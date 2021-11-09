Kerry Washington’s New Aurate Jewelry Collection Is Inspired by Classic Hollywood Glamour

The holiday season is nearly upon us, which means it’s time to start thinking about finding the perfect gifts for your loved ones—and maybe something special for yourself, too. While there are plenty of stylish options out there, those seeking jewelry that’s sustainable, fashionable and celeb-approved should consider the latest collab from Kerry Washington and Aurate.

The actress and activist, who is an investor in the fine jewelry brand, just released her third collection with Aurate. The “Be the Lead” drop, which is inspired by classic Hollywood glamour, is composed of five delicate pieces, all of which are sustainably sourced and made of 100 percent recycled gold vermeil, with white topaz accents.

The collection is comprised of a ring, hoop earrings, huggies, a necklace and ear cuff, which range in price from $150 to $580. Each piece comes in yellow gold, rose gold and white gold, so there are plenty of options no matter your preferred bauble aesthetic.

“We drew inspiration from the glamour of old Hollywood and the enchanting on-screen performances of its leading ladies,” Aurate co-founders Sophie Kahn and Bouchra Ezzahraoui told Observer. “We pulled in Art Deco details to pay homage to that era, along with a touch of sparkling topaz as a nod to bright lights and glamour.”

“We wanted to create a collection that anyone could wear throughout the holiday season and beyond. The pieces are dainty and understated, but at the same time add that dose of glitz and glamour that this collection is meant to invoke,” the Aurate co-founders explained.

This “Be the Lead” collection is the third Kerry x Aurate installment since the actress invested in the brand; the first was the Lioness collection, which was inspired by the Egyptian goddess Sekhmet, and the second was the Birth Of Mother collection, which was released just in time for Mother’s Day this year.

“Each collection we’ve developed in collaboration with Kerry speaks to a greater purpose. With this holiday collection, we aim to encourage confidence within those who wear it,” said Kahn and Ezzahraoui. “We want them to feel as radiant as the leading ladies of the silver screen and take charge of their own bold and brilliant lives.”

The new Kerry x Aurate “Be the Lead” collection is now live to shop online. Below, take a sneak peek at the collab.