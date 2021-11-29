JetBlue’s Cyber Monday Sale Offers $100 Off Your Next Trip, But You Need to Act Fast

While many are making the most of Black Friday and Cyber Monday (well, really this entire week) by scooping up marked down electronics, shoes, skincare and kitchen gadgets, perhaps you should consider spending your hard-earned money on discounted travel experiences. After being stuck in one place for so much of the past nearly two (!) years, you deserve a big trip, and luckily, airlines are getting in on the whole BF/CM sale situation.

JetBlue just announced its Cyber Monday sale, and there are seriously impressive discounts involved. The airline is offering $100 off of roundtrip flights that are booked directly on JetBlue’s website on Monday, November 29 and Tuesday, November 30.

The travel deal comes to $50 off of each segment of the roundtrip fares per person (for a total of $100 off), or $50 off of select one-way fares that meet the requirements, including spending a minimum of $100 on each leg of the trip, pre-tax. The sale is valid on travel booked from November 29 all the way until fall 2022, so now is the time to save on your upcoming summer and winter trips.

The sale does not include transatlantic flights, which means JetBlue’s new London route is off-limits, and is only valid on nonstop flights. It’s also only for economy fares, so sadly you won’t be getting any discounts if you wanted to book a seat in Mint.

For those of you that want to save on travel this Cyber Monday, head over to JetBlue’s website and use promo code “CYBER” to get $100 off of all those long-delayed trips you’ve been putting off for the past year and a half.