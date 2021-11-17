The Ultimate Luxury Gift Guide for the Debonair Man

This is the ultimate luxury gift guide for the most stylish man in your life.

By
Still stressing over what to buy him this year? You’ve come to the right place. Julia Cherruault for Observer

Shopping for the most fashionable man you know is no easy feat, but you don’t need to give up and buy him yet another tie that will go straight to the back of his closet. Instead of overthinking and psyching yourself out this year, just remember that there are plenty of holiday gifts out there for him that are not only useful, but also just the right amount of indulgent and excessive, because why not treat the best guy in your life to something special?

Whether you’re on the hunt for a gift for the stylish dad, boyfriend, brother, husband or friend, we’ve found all the best presents that he’ll truly love and appreciate. From an exclusive luxury suitcase and buttery soft cashmere sweater to dapper loafers and an elegant cologne, here’s what to buy the most dapper and debonair man.

  • Rimowa.

    Rimowa Original Cabin Moon

    Now that travel is finally back on the table again, why not give him a chic new suitcase for his next jet set journey? Rimowa never disappoints, but their new limited-edition Moon suitcase brings it to a new level; there are only 750 models of this space-inspired valise out there. $1,690.

  • Gucci.

    Gucci Brixton Horsebit Collapsible-Heel Leather Loafers

    Every well-dressed man will appreciate a fresh pair of Gucci’s classic loafers. $850.

  • Ron Dorff.

    Ron Dorff Telemark Wool Sweater

    Sweater weather is here, which means it’s time to upgrade his winter wardrobe with indulgent pieces like this cuddly cableknit pullover. $385.

  • Elyx Martini.

    Elyx Martini Mixing Kit with Tiny Tini Cutout

    Want to work on your martini-making skills? This adorable copper set has everything you need to serve up a 007-worthy cocktail. $159.

  • Eberjey.

    Eberjey Henry Tencel Modal Long PJ Set

    He deserves a luxe sleepwear moment, and will have the sweetest dreams in this ultra-soft Eberjey pajama set. $148.

  • Garrett Leight.

    Garrett Leight Kinney Sunglasses

    He’ll love these stylish shades. $125.

  • Mount Veeder.

    Mount Veeder Winery 2017 Reserve Red Blend Napa Valley

    If you’re trying to find the perfect gift for the vino lover in your life, consider this special reserve blend from Mount Veeder. $125.

  • Barbour.

    Barbour Ashby Wax Jacket

    A classic Barbour jacket is always a good idea, and he’s sure to get so much use out of it. $350.

  • Vuori.

    Vuori Ponto Performance Pant

    These ultra-soft joggers are a more fashionable alternative to everyday sweats. $84.

  • Cos.

    Cos Leather Gloves

    Gloves are key this time of year, and he’ll so appreciate this plush leather pair. $99.

  • Tateossian.

    Tateossian Pure Disc Expandable Bracelet in Black Rhodium Plated Silver

    Men like jewelry, too, and this simple bracelet is such a debonair accessory. $1,150.

  • Berluti.

    Berluti Marble Change Tray

    Help him upgrade his home office with a sophisticated marble tray. $1,220

  • Clase Azul.

    Clase Azul Tequila Dia de Muertos Limited Edition Sabores

    This luxe tequila is part of Clase Azul’s Nuestros Recuerdoa new multi-year series that will last through 2025, with just one ultra-exclusive limited-edition release per year. This year’s launch, Sabores, is inspired by Dia de Muertos (Day of the Dead), and comes in a lavish handmade vessel is matte black with gold skill accents, which will surely be appreciated by the true tequila connoisseur. It’s also a rare gift, as just 5,000 decanters are available worldwide. $750.

  • Garrett Wade.

    Garrett Wade Stainless-Steel French Made Steak Knives

    The true chef will adore these elegant steak knives. $105.

  • Chanel.

    Chanel Bleu de Chanel Parfum Twist and Spray Set

    If he’s considering a new scent, you can’t go wrong with Chanel Bleu, and this particular holiday set includes a twist-and-spray bottle so he can take it with him on the go. $198.

  • Bottega Veneta.

    Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Leather Cardholder

    Update his wallet situation with this classic Bottega cardholder. $320.

  • Lafco.

    Lafco Frosted Pine Diffuser

    This festive gold diffuser will make his entire home smell just like the holidays. $48.

  • Brunello Cucinelli.

    Brunello Cucinelli Shawl-Collar Virgin Wool, Cashmere and Silk-Blend Cardigan

    Even the most stylish man will be impressed by this buttery-soft sweater. $3,995

  • Smeg.

    Smeg '50s Retro Style Electric Kettle

    This retro-inspired steel kettle is a stylish and practical addition to any kitchen. $169.95.

  • Rothy's.

    Rothy's Merino Chelsea Boot

    A comfortable, stylish and sustainable classic Chelsea boot in an unexpected merino wool fabric is the perfect everyday shoe this season. $275.

  • Dyson.

    Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum

    While a vacuum might not seem like the sexiest of gifts, he will so appreciate Dyson’s new cordless model, because luxury in all aspects of home is important, too. $399.99.

  • Dunhill.

    Dunhill Black Tassel Edge Cashmere Scarf

    A soft cashmere scarf that will keep him warm during these frigid days. $380.

