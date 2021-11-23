The Luxe Stocking Stuffers She’ll Adore This Holiday Season

These chic stocking stuffers prove that bigger isn't always better.

By
The Luxe Stocking Stuffers She’ll Adore This Holiday Season
These stylish stocking stuffer gift ideas prove that bigger isn’t always better. Julia Cherruault for Observer

The holidays are just around the corner, and while some believe bigger is better, that’s not always the case when it comes to a thoughtful gift. Oftentimes, the best (and most luxurious) things come in small packages, so this year, don’t forget about putting in the extra effort and giving her the delightful stocking stuffers that show just how much you care.

If you’re concerned about finding a petite yet considerate luxe gift, you’ve come to the right place. From indulgent perfumes and sparkly jewelry to chic sunglasses and glittering barrettes, these are the sophisticated and adorable stocking stuffers that she’ll absolutely love for the holidays this year.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

  • Valmont.

    Valmont Prime 24 Hour Retail Set Gold Coffret

    Treat her to an indulgent skincare routine with this four-piece Valmont set that includes anti-aging focused products like a serum, hydrating cream, lip and eye contour cream and a mask. $425.

    Shop Now
  • Spinelli Kilcollin.

    Spinelli Kilcollin Luna Four-Ring Set

    This diamond-accented four-ring set will add a fun twist to her usual baubles. $9,200.

    Shop Now
  • Claridge's.

    Claridge's The Cookbook Signed

    If a trip to Claridge’s in London is out of the question, she can still transport herself across the pond with this cookbook of all the best recipes from the famed hotel. $40.

    Shop Now
  • Celine.

    Celine Cat Eye Sunglasses

    A classic pair of tortoiseshell shades never go out of style. $400.

    Shop Now
  • Knesko.

    Knesko Amethyst Roller

    She’ll love this soothing amethyst roller, to help smooth, sculpt and detoxify. $80.

    Shop Now
  • Bottega Veneta.

    Bottega Veneta Cassette Padded Shoulder Bag

    A ruby red bag adds a chic pop of color. $3,500.

    Shop Now
  • Jordan Samuel Skin.

    Jordan Samuel Skin Olio per Il Corpo Body Oil

    It’s hard to keep skin hydrated during the harsh winter, but this body oil indulgently nourishes dry skin. $32.

    Shop Now
  • Hat Attack.

    Hat Attack Belle Bucket Hat

    This adorable grey hat is a key winter accessory, and it’s also packable, so she can tote it along on all her upcoming travels. $223

    Shop Now
  • Victoria Beckham Beauty.

    Victoria Beckham Beauty Cheeky Posh Cream Blush Stick

    Now that summer tans have officially faded, it’s a little harder to keep that rosy-cheeked look. Luckily, Victoria Beckham Beauty just launched a lovely new cream blush that adds the perfect sun-kissed glow. $42.

    Shop Now
  • Deux.

    Deux Gingerbread Cookie Dough

    Is there anything better than edible cookie dough that isn’t even bad for you? Nope, there’s not, especially when it comes in festive holiday flavors like gingerbread. $15.

    Shop Now
  • Rothy's.

    Rothy's Merino Slipper

    Slippers are key this time of year, and they’re even better when they can also be worn outside as well as at home. These come in a delightful pink shade *and* they’re sustainably-made. $155.

    Shop Now
  • Maison Francis Kurkdjian.

    Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Extrait de Parfum Precious Elixirs Set

    The French perfumer’s Baccarat Rouge fragrances have a cult following for good reason, and these roll-ons are so convenient for her to toss into her bag when she’s on the move. $145.

    Shop Now
  • Bala.

    Bala x Nordstrom Special Edition Weights

    Bala’s super versatile arm and ankle weights take workouts to the next level. $55.

    Shop Now
  • Chantecaille.

    Chantecaille Perle Lumière Highlighter

    Sure, a compact is nice, but why not go all out and gift her the most luminescent powder in a truly stunning pearl-encrusted case for the holidays? $110.

    Shop Now
  • Jennifer Behr.

    Jennifer Behr Luna Barrette

    This pretty lunar-inspired barrette just might be the most glamorous way to pin up hair. $162.

