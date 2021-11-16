TikTok Adds Spanish Sounds Page in Advance of Latin Grammys

TikTok is adding a Spanish sounds page to feature music from Latinx artists for users in the US.

The company announced the launch of the sounds page today, in advance of the Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday. The feature is accessible to all US users who have their language on the app or mobile OS set to Spanish.

TikTok has faced criticism for alleged mistreatment of creators of color, many of whom start viral trends that drive significant engagement and revenue on the app, and are often appropriated by mainstream creators. In the summer of 2021, black creators on TikTok went on strike after the release of Megan Thee Stallion’s new song “Thot Sh**t” to protest white creators using their dances without crediting them among other issues on the platform. There are also allegations that TikTok’s algorithm is racist that the company has disputed. TikTok has launched different company efforts to support creators of color, including the MACRO x TikTok black creators grant of $50,000. The decision to add a Spanish sounds page signals another attempt to support creators of color.

TikTok is also adding four Latin Grammy playlists and will have two creators from #CasaTikTok posting content from the awards ceremony in Las Vegas.