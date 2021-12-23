Best Delta 8 Flower In 2022: Buy Delta 8 THC Hemp Strains Online

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

Delta-8 is a compound like no other that offers wonderful benefits with limited side effects. The best part is that it is legal in most states in America. Delta-8 is said to have all of the good qualities of delta-9 but none of the bad ones. The two differ slightly in terms of structure and chemical bonding, which is primarily due to their chemical bonding.

Now, delta-8 THC is available in many forms such as tinctures, vapes, oils, cookies, candies, and gummies. Delta 8 THC flower is made by infusing Delta 8 THC, a known natural form in cannabis plants, with organic hemp flowers.

But, what if you are a traditional roll-a-joint and light-a-blunt kind of person? In such a case, none of these newer innovations will satisfy you enough. So, you will need a flower, and thanks to cannabinoid-believing scientists, that option is now very much available and accessible.

Believe it or not, scientists have found a way to infuse pure, contamination-free delta-8 distillate into a hemp flower and have managed to make it even more potent. By either spraying the distillate or dusting the flower with it, they infuse the two together to get you a potent, great-tasting flower that takes you on a joyful ride — without making you lose your bearings.

In this article, we have put together a list of three of the best delta 8 flowers to buy your delta-8 flower from.

2022’s Top 3 Delta 8 THC Flower:

Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta 8 Brand with Great Discounts BudPop – Most Potent CBD Products Made From Hemp Plants Hollyweed – Great-Quality Delta 8 THC Hemp Flowers

#1. Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta 8 Brand with Great Discounts

Exhale Wellness is one of the top brands that offer the best delta 8 flowers with amazing quality. They do not just have great quality, but they provide amazing customer service as well. Exhale Wellness’ customer-first ideology is breathed into the brand. They are one of the few providing a complete 30-day money-back guarantee, which makes shopping with them completely risk-free.

So, even if you do not like the product, you can still send it back and not lose out on the money. It is a win-win situation.

Exhale Wellness is also providing a 20% discount for its customers on their first purchase, so you now get to enjoy a great delta-8 product, relax, reap its benefits, and still save money.

They are sticklers for quality and make sure all hemp is procured from organic, non-GMO farms that comply with strict federal regulations. Making sure to procure hemp from U.S. farms is important because you cannot guarantee quality when importing from outside the U.S.

Brand Authenticity

Exhale Wellness is one of the most authentic CBD brands out there. They are strong believers in the idea that “nature holds the key to wellness”. They have kept all of their products 100% natural, with no dairy, gluten, GMOs, artificial additives, or preservatives.

With third party lab testing, they stay true to their brand ideology and keep their products 100% natural. This is primarily because Exhale Wellness is a brand that puts the wellness and wellbeing of its customers before everything else.

Exhale Wellness’ Range of Strains

They have ten strains available to choose from:

Hawaiian Haze – This 100% naturally grown strain is sourced from Oregon, which is one of the American states that is legally growing hemp. With this strain, you get both the Hawaiian floral taste and the citrusy tropical cloud coupled with the tranquillity of the delta-8 THC. It is a wholesome experience, as some may call it.

Skywalker OG – This strain, with its fruity, spicy, citrusy taste due to the Skywalker OG coupled with the mellow delta-8 THC, is a pairing for the ages.

Sour Diesel – This is a beautiful Sativa-dominant strain with a rich flavor profile. Its earthy, citrusy flavor is said to get you moving. It is potent enough to give you a good buzz, but not potent enough to render you incapable of performing regular everyday tasks.

OG Kush – The infamous OG Kush is one for the hall of fame. It is known to be a very calming strain with its heavy lemon fuel flavor. With an earthiness in its taste, it is the strain to sit back and enjoy.

Gorilla Glue – This strain is said to be even better than coffee. With tastes like coffee, chocolate, citrus and pepper, it is best taken in the morning to get you going throughout the day.

Zkittles – It has the tropical flavors of Skittles and the calming effects of delta-8.

