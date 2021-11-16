LoveShackFancy x Stripe and Stare Just Launched a Dreamy Floral Loungewear Collection

Now that winter is nearing and the days are getting shorter and colder, we’re keeping bundled up in chunky sweaters, ankle boots and shackets. As much as we adore bringing out our long-stored cold-weather wardrobes out into the world, we’re already starting to miss the whimsical florals and ditsy patterns of summer fashion.

Luckily, LoveShackFancy and U.K.-based loungewear brand Stripe and Stare are here to bring the romantic florals you’re secretly pining for back into your life, thanks to their new holiday collection.

While many of the holiday-inspired drops right now feature a whole lot plaid in a deep green and red shades, the LoveShackFancy x Stripe and Stare launch is all about the flowery pastels. The limited collection collection is composed of sustainably-made underwear, bralettes, pajamas, camisoles, robes and socks, all in LoveShackFancy’s signature feminine prints and patterns, in soft shades of pink and blue.

This is the second time that the two brands have partnered up on a dreamy floral collab; the previous collection sold out almost immediately, so if you’re interested in scooping up one of the adorable pieces, we recommend you act fast.

There are plenty of options to choose from, including matching short- and love-sleeved pajama sets, nightgowns and camisole sets. The capsule also includes socks for the first time, which come in floral and, yes, a plaid, though it’s a pale pink pattern that we still think will be perfectly suitable for a stocking stuffer moment.

“All here at Stripe and Stare are beyond thrilled to be working with Rebecca [Hessel Cohen] and LoveShackFancy again,” said Stripe and Stare co-founder Katie Lopes. “We cannot think of a better gift than our supreme comfort with the insanely beautiful and cool prints of LoveShackFancy.”

The collection starts at $24 for a three-pack of socks, while the four-pack sets of adorable underwear are priced at $60, as are the matching camisole-underwear sets and bralette-underwear sets. The loungewear ranges from $60 to $150, with charming pieces like robes, PJs, slips and more. The collab is also perfect for mommy-and-me dressing, as there’s a shirtdress and nightdress in sizes for one- to 10-years old.

The collection is now available to shop online. Below, see our favorite picks from the adorable new capsule.