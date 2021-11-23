The Luxe Stocking Stuffers She’ll Adore This Holiday Season

The holidays are just around the corner, and while some believe bigger is better, that’s not always the case when it comes to a thoughtful gift. Oftentimes, the best (and most luxurious) things come in small packages, so this year, don’t forget about putting in the extra effort and giving her the delightful stocking stuffers that show just how much you care.
If you’re concerned about finding a petite yet considerate luxe gift, you’ve come to the right place. From indulgent perfumes and sparkly jewelry to chic sunglasses and glittering barrettes, these are the sophisticated and adorable stocking stuffers that she’ll absolutely love for the holidays this year.
Valmont Prime 24 Hour Retail Set Gold Coffret
Treat her to an indulgent skincare routine with this four-piece Valmont set that includes anti-aging focused products like a serum, hydrating cream, lip and eye contour cream and a mask. $425.
Spinelli Kilcollin Luna Four-Ring Set
This diamond-accented four-ring set will add a fun twist to her usual baubles. $9,200.
Claridge's The Cookbook Signed
If a trip to Claridge’s in London is out of the question, she can still transport herself across the pond with this cookbook of all the best recipes from the famed hotel. $40.
Celine Cat Eye Sunglasses
A classic pair of tortoiseshell shades never go out of style. $400.
Knesko Amethyst Roller
She’ll love this soothing amethyst roller, to help smooth, sculpt and detoxify. $80.
Bottega Veneta Cassette Padded Shoulder Bag
A ruby red bag adds a chic pop of color. $3,500.
Jordan Samuel Skin Olio per Il Corpo Body Oil
It’s hard to keep skin hydrated during the harsh winter, but this body oil indulgently nourishes dry skin. $32.
Hat Attack Belle Bucket Hat
This adorable grey hat is a key winter accessory, and it’s also packable, so she can tote it along on all her upcoming travels. $223
Victoria Beckham Beauty Cheeky Posh Cream Blush Stick
Now that summer tans have officially faded, it’s a little harder to keep that rosy-cheeked look. Luckily, Victoria Beckham Beauty just launched a lovely new cream blush that adds the perfect sun-kissed glow. $42.
Deux Gingerbread Cookie Dough
Is there anything better than edible cookie dough that isn’t even bad for you? Nope, there’s not, especially when it comes in festive holiday flavors like gingerbread. $15.
Rothy's Merino Slipper
Slippers are key this time of year, and they’re even better when they can also be worn outside as well as at home. These come in a delightful pink shade *and* they’re sustainably-made. $155.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Extrait de Parfum Precious Elixirs Set
The French perfumer’s Baccarat Rouge fragrances have a cult following for good reason, and these roll-ons are so convenient for her to toss into her bag when she’s on the move. $145.
Bala x Nordstrom Special Edition Weights
Bala’s super versatile arm and ankle weights take workouts to the next level. $55.
Chantecaille Perle Lumière Highlighter
Sure, a compact is nice, but why not go all out and gift her the most luminescent powder in a truly stunning pearl-encrusted case for the holidays? $110.
Jennifer Behr Luna Barrette
This pretty lunar-inspired barrette just might be the most glamorous way to pin up hair. $162.
14th Night The Hair Elixir
Former Vogue director of marketing Negar Mohammadi just launched a clean haircare line inspired by her Persian heritage. The first product is this dreamy hair oil that hydrates, smoothes and repairs, because who doesn’t need a little update to their tired tresses right about now? Also, it smells *amazing* and is such a luxe (and beneficial!) addition to any haircare routine. $64.
Vintner's Daughter The Signature Set: Botanical Serum and Active Treatment Essence
Vintner’s Daughter’s botanical serum has developed a well-earned cult following over the years, with many a beauty aficionado raving about the incredible results. The brand’s second product is this essence, which has over 70 water-soluble ingredients including vitamin c (the serum has oil-soluble ingredients, so they work *so* well together) and hyaluronic acid. This multi-use essence manages to simultaneously hydrate, brighten and gently exfoliate, for true glowing skin, so use the two together for the perfect complementary experience. $410.
Johnstons of Elgin Ribbed Cashmere Socks
It turns out that socks can, indeed, be a chic gift, especially when they’re buttery soft, pale pink cashmere. $45.
Summer Fridays Lip Balm Trio
Lip balms are always a good gift idea during the winter, and this adorable trio includes three neutral shades. $48.
Jennifer Meyer Mini Heart Necklace
The stylish minimalist will love this simple gold necklace with a petite heart charm. $350.
Fendi Reversible Silk-Satin Eye Mask and Pouch
Give her the gift of a good night’s beauty sleep in this silky pink eye mask. $490.
RéVive Skincare RéStorative Bundle
A luxurious night cream and eye cream set for the ultimate self-care routine. $450.
Joanna Czech The Kit
Celeb-adored facialist Joanna Czech finally debuted her first skincare line, and it’s perfect for the beauty lover in your life. The chic seven-piece kit The Cleansing Wipes, The Toner, The C+ Serum, The Soothing Serum, The Cream, The Balm and The Face Mask, all of which seamlessly fit in a glamorous blue silk travel pouch. $1,320.
Erno Laszlo Iconic Skin Set
A sustainably-minded travel-approved set of skincare essentials including reusable cotton rounds and Erno Laszlo’s lush skin supplement. $98.
Ohom Ui Mug & Warmer Set
The caffeine fanatic will adore this high-tech mug, which comes with a special charger that keeps coffee warm. $88.
Clé de Peau Beauté Limited Edition Lipstick Shine
This pretty lipstick offers the most gorgeous sheer shade in the loveliest limited-edition enamel case. $65.
Vice Wines Taste of Napa Gift Box
Why choose just one bottle of wine when you can gift her three? This box includes a petit verdot, pinot noir and a cabernet sauvignon, all of which are from Napa Valley, for every type of vino drinker. $156.
Eminence Organics Beyond Organic Discovery Set
Pamper her with this two-product set from Eminence Organics, which includes a soothing eye cream and face oil. $98.
Rigaud Paris Cyprès Candle
The cozy aroma of lavender and cedar wood is already a crowd-pleaser, but the festive green-and-red vessel adds a little something extra. $60.