Cookies – With the aroma of nutty baked goods and hints of sweet diesel, this indica-dominant strain, coupled with delta-8, will have you floating in a cloud of serenity like never before.

Northern Lights – With its sweet and spicy smell, coupled with its earthy taste, you really will be on a trip to experience the Northern Lights.

Lifter – This strain, also known as the lifter of spirits, with its pine and lemon zest, will definitely give you the energy boost you need.

Sour Space Candy – With its sour and sweet flavor profile, this strain will provide you a great head high.

How Do They Make It?

Exhale Wellness procures its hemp flower from Oregon, which is one of the states where it is totally legal to grow hemp. Exhale Wellness first produces a CBD isolate from the hemp plant they have procured. After that, they use a process called isomerization to create a delta-8 distillate. The hemp flower is then dipped in the delta-8 distillate to make the delta-8 flower.

Transparency

Exhale Wellness is a transparent brand through and through. They understand fully well that transparency is key to customer acquisition, customer retention, and customer satisfaction. This is the reason you will find third-party lab reports very easily on their website.

For every product listed on the website, there is a lab report, and you can also find the Certificate of Analysis for each product listed on the website.

Through these lab reports, you can clearly see the concentration of delta-8, delta-9, and other cannabinoid compounds present in the product.

Customer Care

Customer satisfaction and care are key in the success of Exhale Wellness. They are providing a 20% discount on sign-up. You just add your email and instantly get a coupon. You can further save more by opting for their subscription plan. They also have a free shipping option available, which takes five to seven business days, and they have a fast-shipping option that takes up to three business days at an additional cost.

Orders are processed easily within 24 hours and are shipped from their warehouse. You can track the order as well using the tracker ID provided.

Customer Reviews

Customers have raved about the quality of the flowers, and some have gone to say this is the best delta-8 flower they have tried. Customers love the 20% discount available on the website on the first purchase.

Some have really appreciated their shipping as well. One customer said he had tried every product by Exhale Wellness just because each one is top quality.

Overall, customers have raved about the great service, quality products, amazing discounts, and great refund policies by Exhale Wellness.

Verdict

Overall, this brand is offering what any good brand should. But, what sets Exhale Wellness apart from a good brand and makes it a great one is the quality of the product. It is very easy to make subpar products and increase profits, but that is not Exhale Wellness.

From the great product range to the convenient and customer-friendly refund policies, they have made sure that once a customer buys from them, they keep coming back for more.

#2. BudPop – Most Potent CBD Products Made From Hemp Plants

BudPop has very quickly established itself as a strong contender for bigger brands that have been around longer. The founders of BudPop are genuine cannabis enthusiasts who truly believe in the benefits of their products. They have a combined experience of 30 years in the industry, growing and producing numerous hemp products as they went along.

With high quality hemp flowers, they decided to come together to bring some genuine goods to the market. With their flowers, gummies, and vape cartridges, they are doing wonders in establishing a customer base for themselves.

They are procuring 100% natural, organically grown hemp from non-GMO farms in Colorado, which is one of the best states to grow hemp because of its soil composition, landscape, and climate. So, you can only imagine how great their hemp must be.

Brand Authenticity

BudPop ensures they stay authentic and reliable, and their authenticity is seen through their openness about their hemp sourcing. They do not shy away from information, as they have provided lab reports, hemp sourcing information, and customer reviews as well. However, customer reviews are limited.

BudPop’s Available Strains

Northern Lights – This indica-dominant strain with its citrusy and earthy flavors will give you a smooth and mellow experience.

Cookies – This indica-dominant hybrid strain, with its hints of sweet diesel and nutty aroma, will help you unwind after a long day.

Tangie – This sativa strain, with its tangerine aroma and flavor, will have you feeling refreshed and uplifted.

Zkittlez – This fruity, candy-like strain is perfect for those evening pick me ups.

How Do They Make It?

