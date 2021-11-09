Home Set: Splurge-Worthy Beauty for Fall

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From Tom Ford’s intoxicating new perfume and a lush rose cleansing balm to an amethyst eye mask and the most indulgent night cream yet, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.

Tom Ford Ébène Fumé

Now that temperatures have *finally* dropped, it’s time to update your beauty and skincare routine to adapt to the newly crisp weather, and that includes considering a new fragrance for the season. Tom Ford’s new perfume is unapologetically indulgent and sensual, with a decadent aroma inspired by palo santo rituals, combined with African ebony wood. It also has woodsy notes with herbs, citrus and violet florals, and since this is Tom Ford, there’s a base note of leather mingled with amber. $263, Tom Ford.

Allies of Skin CE15 Bakuchiol Firming Oil

Allies of Skin has been working on this particular product for five years, and the final result is well worth the wait. Their new CE15 Bakuchiol Firming oil includes a potent combination of 22 actives and nine oils, including hero ingredient vitamin C as well as bakuchiol, a natural plant-derived retinol alternative. It’s ideal for those who prefer not to use prescription tretinoin, or even for those who do but want another option on certain days. $145, Allies of Skin.

Knesko Amethyst Hydrate Collagen Eye Mask

We’ve all had those days where we’ve woken up and discovered that the excess of salt, alcohol or just a total lack of sleep has resulted in extreme face puffiness. The first order of business should always be to up your water intake, but if you’re concerned about the eye area in particular, then you should consider using a soothing eye mask. Knesko’s lovely new purple amethyst eye mask will help hydrate, plump, depuff and brighten for a refresh that’ll leave you looking rested and ready to take on the day. $15.50, Knesko.

Valmont Zafferano I

For another perfume option, you must check out Valmont’s spicy new fragrance. We’re *obsessed* with the brand’s skincare, and their perfumes are just as wonderful. Their latest scent features a mixture of saffron, orange blossom and agarwood, for an elegant yet exciting aroma. $540, Valmont.

Chantecaille Rose de Mai Cleansing Balm

Now that we’re all actually leaving our houses and, yes, using makeup, don’t forget just how important it is to fully cleanse your face before you go to bed. This lovely rose-scented cleansing balm will get rid of all the makeup, sunscreen and impurities on your skin, while also gently exfoliating and hydrating. Plus, it smells wonderful. $90, Chantecaille.

Clé de Peau Beauté Limited Edition La Crème

Clé de Peau just released their limited edition holiday collection, and if you’re *really* looking to splurge this time of year (or you’re looking for a fancy gift for a well-deserving, skincare-adoring pal), you can’t go wrong with this night cream. It’s an indulgent and lavish treat, with anti-aging ingredients including ceraferment extract to illuminate and the brand’s exclusive 4MSK to treat the look of dark spots, plus hyaluronic acid, squalane and a retinol ACE for fine lines. $550, Clé de Peau Beauté.