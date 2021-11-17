The Ultimate Luxury Gift Guide for the Debonair Man

Shopping for the most fashionable man you know is no easy feat, but you don’t need to give up and buy him yet another tie that will go straight to the back of his closet. Instead of overthinking and psyching yourself out this year, just remember that there are plenty of holiday gifts out there for him that are not only useful, but also just the right amount of indulgent and excessive, because why not treat the best guy in your life to something special?
Whether you’re on the hunt for a gift for the stylish dad, boyfriend, brother, husband or friend, we’ve found all the best presents that he’ll truly love and appreciate. From an exclusive luxury suitcase and buttery soft cashmere sweater to dapper loafers and an elegant cologne, here’s what to buy the most dapper and debonair man.
Rimowa Original Cabin Moon
Now that travel is finally back on the table again, why not give him a chic new suitcase for his next jet set journey? Rimowa never disappoints, but their new limited-edition Moon suitcase brings it to a new level; there are only 750 models of this space-inspired valise out there. $1,690.
Gucci Brixton Horsebit Collapsible-Heel Leather Loafers
Every well-dressed man will appreciate a fresh pair of Gucci’s classic loafers. $850.
Ron Dorff Telemark Wool Sweater
Sweater weather is here, which means it’s time to upgrade his winter wardrobe with indulgent pieces like this cuddly cableknit pullover. $385.
Elyx Martini Mixing Kit with Tiny Tini Cutout
Want to work on your martini-making skills? This adorable copper set has everything you need to serve up a 007-worthy cocktail. $159.
Eberjey Henry Tencel Modal Long PJ Set
He deserves a luxe sleepwear moment, and will have the sweetest dreams in this ultra-soft Eberjey pajama set. $148.
Garrett Leight Kinney Sunglasses
He’ll love these stylish shades. $125.
Mount Veeder Winery 2017 Reserve Red Blend Napa Valley
If you’re trying to find the perfect gift for the vino lover in your life, consider this special reserve blend from Mount Veeder. $125.
Barbour Ashby Wax Jacket
A classic Barbour jacket is always a good idea, and he’s sure to get so much use out of it. $350.
Vuori Ponto Performance Pant
These ultra-soft joggers are a more fashionable alternative to everyday sweats. $84.
Cos Leather Gloves
Gloves are key this time of year, and he’ll so appreciate this plush leather pair. $99.
Tateossian Pure Disc Expandable Bracelet in Black Rhodium Plated Silver
Men like jewelry, too, and this simple bracelet is such a debonair accessory. $1,150.
Berluti Marble Change Tray
Help him upgrade his home office with a sophisticated marble tray. $1,220
Clase Azul Tequila Dia de Muertos Limited Edition Sabores
This luxe tequila is part of Clase Azul’s Nuestros Recuerdo, a new multi-year series that will last through 2025, with just one ultra-exclusive limited-edition release per year. This year’s launch, Sabores, is inspired by Dia de Muertos (Day of the Dead), and comes in a lavish handmade vessel is matte black with gold skill accents, which will surely be appreciated by the true tequila connoisseur. It’s also a rare gift, as just 5,000 decanters are available worldwide. $750.
Garrett Wade Stainless-Steel French Made Steak Knives
The true chef will adore these elegant steak knives. $105.
Chanel Bleu de Chanel Parfum Twist and Spray Set
If he’s considering a new scent, you can’t go wrong with Chanel Bleu, and this particular holiday set includes a twist-and-spray bottle so he can take it with him on the go. $198.
Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Leather Cardholder
Update his wallet situation with this classic Bottega cardholder. $320.
Lafco Frosted Pine Diffuser
This festive gold diffuser will make his entire home smell just like the holidays. $48.
Brunello Cucinelli Shawl-Collar Virgin Wool, Cashmere and Silk-Blend Cardigan
Even the most stylish man will be impressed by this buttery-soft sweater. $3,995
Smeg '50s Retro Style Electric Kettle
This retro-inspired steel kettle is a stylish and practical addition to any kitchen. $169.95.
Rothy's Merino Chelsea Boot
A comfortable, stylish and sustainable classic Chelsea boot in an unexpected merino wool fabric is the perfect everyday shoe this season. $275.
Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum
While a vacuum might not seem like the sexiest of gifts, he will so appreciate Dyson’s new cordless model, because luxury in all aspects of home is important, too. $399.99.
Dunhill Black Tassel Edge Cashmere Scarf
A soft cashmere scarf that will keep him warm during these frigid days. $380.