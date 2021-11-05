Chanel Is Throwing a Fashionable Fête to Celebrate 100 Years of No. 5 Perfume

When one of the most iconic perfumes in the world turns 100, an appropriately dazzling birthday party is a must. Chanel No. 5 is marking its centennial anniversary this year, and in honor of the occasion, Chanel is transforming Rockefeller Center into a stylish winter wonderland.

From November 6 through November 12, Chanel is taking over the New York landmark for “Chanel No. 5 in the Stars.” The outdoor experience is open to everyone; it starts with an installation explaining the history of the fragrance, as well as the progression of the famous Chanel No. 5 perfume bottles over the years, followed by a space in the pavilion that uses videos and text to share the story. And don’t worry, there are plenty of highly Instagrammable moments, including a dedicated photo situation in the Channel Gardens.

Chanel has transformed the ice rink at Rockefeller Center, with the simple No. 5 logo emblazoned on the ice and a custom LED screen on the walls, showcasing a starry vista. Even if you don’t lace up your skates, you can still head to the lounge to sip on hot chocolate and other appropriately seasonal wintry treats that we assume will include an array of pumpkin spice, peppermint and maybe even a touch of gingerbread.

Guests can also peruse through a guided scent discovery and fragrance experience, and try their hand out at No. 5-inspired games. Every night at 5 pm, there will be new animation program.

To kick off the “No. 5 in the Stars” festivities, Chanel is hosting an exclusive party on November 5, with a special performance and a sneak peek into the upcoming presentations and installations. Starting November 6 through November 12, “No. 5 in the Stars” will be open to the public from 11 am to 8 am daily.

It’s a fête worthy of one of the most beloved perfumes of all time. Chanel has launched many a chic fragrance over the years, but No. 5 was the very first perfume the French brand ever created; it debuted in 1921, and was an immediate success. The iconic scent also happens to be the first perfume made by a woman, after Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel decided she wanted to concoct a more complex fragrance that epitomized the attitudes of the new and modern woman of that era. It’s still one of the bestselling perfumes of all time, and remains a classic staple in many a fashionable beauty routine.

If you can’t make it to the Rockefeller Center pop-up this year but still want to celebrate No. 5’s big 100th, don’t fret, as you can mark the perfume’s anniversary by spritzing on the famous scent, or perhaps splurging on one of the new limited edition bottles of No. 5 that Chanel just released in honor of the centennial.