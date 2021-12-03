CBD Gummies UK: The Best CBD Gummies in the UK 2022

O bserver Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

Since its legalization in the UK in 2017, CBD has become one of the most popular health supplements on the market. And among the most popular of all CBD products in the UK are CBD gummies. Gummies deliver all the calming wellness benefits of CBD in the form of tasty sweets. This makes CBD gummies perfect for beginners and longtime CBD users alike.

To shop for CBD gummy products in the United Kingdom can be a bit tricky, but not for lack of gummies. In fact, CBD gummy products appear to be everywhere nowadays, with new CBD brands seemingly popping up every day. No, the issue isn’t finding CBD gummies, it’s identifying the best CBD gummies in the UK. Because not all CBD gummies are created equal, as we shall see.

The Best CBD Gummies in the UK for 2022

Taking these four crucial factors into consideration — purity, potency, transparency, and supporting ingredients — we’ve compiled a list of the very best gummies you’ll find for sale in the UK.

Top 5 Best CBD Gummies in the UK 2022

1. Best CBD Gummies Selection UK: CBDfx CBD Gummies

Let’s start by saying that CBDfx checks every box. Their CBD is all derived from organically grown hemp and extracted with clean CO2, all verifiable with provided third-party lab reports. And while most CBD brands basically give you one product — gummies with CBD as the only active ingredient — CBDfx has created a broad range of gummies, with an intriguing assortment of natural ingredients, that cover a variety of needs.

Here’s a quick look at CBDfx CBD gummies:

Broad spectrum CBD (50mg per serving)

All-natural flavours and ingredients

Organic, vegan and gluten-free

Extracted with clean CO2

Verified by independent, third-party lab report

CBDfx does have Original Mixed Berry CBD Gummies, which are a good, basic CBD gummy product with natural flavouring. Then, their gummy selection starts to get a bit more complicated … and interesting.

CBDfx’s Multivitamin CBD Gummies (with formulas for men and women) are the perfect way to add wellness-boosting CBD to your morning supplement routine, providing a broad range of vitamins and minerals.

CBD Gummies with Turmeric and Spirulina give you not only 50mg of broad spectrum CBD per serving, but also all the nutrients and antioxidant powers of two powerful superfoods.

Their CBD Gummies with Apple Cider Vinegar are great for diet and gut health, with 1000mg of healthful ACV per serving, plus vitamin B12 and organic pomegranate.

CBDfx CBD Gummies with Biotin have a wide range of vitamins and nutrients, as well as biotin for effective hair and nail support.

And CBDfx’s CBD Gummies for Sleep with Chamomile and Passion Flower are a great natural sleep aid that allows you to fall asleep more easily and to sleep more soundly through the night.

2. Best CBD Gummies for Daily Wellness UK: CBDfx CBD Gummies With Turmeric and Spirulina

It’s no surprise that, given the broad selection of options, our top “wellness” gummies come from CBDfx. While we do love their multivitamins, apple cider vinegar, and biotin gummies, the CBD Gummies with Turmeric and Spirulina are the gummies that take the daily wellness prize.

Broad spectrum CBD (50mg per serving)

50mg of turmeric and 20mg of spirulina per serving

Potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory superfoods

All-natural flavours and ingredients

Organic, vegan and gluten-free

Extracted with clean CO2

Verified by independent, third-party lab report

Turmeric and spirulina have been used for centuries in homeopathic medicine, and are known to ease the symptoms caused by chronic inflammation. They also contain a wealth of essential vitamins and other nutrients. Blue algae spirulina is believed to even lower cholesterol, which is great for your heart. Along with 1500mg of organic, broad spectrum CBD, this clever combination makes CBDfx’s “Green Gummies” the perfect way to start your day.

3. Best CBD Gummies for Sleep UK: CBDfx CBD Gummies for Sleep

CBDfx CBD Gummies for Sleep with Chamomile and Passion Flower are what the name claims: a perfect blend of calming CBD and a relaxing blend of natural botanicals.

Broad spectrum CBD (50mg per serving)

Magnesium for more restful sleep

With calming passion flower, chamomile and lemon balm

Proprietary blend of sleep terpenes

All-natural flavours and ingredients

Organic, vegan and gluten-free

Extracted with clean CO2

Verified by independent, third-party lab report

There are really three questions to ask about any sleep aid. Does it help me to fall asleep quickly? Will it help me sleep through the night? And will I wake up with a morning sleeping pill hangover? This restful blend of CBD, magnesium, passion flower, chamomile, lemon balm, and sleep terpenes delivers on all counts. These gummies prepare the mind and body for rest, help you sleep through the night without all the interruptions that can wreck your sleep-wake cycle, and you wake up feeling renewed and refreshed — without the sleeping pill hangover.

These gummies are perfect if you’re looking for a strong natural sleep aid.

