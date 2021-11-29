Bill Ackman Says Omicron Variant Could Be Good News for Stock Market

The omicron variant of COVID-19 spooked investors over the Thanksgiving weekend after the World Health Organization designated it as “a variant of concern.” The Dow Jones Industrial Average dived 900 points, or 2.5 percent, on Friday, marking its worst day since October 2020. Oil prices plummeted 10 percent.

As Monday’s CNN Business “Before the Bell” newsletter put it, “Wall Street despises uncertainty,” and right now “is an example of peak ambiguity.” Public health experts say they need several weeks to collect enough data in order to develop a good understanding of the new variant—meaning, for investors, there won’t be much clarity anytime soon.

Yet, hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman thinks the omicron variant could actually be good news for the U.S. stock market—if data about the new variant doesn’t turn out to be worse than predicted.

“While it is too early to have definitive data, early reported data suggest that the Omicron virus causes ‘mild to moderate’ symptoms (less severity) and is more transmissible,” Ackman said in a tweet Sunday evening. “If this turns out to be true, this is bullish not bearish for markets.”

He later added that it would be bullish for the equity market but bearish for the bond market. Historically, returns on stocks and bonds were generally negatively correlated (at least until the pandemic hit.)