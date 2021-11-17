The Best Luxury Gift Guide for the Most Stylish Woman You Know

These are the best gifts to buy for the most stylish woman you know this holiday season.

The holidays are just around the corner, so it’s time to start find the stylish gift that she’ll love. Julia Cherruault for Observer

It’s always important to show the special women in your life just how much they mean to you, and especially so during the holidays. It’s not always easy to find the perfect gift for the most stylish lady you know, especially when it seems like she already has everything.

Don’t stress if haven’t found the right present just yet, or if you’re feeling uninspired by all the bland options out there. We’ve done the hard work for you, and found all the luxurious and sophisticated gifts that will impress even the most discerning woman this holiday season. Whether you’re shopping for your wife, mother, sister, girlfriend, daughter or pal, we’ve got you covered with the most glamorous and unique presents that she’ll absolutely adore and appreciate. From elegant baubles and chic heels to indulgent cashmere and tasteful accessories, here’s what to buy the most stylish woman.

  • Gucci.

    Gucci + Net Sustain GG Marmont Petite Wallet

    Not only is this splurge-worthy wallet sure to replace her usual cardholder, but it also comes with a gold chain, so she can wear it as a petite purse. $570.

  • Heritage Jewelry.

    Heritage Jewelry Zodiac Max Pendant

    A necklace is always a nice gift, but why not go for something a bit more personal? This 18-karat gold zodiac pendant can be customized with birthstones for not only the recipient, but those special to her, too. $8,000.

  • Smythson.

    Smythson Panama Medium Backgammon Case

    This just might be the most sophisticated backgammon board out there, which means it should absolutely be sitting on her coffee table. $2,245.

  • Loro Piana.

    Loro Piana Fringed Cashmere Blanket

    An unapologetically extravagant blanket is the perfect addition to her stylish home decor. $2,725.

  • Jones Road.

    Jones Road The Barely Pink Holiday Kit

    This four-product Jones Road holiday set is the ultimate pretty in pink look, complete with the brand’s cult-favorite Miracle Balm as well as lip gloss, eye pencil and sparkly eye shadow, all in rosy hues. $64.

  • Book of the Month.

    Book of the Month Three-Month Membership

    The bookworm in your life will love this three-month Book of the Month membership, so she can get a head start on her 2022 reading list. $49.99.

  • Hurom.

    Hurom H-AA Slow Juicer

    A fancy new juicer means she can start the day with her favorite healthy drink. Oh, and it also makes ice cream. $439.

  • Chanel.

    Chanel N°5 L'Eau Eau de Toilette Spray Collector's Edition

    Chanel’s iconic No. 5 fragrance turned 100 this year, and to celebrate the momentous occasion, the French brand released an array of exclusive collector’s edition versions of the famed scent. The special lady in your life will surely appreciate this limited edition Eau de Toilette. $150.

  • Aquazzura.

    Aquazzura Bow Tie Plexi Pump 105

    These sleek metallic-tinged shoes are perfect for the woman who’s always the belle of the ball. $695.

  • Ippolita.

    Ippolita Lollipop Carnevale Ring in Sterling Silver with Diamonds

    She’ll adore this dainty and unique take on Ippolita’s beloved Lollipop ring. $695.

  • HigherDOSE.

    HigherDose Red Light Face Mask

    Self-care is more important than ever, so upgrade her at-home routine with this LED face mask, which leaves skin feeling fresh and soothed. $299.

  • Hermès.

    Hermès Heure H Watch

    This ultra-luxe classic watch is sure to become an everyday jewelry staple. $3,125.

  • Noize.

    Noize Jazlyn Long-Maxi Vegan Wool Coat

    She’ll wear this chic vegan wool coat all season long. $290.

  • Glenmorangie.

    Glenmorangie 18-Year-Old Azuma Makoto Limited Edition Bottle and Gift Box

    The true whiskey connoisseur will love this limited-edition Glenmorangie, which comes in a special bottle designed by Azuma Makoto. $139.99.