BudPop sources quality hemp from Colorado that is a herbicide-, pesticide-, and chemical-free. They then infuse their delta-8 distillate with the hemp plant to create a quality delta-8 flower. The unique thing about the BudPop cannabis industry is that they do not spray the delta-8 distillate on the flower. Instead, they use another method to infuse it.

Transparency

For any brand that wants to establish its name in a short span of time, transparency is as important as product quality. After all, when it comes to penetrating a new market, it is all about who gets the customer’s trust first. The team at BudPop understands this, which is why they are doing exactly that.

All lab reports for their products are available on their website, and they are easily accessible. This means you can find out the percentages of delta-8 and other compound concentrations in their products easily. The Certificate of Analysis is there for anyone and everyone who wants to read and be sure of the product they are buying.

Customer Care

BudPop really and truly cares for its customers, and for this reason, they offer free shipping on all orders, regardless of the order amount. They also have the option of a subscription plan, which you can opt for and save almost 20%. Additionally, they offer a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Customer Reviews

Customers have said BudPop’s delta-8 flower has helped them with anxiety and insomnia. Some customers have talked about the shipping delays due to the logistics company they use, and a few have talked about their product being a bit pricey. However, those people have also then proceeded to say that the quality of the product more than makes up for its price tag.

BudPop’s customers have really appreciated the quality of the flower being provided by them, and they have mentioned how the potency and quality BudPop offers is a match for no other brand.

Verdict

BudPop is a brand that has the potential to topple the top contenders on the leaderboard. They have quality products, a great website, and third-party lab test reports, which ensure transparency. Overall, they have the right mix to become the number one delta-8 brand. But, only time will tell.

#3. Hollyweed – Great-Quality Delta 8 THC Hemp Flowers

Hollyweed is a brand that came about after the 2017 Hollywood sign prank. Cannabis enthusiast Zachary Cole Fernandez changed the sign to promote awareness about cannabis. Hollyweed partnered with Zach to make some of the best-quality CBD and delta-8 products in the market.

Hollyweed has been able to establish a brand name for itself through direct procurement of hemp from some of the best hemp farms that are growing it in a completely organic way, with no chemical fertilizers, pesticides, or herbicides. The hemp is also non-GMO.

Hollyweed produces the cleanest delta-8 distillate to infuse with the CBD flower to produce potent delta-8 flowers.

They also have a wide variety of strains to choose from.

Brand Authenticity

During our research, we found out that Hollyweed has quite a reputation in the CBD market, and we know why. They have established themselves as a brand that truly understands the customer.

You can easily find all of the information you need on their website, from lab test reports and hemp sourcing to the method of making the delta-8 flower and customer reviews. All information is easily and readily available. A brand that is so open about information sharing is nothing but authentic.

Hollyweed’s Range of Strains

Zkittles – As the name suggests, this wonderfully tropical-flavored strain is a treat for the senses. It is an indica-dominant hybrid that will help you kick back and relax after a long day.

Lifter – This strain will have you focused and serene, and it is a great strain to get the creative juices flowing. With its pine and lemon zest, you will feel energized and uplifted throughout the day.

OG Kush – Old dogs with new tricks — that is what this strain is. With its zesty, woody aroma, and the mellowness of delta-8, this flower is perfect for a chill session with friends.

Hawaiian Haze – With this strain, you get an explosion of sun-kissed floral taste, with the feeling of tranquillity and serenity because of the delta-8.

Sour Diesel – This sativa-dominant strain is all about motivating its user. Be it at work or the gym, this is the pick-me-up you need. The earthy citrus flavor coupled with the delta-8 goodness will have you moving in no time.

Gorilla Glue – Coffee, chocolate, citrus, and pepper is the flavor profile for this strain. Better than caffeine, this strain will get you going in no time.

Cookies – Looking for a vegan, organic cookie that does not make you put on weight? Look no further. This strain will have you inhaling for more as you smell the nutty goodness from its aroma. This is a mood booster strain, with the calmness achieved by delta-8 giving you the right balance.

Sour Space Candy – This sour and sweet flavor profile will take you back to your childhood. And with the goodness of delta-8, you will feel better than you did when you were a kid.

