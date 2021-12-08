Best CBD for Dogs: Top Products of 2022

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

CBD has been one of the most popular wellness supplements of the past decade — and not just for humans. While certainly millions of people have enjoyed the calming wellness benefits of cannabidiol (CBD), this incredible hemp product has also found a niche in the world of pet supplements.

Dogs, like humans, can take full advantage of the interaction between CBD and the endocannabinoid system. Because of this, CBD can have positive effects on everything from stress and hypertension to pain relief for muscles and joints to overall wellness (just ask the AKC!).

So, with this in mind, we’ve assembled our picks for the very best in CBD dog products for 2022. We’ll not only highlight the best CBD oils and CBD treats for your dog, but we’ll also look at why these particular CBD products are so effective for dogs of all shapes, sizes, and breeds — from terrier to mastiff.

Best CBD for Dogs 2022

When sizing up all of the different CBD oil products for dogs, we made our selections for “best CBD for dogs” based on five main criteria: purity, potency, additional ingredients, flavor, and price. The first two, in particular, are of primary importance for dog owners. You need to know, beyond any doubt, that your CBD product is free from fillers and any contaminants that could be potentially harmful to your dog. You also need to trust that when you give your pet CBD oil or some other CBD product, that CBD oil product will deliver what it promises.

We’ve broken our list for best CBD dog products down into two groups: Best CBD Oil for Dogs and Best CBD Products for Dogs (Non-Tincture Oil). With this in mind, let’s have a look at our picks for the Best CBD for Dogs of the year for 2022.

Top 5 Best CBD Products for Dogs 2022 (Non-Tincture Oil)

Top 5 Best CBD Oils for Dogs 2022

CBD tincture oils are a great way to share the healthful benefits of CBD with dogs and other pets (there are several good cat CBD oils, as well). CBD oil drops allow you to carefully measure the CBD dosage for your dog. CBD oils are also versatile. If the flavor of your CBD oil is palatable for your pup, your dog will probably be happy to take the oil straight from the dropper. For those who own more finicky dogs, tinctures blend seamlessly into favorite dog foods and dog treats.

There are a lot of CBD tincture oils for dogs on the market these days: some good and some not so good. Here are our five best dog CBD oil products.

CBDfx has been a leader in the CBD industry since 2014, which is an eternity in the rapidly expanding world of CBD. Their success has been driven by a strict attention to the potency and purity of their CBD products (remember those criteria we mentioned above!). All of CBDfx’s CBD products are made from organically grown hemp, with CBD oils extracted by means of clean carbon dioxide. This means all of CBDfx’s CBD products are free from pesticides, heavy metals, residual solvents, and other potentially harmful chemicals. And all of their CBD products (including products for pets) are backed up by an independent, third-party lab report, so that you know your CBD is pure and safe, and that it contains all of the cannabinoid content promised on the label.

CBDfx CBD Pet Tincture is all human-grade CBD, meaning that it’s the same CBD oil that is in all of their other CBD products. The CBD tincture for dogs comes in a tail-wagging vegan bacon flavor and features a clean and efficient ingredient profile: broad-spectrum CBD oil, coconut-derived MCT oil (for better absorption), and natural flavoring. And unlike several CBD brands we looked at, who served up the same CBD mg to all dogs (no matter the size or breed), CBDfx offers their CBD tincture for dogs in four strengths: 250mg CBD for small breeds (under 20lb), 500mg CBD for medium breeds (20–60lb), 1000mg CBD for large breeds (over 60lb), and 2000mg CBD extra strength for the biggest dogs (over 100lb). Clean, potent, tasty, vegan, and not overpriced: CBDfx CBD Pet Tincture is our “Best in Show” for CBD hemp oil for dogs.

This year, CBDfx took a perfect CBD pet oil and somehow found a way to make it even better. Using the same ingredient profile as the CBD Pet Tincture (with organic broad spectrum CBD and natural MCT oil to help with absorption), CBDfx has introduced a new flavor that we think is the absolute best on the market.

Whereas the aforementioned CBD Pet Tincture was vegan bacon, the new CBDfx CBD Dog Tincture features an outstanding vegan chicken flavor that tastes an awful lot like the broth of the homemade chicken noodle soup this writer’s grandmother used to make. Lucky dogs!

cbdMD, through their Paw CBD line, approaches CBD oils for dogs a little differently than most other CBD companies, formulating their CBD oil pet calming tincture for a specific purpose: helping your pet sleep. Like a CBD sleep aid for humans, Paw CBD CBD Calming Oil Tincture for Dogs contains restful ingredients like broad spectrum CBD, melatonin (yes, it’s safe for dogs), valerian root, passion flower, lemon balm, and chamomile. With a natural blueberry flavor that dogs just love, this quality CBD oil is ideal for hyperactive or nervous pets that can’t rest or sleep.

