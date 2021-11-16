Jet Set: Neutrals on Neutrals

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is starting to open up again, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. From a leather jewelry case and camel-colored jacket to a stylish makeup organizer and elevated hiking sneakers, here are the travel pieces we’re loving and coveting right now.

Splendid x Cella Jane Icon Coat

This cozy camel-colored coat is the perfect combination of a jacket and a sweater. It’s just oversized enough, and instantly elevates any outfit. You can throw it on over your workout clothes or a sophisticated dinner ensemble, which makes it an ideal versatile piece when you’re on the go. $168, Splendid.

AllBirds Women’s Trail Runners SWT

Heading on a nature-adjacent getaway, and aren’t quite sure what to do about your footwear situation? For those of us that don’t own (or have a real need for) hiking boots, the new AllBirds sneakers are perfect. These shoes work great for hiking, but aren’t as bulky (or unattractive) as many of the other options out there. They’re also simple and cute enough to wear on their own, even when you’re not heading up a trail. $138, AllBirds.

Westman Atelier x Métier Makeup Pouch: The Midi

If you’re in the mood to seriously upgrade your toiletry bag situation, look no further than Gucci Westman’s new collab with Métier. The chic makeup pouch, which is made of custom water -resistant fabric with vegan leather details, is a stylish way to tote around your favorite beauty products. $290, Westman Atelier.

Oiselle PNW Half-Zip

If you’re all about the half-zip for the fall, try this cozy grey fleece, which goes with all your favorite athleisure ensembles, including your plane outfits. $154, Oiselle.

Cuyana Travel Jewelry Case

This pretty leather jewelry case from one of Meghan Markle’s go-to brands will keep your beloved baubles safe and organized while traveling. $85, Cuyana.