Skywalker OG – Fruity, spicy, and citrusy and a flavor profile like no other, coupled with delta-8, this strain has a mild and calming effect that is unmatched.

Northern Lights – A sweet and spicy smell coupled with its earthy taste, this indica-dominant strain will have you viewing the Northern Lights without the travel expense.

How Do They Make It?

Procuring top-quality hemp flowers is the first step in the manufacturing process of delta-8 and CBD flowers. The second is to convert CBD to delta-8 using isomerization. Once delta-8 is formed, it is refined to produce delta-8 distillate, which is the purest, cleanest form of delta-8.

Once delta-8 distillate is made, it is used to cover the hemp flower. Once this happens, you have your delta-8 flower ready.

Transparency

Hollyweed is a brand that believes in the utmost transparency. With the amount of information on their website, they have made sure the customer gets to make an informed decision. Third-party lab reports are also available on their website.

You can check the Certificate of Analysis for each product you are going to buy to make sure it is as authentic as Hollyweed claims it to be. You can check for delta-8 and delta-9 concentrations as well as other additives and CBD compounds present. By checking the lab report, you can easily make sure you are getting only a top-quality product.

Customer Care

Caring about the customer is as important as providing the customer with a top-quality product, and Hollyweed has kept this ideology running through its policies. They are providing free shipping on all of their products that will take five to seven business days to reach you. It is worth the wait when you get to save money on shipping.

For anyone who does not want to wait, they have an expedited shipping option as well, where your products will reach you in three business days. You can also track your order after it leaves their warehouse to make sure you are present when it arrives.

Like any great brand, they provide a complete refund if you do not like their products. They are so sure about the quality of their products that if you miss the 30-day mark, you get a 15-day grace period to return the product.

With their subscription option, you can get to save 25%, so it is a bonus if you want to become a recurring customer.

Customer Reviews

Their customer reviews section is under construction, but on other CBD forums, Hollyweed’s products have been praised beyond expectation.

One customer talked about the delta-8 flower OG Kush as being one of the best he has had. Another customer raved about the awesome refund policy, as he got a full refund on an opened product.

Verdict

Hollyweed is one of the top-rated brands for a reason, and now you can see that too. From great products using top-quality, natural, vegan, organic ingredients to providing a great refund policy and free shipping, they have done a great job creating a customer-favorite brand.

Delta-8 THC Flower – Finding the Right Brand

Being a flower enthusiast who likes to roll one and kick back, it can be very daunting to scroll through a sea of website pages, blogs, customer reviews, and articles to find the right product. So, we have made the process simpler for you by bringing you key factors to look for when buying delta-8.

Some of the must-haves for a Delta-8 Flower Brand

Hemp Sourcing

The first thing we looked at, and the most important factor, is the sourcing of hemp the brand was undertaking. If the brand is not sourcing its hemp from legitimate farms in the U.S. and is not producing organic, non-GMO, pesticide, and herbicide-free hemp, then you need to steer clear of that brand.

Sourcing always needs to be done from U.S. hemp farms, as opposed to getting hemp imported from somewhere else. Hemp’s shelf-life is about two years, and hemp sourced from anywhere else will lose its potency by the time it reaches you in the finished product form.

Customer Reviews

What the customer thinks is just as important as anything else. The best way to find out about a brand’s authenticity is to read through the customer reviews and look for complaints regarding product quality, shipping, and refund issues as well.

Some brands will not display customer reviews at all. Steer clear of these brands, as they usually have something to hide.

Transparency

Customer reviews are also part of transparency, but here, we are talking about lab reports. It is very important to make sure the brand you choose displays lab reports, and you should go through them to know exactly what is in the products and in what concentrations.

Customer Satisfaction

A satisfied customer is a happy customer. So, make sure to check customer reviews on third-party websites and platforms to truly understand how the brand’s existing customers feel about their products.