  • Dyson.

    Dyson Airwrap Styler

    Dyson’s cult-favorite Airwrap is a beauty insider go-to, and for good reason. This gorgeous blue version is a lovely gift this season, and comes with everything she needs to perfect her tresses. $599.99.

  • Sleeper.

    Sleeper Feather-Trimmed Crepe De Chine Pajama Set

    These pajamas are the chicest sleepwear, but could just as easily be worn as a 1970s-esque, disco-inspired look when paired with her favorite heels. $320.

  • Jennifer Meyer.

    Jennifer Meyer Large 4-Prong Lapis Tennis Bracelet

    This gorgeous tennis bracelet is a delicate and elegant addition to her jewelry repertoire. $5,520.

  • Connaught Bar.

    Connaught Bar Martini Glasses

    Can’t get across the pond this year? Well, you can still embrace the British vibes and pretend you’re at the beloved Connaught by pouring a martini in these chic glasses. $112.

  • Trudon.

    Trudon Gabriel Christmas Edition Candle

    This festive candle from famed fragrance house Trudon is sure to be a hit—she’ll probably light it right after opening her present. $140.

  • Away.

    Away The Carry-On Two-Tone Suitcase

    She deserves a new suitcase for all those upcoming (and long-delayed) trips on the horizon, and this limited-edition two-toned Away from the brand’s new holiday collection will make her bag stand out among the rest. $225.

  • Charlotte Tilbury.

    Charlotte Tilbury Limited Edition Charlotte's 3 Magic Steps to Perfect-Looking Skin

    While Charlotte Tilbury’s celeb-adored Pillow Talk line might be her most widely known products, her skincare is also incredible. This limited-edition set includes a serum, day moisturizer and night moisturizer, to seriously elevate her skincare routine. $125.

  • Will & Bear.

    Will & Bear Calloway Ash Fedora

    This chic grey wool fedora adds an effortless edge to any outfit. $129.

  • Burst.

    Burst Sonic Toothbrush Limited Edition Lavender

    While a toothbrush might not seem like the trendiest of gifts, you’re sure to change your mind upon checking out this new lavender version of Burst’s electric toothbrush. $66.99.

  • Bottega Veneta.

    Bottega Veneta Grey Jodie Mini Bag

    This petite grey purse is a classic, and easily transitions from day to night. $2,250.

  • Rothy's.

    Rothy's Square Mary Jane

    These feminine navy flats from sustainable brand Rothy’s prove you don’t have to sacrifice style for comfort. $155.

  • Chanel.

    Chanel Rouge Allure Limited-Edition Luminous Intense Lip Colour

    The perfect red lipstick does, in fact, exist, and it also comes in the most elegant packaging, thanks to Chanel, of course. $45.

  • Celine.

    Celine Cat-Eye Sunglasses

    A pair of ’50s-esque cat-eye sunglasses are always a good idea, especially when they have a retro white frame. $390.

  • Neat Method.

    Neat Method x The Spice House Spice Gift Bundle

    The gourmand in your life will so appreciate this incredibly chic gift set of the most high-end quality spices. $200.

  • Makeup by Mario.

    Makeup by Mario Soft Pop Blush Stick

    Enhance her beauty bag with this creamy blush stick. $28.

  • Donni.

    Donni Pop Button Down

    A classic white button-down never goes out of style. $233.

  • Sangre de Fruta.

    Sangre de Fruta Botanical Hair Trio

    This three-piece botanical hair set smells absolutely divine. $214.

  • Cuyana.

    Cuyana System Tote

    A timeless grey tote that easily fits all her essentials. $275.

  • Bellemere.

    Bellemere Twist Ribbed Cuffed Hat Knitted Cashmere Hat

    She’ll wear this functional yet fashionable cashmere hat all winter long. $95.

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Fashion, Home Design, Fashion, jewelry, Beauty, shoes, Gifts, CÃ©line, Chanel