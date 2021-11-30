Gotham Awards 2021 — The Full Winners List

The Gotham Awards, presented by the Gotham Film & Media Institute, pride themselves on being the first ceremony of the awards season, often foreshadowing which of the smaller budget films will make a successful run to the Oscars in March. After a Zoom ceremony in 2020, the awards returned to Cipriani Wall Street and, among vaccination cards, recent covid tests, and newly gender-neutral categories, Netflix ran away with the evening, scoring awards for Best Feature for director Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter, Outstanding Lead Performance for Olivia Coleman, and Breakthrough Longform Series for mega-hit Squid Game.

The complete list of winners is below:

Best Feature

“Test Pattern”

“Passing”

“The Green Knight”

“The Lost Daughter”

“Pig”

Best Documentary Feature

“Flee”

“Faya Dayi”

“Ascension”

“President”

“Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

Best International Feature

“Titane”

“Azor”

“What Do We See When We Look at the Sky?”

“The Worst Person In The World”

“The Souvenir Part II”

“Drive My Car”

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Rebecca Hall for “Passing”

Shatara Michelle Ford for “Test Pattern”

Maggie Gyllenhaal for “The Lost Daughter”

Emma Seligman for “Shiva Baby”

Edson Oda for “Nine Days”

Best Screenplay

“Red Rocket,” Sean Baker & Chris Bergoch

“Passing,” Rebecca Hall

“The Lost Daughter,” Maggie Gyllenhaal

“The Card Counter,” Paul Schrader

“The Green Knight,” David Lowery

“El Planeta,” Amalia Ulman

Outstanding Lead Performance

Brittany S. Hall in “Test Pattern”

Oscar Isaac in “The Card Counter”

Olivia Colman in “The Lost Daughter”

Tessa Thompson in “Passing”

Joaquin Phoenix in “C’mon C’mon”

Lili Taylor in “Paper Spiders”

Michael Greyeyes in “Wild Indian”

Taylour Paige in “Zola”

Simon Rex in “Red Rocket”

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Jessie Buckley in “The Lost Daughter”

Marlee Matlin in “CODA”

Reed Birney in “Mass”

Troy Kotsur in “CODA”

Colman Domingo in “Zola”

Ruth Negga in “Passing”

Gaby Hoffmann in “C’mon C’mon”

Breakthrough Performer

Emilia Jones in “CODA”

Suzanna Son in “Red Rocket”

Natalie Morales in “Language Lessons”

Rachel Sennott in Shiva Baby”

Amalia Ulman in “El Planeta”

Breakthrough Series – Long Format

“The Underground Railroad”

“It’s A Sin”

“Squid Game”

“Small Axe”

“The Good Lord Bird”

“The White Lotus”

Breakthrough Series – Short Format

“Reservation Dogs”

“Hacks”

“We Are Lady Parts”

“Blindspotting”

“Run the World”

Breakthrough Nonfiction Series

“City So Real”

“Pride”

“Exterminate All the Brutes”

“Philly D.A.”

“How To with John Wilson”

Outstanding Performance in a New Series

Anya Taylor-Joy in “The Queen’s Gambit”

Jennifer Coolidge in “The White Lotus”

Anjana Vasan in “We Are Lady Parts”

Devery Jacobs in “Reservation Dogs”

Ethan Hawke in “The Good Lord Bird”

Omar Sy in “Lupin”

Jean Smart in “Hacks”

Michael Greyeyes in “Rutherford Falls”

Thuso Mbedu in “The Underground Railroad”

Lee Jung-jae in “Squid Game”

Gotham Awards Performers Tribute

Kristin Stewart for “Spencer”