4. Best CBD Gummies for Stress and Relaxation UK: Koi Hemp Extract CBD Gummies

Like CBDfx, Koi is an American-based CBD company that has been selling quality CBD for a long time (since 2015). We love their Hemp Extract CBD Gummies for unwinding at the end of a long day.

Features Koi PRIZM™ broad spectrum CBD

Rolled to evenly distribute CBD throughout the gummy

Natural lime, tangerine and acai pomegranate flavours

Organically grown CBD

Extracted with clean CO2

Verified by independent, third-party lab report

Pure and potent, Koi gummies deliver broad spectrum punch in every tasty chew (note that, though the packaging says “full spectrum CBD,” these are broad spectrum gummies). We love the fresh flavour blast of lime, tangerine and acai pomegranate — it’s actually one of our favourite flavourings on the market!

5. Best CBD Isolate Gummies UK: Blessed CBD Gummies and Vibes CBD Gummies (Tie)

While CBD isolate doesn’t deliver the Entourage Effect, many people still enjoy the pure CBD experience of an isolate product. It was hard for us to choose between Blessed CBD Gummies and Vibes CBD Gummies. Both brands are right up there with the very best CBD brands in the UK, if not the world. And both of their CBD gummies are top-shelf quality.

Blessed CBD Gummies

CBD isolate (25mg per serving)

99% pure CBD

Natural tropical fruit flavours

Vegan and gluten-free

No GMOs, chemical additives, heavy metals, pesticides or fertilisers

Verified by independent, third-party lab report

Vibes CBD Gummies

CBD isolate (25mg per serving)

99% pure CBD

Natural flavours

Organic and vegan

Verified by independent, third-party lab report

Both Blessed and Vibes stand behind their CBD with an independent, third-party report and deliver some of the purest and most reliable CBD products you can buy in the UK. Either one is a great CBD isolate option.

CBD Gummies UK: What Is CBD?

Now that we’ve taken a look at what we believe are the CBD gummies CBD users should consider to be the best of the best, let’s turn our attention to the most important ingredient in CBD gummies: the CBD!

CBD is short for cannabidiol, one of the two major cannabinoids of the cannabis hemp plant (along with THC). There are over 100 cannabinoids in hemp. The hemp plant produces cannabinoids, like CBD, in order to protect its surface from hazards of the elements and from insect predators. Cannabinoids also attract pollinators, which help to perpetuate the species.

Understanding Cannabis, Hemp, and Marijuana

For many people, an alarm goes off when they hear the word, “cannabis,” because of its association with marijuana. But marijuana is only one type of cannabis. The other is hemp. Marijuana is cannabis with a large THC content, while hemp has only trace amounts (less than 0.3%, which is not intoxicating). When we talk about CBD gummies, we’re talking about CBD products made from hemp. Hemp-derived CBD products are non-psychoactive, meaning these CBD sweets will not get you high.

The Benefits of CBD

CBD has not been approved by the MHRA for medicinal use, because most research is relatively recent and is still ongoing. So, CBD companies are forbidden from making medical claims about their products in the UK. But the anecdotal evidence of CBD’s effectiveness for everything from sleep to pain relief to overall health is overwhelming. The secret to CBD effectiveness starts with the endocannabinoid system.

The Endocannabinoid System

All vertebrate animals (humans included) have a cell-signaling system called the endocannabinoid system. In this system, neurotransmitters called endocannabinoids attach to receptors throughout various systems and organs of the body, most notably the central and peripheral nervous systems. These endocannabinoids send messages that help the body to maintain homeostasis, or balance. This helps the body to regulate such crucial functions as mood, memory, sleep, appetite, pain management, stress management, motor control, and more.

How CBD Works

When CBD and other cannabinoids are introduced into the body, they mimic the body’s own endocannabinoids, sending messages to the various systems and organs of the body to help support homeostasis. So, as you can see, CBD has a wealth of wellness potential throughout the body — which is why cannabidiol has become such a popular health and wellness product.

Understanding CBD Oil

CBD oil is derived from the buds, leaves and stalks of the hemp plant. Hemp seed oil is a different product altogether, with different properties. Unlike CBD oil, hemp seed oil contains no cannabinoids, terpenes, or flavonoids — the compounds that produce all the calming wellness benefits of CBD products. Hemp seed oil is more a beauty product than a health or wellness product. If you see the term “hemp oil,” make sure to check the ingredients. Some hemp seed companies will label their oil as “hemp oil” and try to trick consumers.

Now that we understand what CBD oil is, let’s look at the three variations of this wellness-boosting extract: full spectrum CBD, broad spectrum CBD, and CBD isolate.

Which Oil Is in Your Gummies?

The oil that is initially extracted from the hemp plant is called full spectrum CBD oil. Full spectrum CBD contains all of the cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids of the hemp plant, as well as healthy fatty acids. Among the cannabinoids in full spectrum CBD are CBD (of course) and trace amounts of THC.