Value-Added Services

So, you have already gone through the reviews and have gotten an idea of how this brand operates. Make sure to read shipping and refund policies as well. Great brands offer free shipping, good refund policies, and discounts, so be on the lookout for these.

You, too, can choose a brand by keeping this checklist in mind.

Why We Selected These Brands

These brands have stitched the aforementioned factors into their company framework, which is why they made it to our list.

The brands we selected source their hemp from some of the finest hemp farms in America, and their product offerings were far better than those of their competitors.

Each one of these brands had third-party lab tests to prove their legitimacy and claims, and the lab reports were made easily accessible to their customers.

Customer reviews for these brands were also great and did the brand justice. According to customers, the product quality, delivery time, and customer service was all top-notch.

Which One to Opt For — Delta-8 or CBD Flower?

Delta-8 Flower

The delta-8 flower is a relatively new product in the market, which is why even experienced CBD consumers have not heard about it. However, users of delta-8 have raved about the effects and have said there is nothing better.

Delta-8 is a derivative of delta-9. It has all of the benefits and grossly reduced side effects of said compound. One key factor for this is that both compounds have similar chemical structures, but due to the few differences, the effects of both vary greatly.

Delta-8 is available in many forms including tinctures, gummies, flowers, vapes, and concentrates, among others.

All of these forms are great, depending on what kind of experience you are looking for and your personal preference.

If you do not have the time to roll a joint, then you can opt for a tincture or a gummy.

But for the old school consumer, delta-8 is best consumed as a flower.

Now, delta-8 is not found naturally in abundance, as it is actually less than 1% of the overall hemp plant. So, how is the delta-8 flower made? It is simple. They spray delta-8 distillate over the hemp flower or dip the flower with delta-8.

This creates potent delta-8 flowers that can be easily smoked.

CBD Flower

The CBD flower is just a naturally grown hemp plant with less than 0.3% THC. It is often confused with marijuana, which is a hemp plant with THC levels greater than 0.3%.

CBD has been around for a long time, and many are aware that you cannot get high on a CBD flower.

CBD is preferred by people because it does not get you high or have any of the psychoactive effects of THC, but you get great health benefits from it.

Conclusion

Which one you should choose depends on the benefits you are seeking. If you want to get a mellow high but not too intense, then you can pick delta-8. But if you are looking for just health benefits, then CBD flower is the way to go.

Factors to Consider When Buying Delta-8 Flowers

In this article, we have chosen three of the top brands providing delta-8 flowers. But if you are interested in doing your own research and choosing your own delta-8 flower, these are some of the factors you need to look out for:

Product Range

It is essential to check the product range being offered by the brand. Some brands will only offer one or two strains of delta-8 flowers, whereas others offer a great variety.

Lab Reports

Lab reports are very important to ensure the content level of delta-8 THC and delta-9 THC present. Delta-9 THC always has to be under 0.3%, as anything higher is first, illegal, and second, will induce intense psychoactive effects. So, make sure to check the Certificate of Analysis report when buying your delta-8 flower from any brand.

Delta-8 Flower Production Method

It is very important to ensure the delta-8 flower is produced in the finest way possible. The first step in the production of the delta-8 flower is the sourcing of hemp. So, make sure the brand you choose is procuring the best hemp that has been cultivated in the U.S.

The importance of U.S.-grown hemp cannot be emphasized enough. Because of the 2018 Farm Bill, all hemp farms have to follow strict federal regulations, which make sure the hemp is grown under natural conditions and without GMOs, herbicides, chemical fertilization, or pesticides. This, in turn, ensures no harmful chemicals are present in the hemp plant.

Secondly, it is important to note that hemp procured from farms outside of the U.S. may lose its potency by the time it reaches you in the finished product. So, always opt for American-grown hemp.

Third, it is important how the delta-8 distillate is being made. The CBD used to make the delta-8 flowers needs to be pure, and the extraction method used to produce the distillate needs to be meticulous and rightfully carried out.

All of these factors need to be considered before buying your delta-8 flowers, and beware of fake products and brands.

