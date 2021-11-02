Jet Set: 5 New Accessories to Elevate Your Travel Experience

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is starting to open up again, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. From a chic ruched catsuit and TSA-sized laundry accessories to stylish pants and the best on-the-go yoga mat, here are the travel pieces we’re loving and coveting right now.

Frances Valentine x The Laundress Hanging Cosmetic Kit

Eco-friendly and clean laundry essentials brand The Laundress has teamed up with Frances Valentine to create a chic and convenient set of your new must-have travel essentials. The collab features three travel-sized bottles of The Laundress’ cult-favorite products, including their Wool and Cashmere Spray (use it to give your cool-weather apparel a little refresh in between washes); Wool and Cashmere Wash (it’s specifically formulated for those luxe fabrics); and finally the Laundress Sweater Comb, to get rid of any lint or pilling on your go-to layering pieces. It all comes in this new hanging cosmetics kit, which has more than enough space for your new Laundress essentials as well as all your other toiletry bag favorites. It’s perfect for this time of year, when we’re all traveling with heavier sweaters and fabrics. $98, Frances Valentine.

Something Navy x Bandier Ruched Catsuit

Arielle Charnas of Something Navy recently released the cutest activewear collection with Bandier. The fashionable athleisure will make you actually looking forward to getting in a workout—yes, even if you’re on vacation. We’re especially into this ruched catsuit, which is just as adorable as part of your everyday look. Plus, since it’s just one single piece of clothing, it takes up minimal space in your suitcase, as opposed to your usual sports bra and leggings set. $108, Bandier.

Manduka eKO Superlite Travel Yoga Mat 1.5 mm

Speaking of working out, it’s time to upgrade your on-the-go fitness equipment situation. Instead of attempting to use your hotel towel as a yoga mat (yes, we’re speaking from personal experience here), consider Manduka’s new ultra-light travel mat, which is slim and lightweight enough to fold and pack into your bag, but still provides enough cushion so you won’t strain yourself during a workout. $45, Manduka.

Piglet Bottle Green Merino Wool Ribbed Wide Leg Pants

A good travel outfit should be both comfortable and chic, which is where these wide-legged merino wool pants come into play. They’re loose and comfy, but tailored enough so you don’t look sloppy. $189, Piglet.

Luxie Face Complexion Brush Set in Rose Gold

Minimalism isn’t for everyone, and if you can’t stand the thought of traveling without your entire beauty closet, consider this set of face brushes, with every tool you need to perfect your complexion base. $60, Luxie.