CBD and the Entourage Effect

When multiple cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids are taken together, a curious thing happens. The various compounds don’t merely work in parallel with one another. Instead, CBD and the various compounds actually bolster each other, making them work harder than if they were taken separately. So, in a full spectrum CBD oil product, the CBD is actually working much harder than it would on its own. This phenomenon is known as the Entourage Effect.

THC, UK Law, and Broad Spectrum CBD

Although the THC levels in full spectrum CBD are not enough to be intoxicating (less than 0.3%), they are still above the legal threshold in the UK, which requires THC content to be less than 0.2%. And so, a filtration process takes place to remove the THC from the CBD oil (and in the process, a few of the other compounds). This filtered oil is called broad spectrum CBD. While some of the cannabinoid content has been removed from the oil (making it legally compliant in the UK), there are still enough cannabinoids, terpenes and so forth to give the user a solid Entourage Effect.

CBD Isolate Products

There is a third type of CBD, called CBD isolate. This form of CBD is 99% pure cannabidiol, with all other hemp plant matter removed. CBD isolate doesn’t give you the Entourage Effect, so it’s not ideal for what most people are looking for in a CBD product like gummies, capsules, vegan cookies and other CBD edibles, and related products. But it is an effective form of CBD for products like CBD bath bombs and salts, as well as some CBD vape liquids (because it doesn’t “hemp up” the flavour profile).

That said, we will recommend a couple of great CBD isolate gummies for those who desire that 99% pure CBD experience.

How to Buy CBD Gummies in the UK

When you’re trying to determine the best CBD gummies for your needs, there are multiple things to consider. First, it’s vital that you find a quality CBD company that works with only the best CBD oil. It’s also important to think about what you want to get out of your CBD experience. That means you’ll need to look a little closer at the product label, to understand the entire ingredient profile — beyond the CBD.

Purity and Potency

First things first, make sure the CBD oil in your gummies is pure and as potent as advertised. Hemp is what’s known as a bioaccumulator, which means that it absorbs pretty much everything that’s in the soil that surrounds it. This is great for pulling in nutrients, but it also means that if the soil contains pesticides, heavy metals, and other potentially harmful chemicals, the hemp plant will absorb those contaminants and pass them along to your CBD oil product. So, it’s important to find a CBD product that’s derived from hemp that’s been grown without GMOs, pesticides, and so forth.

In the UK, brands have a great deal of legal restrictions that prevent them from advertising that their product is organic. But that’s what you’re looking for, organically grown hemp. So, how can you tell if your CBD has been organically grown? Give us one second, because there’s one other place where your CBD product can pick up contaminants: the extraction process.

In the old days, CBD oil was extracted from the hemp plant using steam distillation, which was clean but inefficient. For the sake of efficiency, the steam was replaced by chemical solvents, which was not necessarily clean and often could (and can!) leave behind chemical residues. Fortunately, there is a third option: CO2 extraction. Using carbon dioxide to extract the CBD from a hemp plant gives you the best of both worlds: purity from contaminants and the efficiency to pull the most cannabinoid content possible from the plant.

So, for purity and potency, you want gummies that contain CBD that’s been grown organically and extracted by means of clean CO2.

Transparency and Third-Party Lab Reports

Of course, not every company is transparent in regard to what they put in their CBD gummies. All you have is their word, which isn’t good enough. Every reputable CBD company — certainly, every company you would consider to carry the best CBD gummies in the UK — will provide a lab report for each of their products, conducted by an independent, third-party laboratory.

On these reports, you can verify that all of the CBD and cannabinoid content you’ve been promised is there, and you can check to make sure no harmful chemicals are present, as well. If you’re considering purchasing CBD gummies from a brand that doesn’t provide a third-party lab report, you should reconsider immediately and find a more reputable CBD source.

The Other Ingredients in CBD Gummies

Some CBD gummies stand up on the basis of their CBD alone, with no other ingredients to cloud the experience. But in many cases, those added ingredients are the thing that can push a good CBD product to a great one. Whether it’s packing a daily wellness CBD product with superfoods, like turmeric, or adding restful botanicals for sleep formula CBD gummies, there is a wide variety of exciting CBD gummy formulations. So, check your product labels — and don’t be afraid to look at a few comparison reviews (or even customer product reviews) to see which CBD gummies are truly the best of the best.

Final Thoughts on the Best CBD Gummies in the UK for 2022

When you buy CBD gummies in the UK — before you select any items for your basket — make sure to follow our CBD gummies shopping checklist: look for purity, potency, the transparency of a third-party lab report, and the ingredient profile.

Today, we’ve highlighted what we think are the very best of the large selection of CBD gummies in the UK for the 2022 year. We’ve featured four brands that stand above the crowd — CBDfx, Koi, Blessed, and Vibes — and hopefully, we’ve given you enough information to find the perfect gummies for your needs!

