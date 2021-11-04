Prince William and Kate Middleton want your help with social media.

If you’re an Instagram whiz and also happen to be a serious royals enthusiast, then it’s time to apply for what just might be your true dream job. Prince William and Kate Middleton are looking for someone to take charge of their social media, as they’re hiring a new Digital Communications Officer.

The newly listed job is a full-time, permanent position based at the Cambridges’ Kensington Palace office in London. The new hire will work with the Communications team to “communicate the work of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge” via their social media feeds, including supporting the royals’ Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and their more recently launched YouTube channel. Who knows, maybe you’ll be the person who gets Prince William and Duchess Kate to get a TikTok account!

The new hire’s day-to-day includes working with the Digital Lead and the media and events teams to create social media activity, per the listing on the royal website. The employee will help plan, create and edit digital content, and that includes capturing images and videos on location. The Duchess of Cambridge is an accomplished photographer herself (and her Hold Still photo book is a best seller), so the pressure is *on* for this one—perhaps she’ll offer her new employee some tips.

Other duties include supporting “multi-discipline communications plans for and the delivery of engagements, overseas tours and special projects,” so it seems that there will definitely be a bit of travel involved in the job, especially now that Prince William and Duchess Kate are able to embark on royal tours and visits again. The job listing notes that the right applicant should have knowledge of the “diversity of communities in the United Kingdom, in the Commonwealth and worldwide.” Prince William and Kate do have a few trips already lined up, and they might be heading stateside next year for the Earthshot Prize, so maybe their new employee will be joining them on the trip across the pond.

This isn’t an entry level position; the ideal candidate should have previous experience with content creation, social media marketing, photography and videography, as well as knowledge of the social media landscape, digital engagement and analytics. The applicant should be creative, proactive and flexible, though perhaps the most important qualification is the ability to not blab all about your new employers’ personal lives—the job description notes that the employee must be able to “handle sensitive information with tact and discretion at all times.”

If this sounds like your dream job, make sure you get your resume in royal-ready shape and head to the Royal Household website to send in your CV, as the application window closes on November 11.