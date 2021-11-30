Jet Set: Beauty Gifts for the Ultimate Traveler

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is starting to open up again, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. The holidays are just around the corner, and we’ve found all the best travel gifts for the jet-setter in your life. From luxe lipsticks and the best sunscreen to mini makeup brushes and exclusive rose skincare, here are the travel-approved pieces for the jet-setter in your life.
Supergoop SPF Bestsellers Mini Set
The most important part of any skincare routine is always SPF, but packing giant bottles of sunscreen isn’t always the most convenient. We highly recommend you give the ultimate jet setter a four-product set of travel-sized sunscreens, including Supergoop’s beloved Unseen Sunscreen, Glowscreen, PLAY SPF 50 and an SPF 40 Daily Moisturizer.
Real Techniques Limited Edition Luminous Glow Mini Makeup Brush Set
While makeup brushes are necessary for all your favorite beauty looks, it’s not easy to pack the oft-cumbersome tools while on the go. This four-brush set includes mini versions of Real Techniques’ multitask brush, shading brush, setting brush and expert face brush.
Cle de Peau Beauté Limited Edition Mini Lipstick Set
The only thing better than one mini lipstick? Five travel-ready, pint-sized lipsticks from Cle de Peau, which are perfectly proportioned to throw into any toiletry bag, or the tiniest of purses.
Joanna Czech The Kit
Splurge on your favorite jet-setter by gifting her Joanna Czech’s newly debuted seven-piece kit, which includes TSA-sized products like The Cleansing Wipes, The Toner, The C+ Serum, The Soothing Serum, The Cream, The Balm and The Face Mask, all in a travel-ready pouch.
Chantecaille Little Luxury Rose de Mai Set
This luxe four-piece travel set is all about Rose de Mai, a rare rose that blooms only in the Grasse region of France in May. The kit includes a travel-sized face oil, cleansing balm, rosewater and face cream, all created with the precious flower.
Victoria Beckham Beauty The Off-Duty Bundle
Go back to basics with this three-product kit, which comes with a clear lipgloss, mascara and serum, all of which are Posh Spice-approved.
Biossance Unstoppable Glow Set
It’s hard to keep complexions bright and glowy while traveling, but this set helps keep dull skin away, thanks to the squalane and lactic acid resurfacing serum, squalane and omega repair cream and finally, a squalane and vitamin c rose oil.