FAQs: Delta-8 Flower

Q1. Can delta-8 flowers have side effects?

Delta-8 flowers can have some side effects, although delta-8 is a relatively new variant. As a result, research is limited. But, some consumers have reported the following side effects with delta-8:

• Red eyes

• Dryness of mouth

• Increased heart rate

• Difficulty in coordination

• Slowed reaction time

• Anxiety

• Memory loss

• Low heart rate

Q2. What is delta-8 THC?

Delta-8 is a very close cousin of delta-9. They are chemically similar but differ in their structures slightly. Delta-8 gives you the benefits of delta-9 but none of the intense psychoactive effects of it.

Q3. Why is sourcing hemp from the U.S. important?

Hemp needs to be sourced from the U.S. because farms in America have to comply with the 2018 Farm Bill. This makes sure the farms are producing non-GMO, organic hemp, which is free from herbicides, pesticides, and chemical fertilizers.

Q4. Is delta-8 legal?

Because delta-8 is derived from the hemp plant, it is legal. Growing hemp in the United States is legal in some states but not all. So, be sure to find out if you are travelling from one state to another if delta-8 is legal in that state or not.

Q5. Will delta-8 be detected in a drug test?

Although most drug tests are looking for delta-9, delta-8 can still be detected. It is not confirmed, as research is limited, but it is recommended to avoid smoking your delta-8 flower altogether if you plan to take a drug test.

Q6. Does delta-8 get you high?

Yes, delta-8 can get you high. Delta-8 is known to have half of the potency or less as delta-9, so, as a result, the high effect is less as well. Nonetheless, what it lacks in potency, it makes up for in terms of providing relaxation and peace of mind, which is a better high anyway.

Q7. Who should not use delta-8?

Delta-8 flowers should be avoided by:

Pregnant Women – It is understood that the delta-8 flower with its effects will harm the fetus.

Breastfeeding Women – Women who are breastfeeding need to avoid smoking the delta-8 flower, as the compounds may travel through the breast milk to the baby, potentially causing harm.

Q8. Does delta-8 lower blood pressure?

Some delta-8 consumers have reported experiencing a drop in blood pressure, and this is further solidified by research done some time back. According to an NCBI study done on rats, delta-8 had blood-pressure-lowering effects. So, it is best to be cautious and avoid consuming delta-8 if you suffer from any medical conditions.

Q9. How do you store delta-8 flowers?

You can store your delta-8 flower in the container or packet it arrived in. But, it is essential to note that you cannot let heat, light, or moisture get into the container. This is why you should make sure the flower is stored in a cool, dry place, ideally a cabinet or a drawer. Also, keep the packet in an airtight container to ensure air does not seep in, as this will reduce the potency of the flower and cause a subpar experience.

Q10. What does delta-8 flower taste like?

This depends on the hemp plant used. Each strain is bred differently for a different flavor palate and aroma. The delta-8 distillate that is added to the hemp plant does not have a taste of its own, so it takes up the flavors of the plant.

Q11. What are the benefits of delta-8?

The purported benefits of delta-8 include

Anxiety relief and relaxation

Increase in appetite

Improved sleep

Prevention of nausea and vomiting

Pain relief

However, it is important to note that there is little scientific evidence to back up these claimed benefits, and more research is needed to understand delta-8’s full potential.

Conclusion

Delta-8 is definitely here to stay, and with the ongoing research, more benefits of delta-8 THC are coming forward. With more ways to consume delta-8, a wider audience is now being introduced to this new-age variant of THC.

Although there are many ways to consume delta-8 THC and CBD hemp flowers, our pick of the top three brands for delta-8 flowers will have you rolling the old school way.

Each brand in this article has been carefully selected, so you can choose a delta-8 flower product from any of them with ease and confidence.

Remember, though, that anything, when practiced or consumed in moderation, is ultimately enjoyable. So, do make sure to not over-consume any delta-8 product, as side effects can sneak up on you out of nowhere.

Happy smoking!