Charlotte’s Web is one of the biggest names in CBD and, as one might expect, their CBD Pet Tincture is on par with the very best in the business. Pure and potent, this oil tincture gives your dog all the power of full spectrum CBD (that’s CBD oil exactly as it was extracted from the hemp plant, with no additional filtering). This means that your dog can benefit from a full and robust cannabinoid and terpene profile.

Just be sure to stick to the recommended serving size when giving your dog this CBD oil, as full spectrum hemp oil can contain up to 0.3% THC, which isn’t enough to get your dog high. But if you give your dog enough full spectrum oil, you could have issues (see our section on marijuana and hemp below for more information). But taken as directed, this CBD pet tincture can be a wonderful wellness supplement for your dog.

cbdMD is an established CBD brand that delivers a pure and powerful CBD oil product for pets. Unlike some other CBD brands that give you exactly one option of CBD mg no matter what size your dog is, cbdMD delivers their CBD Oil Tincture for Dogs in no less than five (!) different CBD strengths, so that you can dial in your dog’s CBD dosage without all the guesswork.

The natural peanut butter flavor is a hit with dogs, too (you’ve given your dog peanut butter, haven’t you?), which means you won’t have to trick your dog into taking his or her CBD. As with our favorite CBD oils for dogs, cbdMD’s Paw CBD Oil Tincture for Dogs has a simple profile: broad spectrum CBD oil, MCT oil (for better CBD absorption), and natural flavoring.

Top 5 Best CBD Products for Dogs 2022 (Non-Tincture Oil)

CBD Pet Treats from CBDfx are the best CBD dog biscuits we’ve seen. Dogs love the natural sweet potato flavor. We love the organic, human-grade CBD, plus the complementary ingredients crucial for turning a good CBD pet product into a great CBD product.

These CBD treats for your dog come in two formulations, each with 450mg of broad spectrum CBD: CBD Pet Treats for Stress & Anxiety and CBD Pet Treats for Joint & Mobility. The Stress & Anxiety CBD dog treats feature adaptogenic mushrooms (including reishi and shiitake) for stress relief, calming chamomile, passion flower and valerian root, plus mood-boosting L-tryptophan and GABA. Joint & Mobility CBD treats for dogs also contain an assortment of adaptogenic mushrooms, plus antioxidants from blueberries, parsley and spinach, as well as healthful turmeric.

Dogs have skin irritation issues just like we do. And in some cases, the irritation can be worse for them than it is for us, given the wear and tear dogs experience on their paw pads and nose skin. CBD Pet Balm from CBDfx delivers soothing, moisturizing relief to help heal dry and cracked skin.

What we love about this CBD balm for dogs is the combination of pure, powerful broad spectrum CBD (750mg) and a perfect combination of other moisturizing and healing ingredients: odorless Alaskan salmon oil, soothing shea butter, and gently comforting essential oils from lavender, rosemary and Roman chamomile. Given the irritation and inflammation that dogs so often experience, we consider this natural hemp product a must for every pet pantry.

Penelope’s Bloom takes advantage of several natural antioxidants and anti-inflammatories to make a treat that’s great for heart health and immunity. Their CBD Pet Edible Heart + Immunity Treats deliver full spectrum CBD, plus antioxidants and amino acids, such as green tea extract, blueberries, omega-3, and L-carnitine. The resulting dog biscuit is an effective supplement for maintaining healthy heart function and immune support.

As with all full spectrum CBD products for pets, make sure to stick to the recommended serving size to avoid THC build-up in your dog’s system.

Sometimes, the hardest thing about sharing the wellness benefits of CBD with your dog is simply getting your dog to swallow the CBD oil or eat the CBD dog treat. Koi has addressed this problem by creating a convenient pump spray to either shoot directly into your dog’s mouth or to spray over their food.

Koi’s CBD Naturals Pet Spray is a convenient way to give your dog pure full spectrum CBD and MCT oil without losing precious drops of it on the floor. Just remember, as with all full spectrum CBD pet products, to adhere to recommended serving sizes in order to avoid unnecessary (and potentially dangerous) THC build-up.