    Shop Now
  • 14th Night.

    14th Night The Hair Elixir

    Former Vogue director of marketing Negar Mohammadi just launched a clean haircare line inspired by her Persian heritage. The first product is this dreamy hair oil that hydrates, smoothes and repairs, because who doesn’t need a little update to their tired tresses right about now? Also, it smells *amazing* and is such a luxe (and beneficial!) addition to any haircare routine. $64.

    Shop Now
  • Vintner's Daughter.

    Vintner's Daughter The Signature Set: Botanical Serum and Active Treatment Essence

    Vintner’s Daughter’s botanical serum has developed a well-earned cult following over the years, with many a beauty aficionado raving about the incredible results. The brand’s second product is this essence, which has over 70 water-soluble ingredients including vitamin c (the serum has oil-soluble ingredients, so they work *so* well together) and hyaluronic acid. This multi-use essence manages to simultaneously hydrate, brighten and gently exfoliate, for true glowing skin, so use the two together for the perfect complementary experience. $410.

     

    Shop Now
  • Johnstons of Elgin.

    Johnstons of Elgin Ribbed Cashmere Socks

    It turns out that socks can, indeed, be a chic gift, especially when they’re buttery soft, pale pink cashmere. $45.

    Shop Now
  • Summer Fridays.

    Summer Fridays Lip Balm Trio

    Lip balms are always a good gift idea during the winter, and this adorable trio includes three neutral shades. $48.

    Shop Now
  • Jennifer Meyer.

    Jennifer Meyer Mini Heart Necklace

    The stylish minimalist will love this simple gold necklace with a petite heart charm. $350.

    Shop Now
  • Fendi.

    Fendi Reversible Silk-Satin Eye Mask and Pouch

    Give her the gift of a good night’s beauty sleep in this silky pink eye mask. $490.

    Shop Now
  • RéVive Skincare.

    RéVive Skincare RéStorative Bundle

    A luxurious night cream and eye cream set for the ultimate self-care routine. $450.

    Shop Now
  • Joanna Czech.

    Joanna Czech The Kit

    Celeb-adored facialist Joanna Czech finally debuted her first skincare line, and it’s perfect for the beauty lover in your life. The chic seven-piece kit The Cleansing Wipes, The Toner, The C+ Serum,  The Soothing Serum, The Cream, The Balm and The Face Mask, all of which seamlessly fit in a glamorous blue silk travel pouch. $1,320.

    Shop Now
  • Erno Laszlo.

    Erno Laszlo Iconic Skin Set

    A sustainably-minded travel-approved set of skincare essentials including reusable cotton rounds and Erno Laszlo’s lush skin supplement. $98.

    Shop Now
  • Ohom.

    Ohom Ui Mug & Warmer Set

    The caffeine fanatic will adore this high-tech mug, which comes with a special charger that keeps coffee warm. $88.

    Shop Now
  • Clé de Peau Beauté.

    Clé de Peau Beauté Limited Edition Lipstick Shine

    This pretty lipstick offers the most gorgeous sheer shade in the loveliest limited-edition enamel case. $65.

    Shop Now
  • The Vice Wines.

    Vice Wines Taste of Napa Gift Box

    Why choose just one bottle of wine when you can gift her three? This box includes a petit verdot, pinot noir and a cabernet sauvignon, all of which are from Napa Valley, for every type of vino drinker. $156.

    Shop Now
  • Eminence Organics.

    Eminence Organics Beyond Organic Discovery Set

    Pamper her with this two-product set from Eminence Organics, which includes a soothing eye cream and face oil. $98.

    Shop Now
  • Rigaud.

    Rigaud Paris Cyprès Candle

    The cozy aroma of lavender and cedar wood is already a crowd-pleaser, but the festive green-and-red vessel adds a little something extra. $60.

    Shop Now
The Luxe Stocking Stuffers She’ll Adore This Holiday Season
Filed Under: Lifestyle, Fashion, Home Design, Fashion, jewelry, Beauty, Gift Guide, CÃ©line, holiday gift guide, Gift guides