allow you to return any unused capsules within a specified period and receive a full refund. You can use them for just a few weeks or a month or more to determine if they are starting to have the desired effect.

Most weight loss pills on our list offer at least a 60-day money-back guarantee, while some even give you 100 days to request a full refund.

Discounts for Multiple Bottles

Most diet supplements require you to take the product continuously for at least 60 days to receive the optimal benefits. Similarly, many utilize a formula that only produces results while you are taking it. Therefore, if you want to keep experiencing the benefits of a diet supplement, you will need to purchase enough capsules to take it daily until you lose your desired amount of weight.

However, the best weight loss pills offer discounts when you purchase more than one bottle at a time. For example, many of the products on our list give you a free bottle when you buy two and two free bottles when you purchase three. These deals make it more cost-effective to buy multiple bottles and keep using a product continuously.

Positive Reviews

When you purchase a weight loss pill, you want to feel confident that it has actually been effective for previous customers. Customer reviews can give you accurate information about their perceptions of a product’s effectiveness and benefits. If a weight loss pill has mostly positive reviews and few negative ones, most people will draw conclusions that they will likely have a positive experience, too.

The Different Types of Supplements for Weight Loss

You may have noticed that the weight loss pills on our list produce benefits for weight loss through several different methods. Some boost metabolism, others act as appetite suppressants, and some aid fat loss. Determining which type of diet pill you need can help you narrow your search process significantly.

Let’s discuss the different types of weight loss pills in greater detail.

Thermogenic Fat Burners

Thermogenesis is your body’s process of producing heat. When you eat foods that kickstart your thermogenic process, your body begins to burn more calories, contributing to body fat loss.

Several of the diet pills on our list include one or more ingredients that act as a thermogenic fat burner. Ingredients such as α-Lacys Reset, caffeine, and cayenne pepper act as fat burners by inducing thermogenesis. If you are trying to burn stubborn belly fat or achieve full-body fat loss, you may want to look for a diet pill with thermogenic properties.

Appetite Suppressants

One of the most important, and often most challenging, aspects of weight loss is to burn more calories than you take in. Numerous studies have supported the concept that eating in a calorie deficit can maximize your fat-burning and calorie-burning efforts, helping you lose body weight.

One way to combat the challenge of reducing your food intake is to take a diet pill that suppresses your appetite. Ingredients like glucomannan can suppress your appetite naturally, creating safer, milder results than a prescription weight loss drug like Alli.

If you struggle with sticking to a low-calorie diet, an appetite suppressant diet pill could give you the extra help you need.

Carb Blockers

Carb blockers are diet pills that inhibit the enzymes needed to digest and break down complex carbs. Blocking these enzymes causes complex carbs to pass straight to your large intestine, preventing them from contributing calories to your diet.

While carb blockers are not nearly as effective as they sound, they can still prevent weight gain and provide modest weight loss. Limiting carb intake is a critical aspect of losing weight and excess fat, but if you eat carbs now and then, you can rely on a carb blocker diet pill to prevent them from contributing to weight gain.

Keto Diet Pills

Sticking to a ketogenic diet is a popular way people are losing weight in 2021. The keto diet is a low-carb, high-fat diet that triggers your body to enter a state of ketosis in which it begins burning fat for energy rather than carbs.

Many people who follow the keto diet find that eating a healthy diet with the right balance of carbs and fats needed to achieve ketosis is challenging. As a result, these dieters often add a keto diet pill to their regimens to supplement their diet with exogenous ketones.

If you are trying to follow the keto diet to lose weight, you may benefit from taking a keto diet pill. If not, the other diet pills on our list may suit your needs better.

Popular Weight Loss Ingredients Found in Diet Pills

The popular weight loss pills on our list may contain some natural ingredients you are unfamiliar with. If you don’t know the benefits of raspberry ketones or green coffee beans off the top of your head, don’t fret. Let’s discuss how these ingredients within diet pills can contribute to weight loss.

Green Tea Extract

Green tea extract is popular in weight loss solutions because it provides several benefits to help people lose weight.

First, green tea contains the antioxidant EGCG, which contributes to fat oxidation. Fat oxidation is your body’s process of breaking down fatty acids. Similarly, green tea stimulates norepinephrine in your body, helping you burn more fat.

Green tea also has a small amount of caffeine, which gives you energy, suppresses your appetite, and kickstarts thermogenesis.

