SpaceX Resumes Starlink Launch, Delivering Full Stack Upgraded Satellites This Weekend

SpaceX is set to launch a batch of 53 Starlink satellites equipped with new technology into orbit on Saturday from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station after a launch attempt on Friday morning was scrubbed due to weather.

The launch is targeting Saturday, November 13 at 7:19 a.m. EST (12:19 GMT). You can watch the event live on SpaceX’s YouTube channel. Broadcast will begin about 15 minutes before liftoff.

Saturday’s mission will be the first full Starlink launch from the East Coast since May and will bring the total number of Starlink satellites launched up to 1,844.

SpaceX launched 14 Starlink missions, including a rideshare flight carrying three Starlink satellites, in the first half of 2021. Launch pace slowed down significantly in the second half of the year as the company worked on installing laser links on a new version of satellites to allow communication with one another in space, reducing the constellation’s reliance on ground stations.

SpaceX launched a stack of these updated satellites in September from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Laser links are essential “for high latitudes and mid-ocean coverage,” SpaceX CEO Elon Musk explained in a tweet at the time.

All Starlink satellites launched in 2022 and onwards will have the laser link feature, SpaceX has said. The current version is called V1.5. The next iteration, V2.0, will have enhanced inter-satellite communication capabilities.

These are V1.5 Starlinks with laser inter-satellite links, which are needed for high latitudes & mid ocean coverage — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 11, 2021

SpaceX has plans to launch two more Starlink missions this month, sending 120 satellites to orbit.

Every Starlink Mission of 2021 and Payloads

Mission v1.0 L16 on January 20, 2021: 60 Starlink satellites

Mission v1.0 Tr-1 on January 24, 2021: 10 Starlink satellites were launched as part of Transporter-1 SmallSat Rideshare Mission. It was the first launch of Starlink satellites to polar orbits.

Mission v1.0 L18 on February 4, 2021: 60 Starlink satellites

Mission v1.0 L19 on February 16, 2021: 60 Starlink satellites. (SpaceX lost a Falcon 9 booster in the Atlantic Ocean during the recovery process.)

Mission v1.0 L17 on March 4, 2021: 60 Starlink satellites

Mission v1.0 L20 on March 10, 2021: 60 Starlink satellites

Mission v1.0 L21 on March 13, 2021: 60 Starlink satellites

Mission v1.0 L22 on March 24, 2021: 60 Starlink satellites

Mission v1.0 L23 on April 7, 2021: 60 Starlink satellites

Mission v1.0 L24 on April 29, 2021: 60 Starlink satellites

Mission v1.0 L25 on May 4, 2021: 60 Starlink satellites

Mission v1.0 L27 on May 9, 2021: 60 Starlink satellites

Mission v1.0 L26 on May 15, 2021: 52 Starlink satellites

Mission v1.0 Tr-2 on June 30, 2021: 3 Starlink satellites were launched as part of SpaceX’s second SmallSat rideshare mission, Transporter-2. It was the second Starlink launch to polar orbits.

Group 2-1 on September 14, 2021: 51 Starlink satellites were launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. It was the first Starlink launch into a high-inclination, non-Sun-synchronous orbit.