Messenger-first App QP Launches New Version of App, Says It Is Fixing Problems With Major Social Companies

Quantum Pigeon, a Canadian messenger-first app that claims to empower creators to take ownership of their privacy and content, announced the launch of the newest version of its app.

The QP app was released in July 2021 under Canadian entrepreneur Alex Clark, attracting users like Ed Moses and Jewel Staite. The platform says creators on the app have a combined follow count of 52.1 million, with a goal of reaching 100 million users by the beginning of 2022.

QP is leveraging its position as a new social media app to present itself as a creator-first platform, directly addressing criticisms waged against major existing platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. Social media users, parents, and regulators are increasingly concerned with issues like Instagram’s impact on teenage girls, the promotion of dangerous and racist content on TikTok, and targeted advertising on Facebook following the release of internal Meta documents by whistleblower Frances Haugen. QP claims to serve as a “private and secure” way for creators to monetize their content.

Creators on QP receive a 90% cut of their income which they can make through donations and subscriptions to their content. The app claims to protect creators’ privacy by deprioritizing advertising.

Clark, the company’s chief executive officer, is hosting a virtual launch event November 16 where he will discuss his vision for the app.

“The big social media players have clearly lost the trust of their users by putting profits before people,” Clark said. “Market dominating apps like Facebook utilize ad-based business models which force creators to choose platform[s] that are inherently incentivized to sell their privacy and the creators as the ‘product’ itself. That’s a major problem and that’s exactly what we set out to fix with QP.”