Caffeine

Caffeine produces several significant benefits for weight loss, such as boosting metabolism, energizing you, suppressing your appetite, and burning fat. Instead of consuming caffeine through a sugary iced coffee drink, you can take one of the natural diet pills on our list and reap the same benefits without the added calories.

Conjugated Linoleic Acid

Conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) is a healthy trans fat that you could find naturally in cheese and butter. Taking weight loss pills with this ingredient can boost metabolism, reduce appetite, and break down excess fat.

Garcinia Cambogia Extract

Garcinia cambogia is a small fruit that can produce a range of health benefits. Taking this extract may reduce cravings, helping you stick to a healthy diet. It may also increase your serotonin levels, contributing to cravings control.

Green Coffee Bean Extract

The green coffee bean is the unroasted form of the coffee bean. The extract from this ingredient can help you lose weight by increasing fat burning and blocking the digestion of carbs in your gut.

Green coffee bean extract may also lower blood sugar levels and reduce high blood pressure. Keeping your blood sugar and blood pressure in a healthy range can make it easier for you to lose body weight compared to those with high blood pressure and sugar.

Glucomannan

Glucomannan is a water-soluble dietary fiber, meaning that it absorbs water in your gut. Many dieters take glucomannan to suppress their appetites, helping them stick to a low-calorie diet more easily. Taking a supplement with glucomannan can also help control blood sugar levels, a critical component of losing weight.

Raspberry Ketones

Raspberry ketones are the substances within raspberries that give them their distinct, fruity smell. Ingesting raspberry ketones can help you break down fat faster.

When Should You Consider Prescription Weight Loss Medication?

Prescription weight loss pills are often more expensive and contain more powerful ingredients than natural diet pills. Your doctor may recommend prescription weight loss pills if you have struggled to lose your desired amount of weight naturally, if your BMI is over 30, or if you have been diagnosed with a weight-related medical condition.

If you do not meet any of the requirements above, we recommend trying natural diet pills before resorting to prescription weight loss drugs.

Can Diet Pills Help People Lose Weight Without Diet and Exercise?

Natural diet pills are not magic pills that produce instant weight loss without any effort on your part. Instead, these diet supplements work best when you combine them with a healthy diet and frequent exercise. At best, natural diet pills produce modest weight loss in conjunction with other proven weight loss efforts.

Do Over-The-Counter Weight Loss Pills Have Any Side Effects?

Any side effects in weight-loss pills will depend upon the side effects of each of their component ingredients as well as the amount of each ingredient in a daily dosage. Be a smart consumer and research the potential effects of each ingredient, whether natural or not. Too much of any substance can cause side effects.

If you have any underlying medical conditions or take any other supplements, you should consult your doctor before taking a new weight loss pill or starting a new supplement regimen.

Are Natural Weight Loss Supplements FDA-Approved?

The Food and Drug Administration does not review dietary supplement products to determine their safety and effectiveness. Since the law does not consider them to be drugs, supplements do not have to gain approval from the FDA to enter the market. As a result, each consumer should do their due diligence to determine if a supplement will be safe and effective for themselves before consuming it.

MedlinePlus, a database of the U.S. Library of Medicine, provides a helpful site with research links on dietary supplements. The National Institutes of Health regularly publishes a fact sheet for health professionals along with a consumer fact sheet on Dietary Supplements for Weight Loss, each discussing many of the ingredients that many weight loss supplements contain.

Final Thoughts

Experts recommend that the best way to achieve weight loss is to eat healthy foods, cut calories, and stay physically active. However, as many people can attest, losing excess body weight on your own can be challenging and frustrating. Many people who have not achieved their desired results using these healthy weight loss methods turn to a natural supplement to boost their efforts and start dropping pounds faster.

Weight loss pills can produce a wide range of benefits. Some aim to boost metabolism, others to suppress your appetite, while others attempt to combine several benefits into one pill. For many users, these products produce life-changing weight loss effects without causing any adverse side effects or reactions. Other users may experience side effects or no benefits and so then give up on them.

Much of the success or failure of these supplements depends upon the combination of ingredients and how each user takes them, along with their other efforts to eat healthy foods and follow an active lifestyle.

In this article, we’ve reviewed the most reputable weight loss supplements on today’s markets. We recommend that if all other of your best efforts have failed, you should consult your doctor and discuss which of the supplements on our list above might be the best for your particular weight loss needs. We wish you the best as you begin taking a more strategic approach to weight loss and start achieving your health and fitness goals.