King Kalm’s Pet Topical Soothe Spray is a quick and easy way to give your dog soothing relief for dermal abrasions, hot spots, and dry, cracked skin. And unlike some CBD pet creams and balms that can be messy and greasy, this CBD spray is a great no-mess option — particularly when you’re dealing with a high-energy dog.

This effective CBD topical contains not only organic CBD, but also soothing aloe vera, chamomile, and tea tree oil.

Why Give CBD Oil to Your Dog?

Like humans and other vertebrate animals, dogs have a cell-signaling system called the endocannabinoid system. The body’s own endocannabinoids send signals to receptors in the various organs and systems of the body, most notably the central and peripheral nervous systems, to help them maintain homeostasis (balance). This interaction helps to regulate such crucial functions as stress relief, sleep, pain management, mood, memory, appetite, motor control, and much more.

When you give your dog CBD, that CBD (as well as the other cannabinoids in your CBD oil) interacts with the body’s endocannabinoid system, in much the same way as the body’s own endocannabinoids. This interaction helps support homeostasis in the same crucial systems and organs, which is why CBD is considered such a powerful wellness product — for humans and dogs alike.

How to Shop for Quality CBD Oil for Your Dog

As we mentioned at the top of this story, we look for five primary criteria in deciding whether a CBD product for dogs is worth buying: purity, potency, complementary ingredients, flavor, and price. The first two are easy to verify. Every reputable CBD brand will provide a report on your product, produced by an independent, third-party laboratory. This report will tell you if all of the CBD and other cannabinoids promised to you on the label description are actually in the product. It will also tell you if your CBD has been tainted by pesticides, solvents, or other contaminants. If your CBD brand doesn’t provide such a report, find a new CBD brand!

As you’ve seen in the products above, complementary ingredients add layers of effectiveness over the CBD in your dog oil or dog treat. Those additional ingredients can take calming CBD and transform your product into a sleep product. Or, they can take that same gently calming CBD and give it additional soothing effects for aches and pains in your dog’s muscles and joints. Read your ingredients list closely the next time you’re looking at a CBD product for your dog.

Flavor is also important for CBD dog products. Unlike a child, you can’t explain to a dog why it’s in his best interest to swallow icky medicine. Your CBD treat needs to taste like food to your dog. And harking back to our discussion on purity in your dog’s CBD product, we like to insist on only natural flavorings.

In a perfect world, price wouldn’t be an issue for something you put in your dog’s body. You want your dog to have the very best in terms of quality and effectiveness. Fortunately, there are some quality CBD brands that provide excellent CBD products for dogs at an affordable price. We find that all of the brands listed here give you a great deal of bang for your CBD buck.

Last, but not least, look for user reviews online before you purchase a new CBD dog product. Yes, you should probably consider a single user review on a CBD company website to be taken with a grain of salt. But if you find that people who have actually used the product overwhelmingly write about pros much more than they do the cons, you should take that into consideration as you continue your CBD pet product search.

Possible CBD Side Effects for Dogs

It is uncommon for dogs (or humans, for that matter) to experience side effects from ingesting CBD. However, occasionally side effects such as diarrhea, vomiting, and lethargy have been reported by pet owners who have given their dog a CBD oil product. Almost always, these side effects are experienced because the dog was given an inordinately large dosage of CBD oil. It is important to adhere to recommendations on CBD dosage for all pet products. And if your dog does experience any adverse side effects, contact your veterinarian immediately.

Keep Your Dog Safe: Hemp vs. Marijuana

All of the CBD products for dogs you see listed on this page are made from hemp, the low-THC form of cannabis. Hemp is not the same thing as marijuana, which is the form of cannabis with high amounts of THC. While hemp is safe for your dog — and even good for your dog in well-formulated CBD products — marijuana is toxic for dogs and, at a certain dosage, potentially lethal. So, please don’t give your dog marijuana in any form (including edibles).

Giving Your Dog CBD

CBD can be a great daily wellness boost for your dog. CBD oil and other specially formulated hemp products can also give your dog relief from stress and anxiety, as well as sore muscles and joints. CBD is also a great supplement to improve your dog’s daily wellness.

If you’re thinking of giving CBD to your dog, we encourage you to check out the brands and products we’ve listed in this article. Remember to consult your veterinarian before you give CBD oil or any new supplement to your dog — especially if your dog is taking any other medication. We wish you and your dog the very best in 2022!

