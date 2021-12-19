Best Delta-8 Gummies [2022]: Where To Buy Delta 8 THC Hemp Edibles Online

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

Everyone grows tired of facing the harsh realities of everyday life and wishes for something to take the edge off. Lately, delta-8 products have grown increasingly popular for precisely this reason.

The delta-8 gummies produced by highly reputed brands are known to be effective at soothing anxiety and many related conditions among users.

Therefore, in this article, we have decided to take you through our in-depth reviews of these best delta 8 gummies and provide some tips on how you can choose the best hemp derived product to match your needs. Read on to learn more.

Top 5 Delta-8 Gummies Of 2022

In this section, we will review the best delta-8 gummies we could find after extensive research.

We have elaborated on the main features, pros, cons, and customer reviews of each product we have listed above so you can obtain a fair idea of what you can expect from them. If you go through these carefully, you will be sure to discover which of these products would suit your needs the best.

#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Delta 8 THC Gummies

Many brands in the hemp industry are worth mentioning here, but Exhale Wellness takes the top spot for sure. Not only is this brand famous among seasoned delta-8 users, but it is popular among those who are new to the world of hemp as well. The versatility of this brand is what contributes to its popularity and its excellent reputation.

Not only are the products impressive and highly rated, but customers are sure to benefit from the excellent customer support services that the brand provides.

Therefore, if you have not sampled delta-8 products before, you can find all of the relevant information you would need to know if you look at the brand’s official website.

Also, Exhale Wellness is known to participate in some of the best manufacturing practices in the industry, which is another reason to favor this brand.

The hemp used in Exhale Wellness’ delta-8 gummies is sourced from the best farms in Colorado, making it among the best quality hemp available in the country today.

Apart from the hemp, even the additional ingredients that are used in these products are of excellent quality, considering they are organic.

Features

Although Exhale Wellness produces tinctures, flowers, and other delta-8 products, its delta-8 gummies remain wildly popular. These gummies come with a 30-day money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied with the quality of the products you have received. This only goes to show how confident the brand is in its products, which is always a good sign.

You can choose to return this product within 30 days if you are not happy. However, the chances of not finding this product satisfactory are quite slim, considering the gummies are made entirely out of organic ingredients.

Additionally, these ingredients are of excellent quality, which is why they do not produce any side effects.

Exhale Wellness allows users to view all information related to a particular product on their official website. Also, many users would be pleased to know that there are no animal-based products in these gummies.

Instead of gelatin, pectin is used in this product, giving it a similar texture to regular gummies while also making it vegetarian- and vegan-friendly.

Pros

Pure Delta 8 THC, High-quality, organic ingredients

Vegan-friendly

No artificial additives

Produced by a highly reputed brand

Free shipping

30-day money-back guarantee

Comes in multiple flavors

Cons

Only available online

Customer Reviews

The reviews we found were mostly positive and detailed the good quality and effectiveness of these gummies.

#2. BudPop – Most Potent Gummies

This brand was created by some of the top experts in the THC industry, which is why it has grown so wildly popular in a short span. However, the reason why this brand has captured the imagination and interest of new and experienced THC delta 8 users alike is that it is focused on crafting natural formulas.

The products created by this brand are made using natural ingredients, so consuming them will not lead you to compromise your health in the long run.

Given that this brand follows the most practical manufacturing practices in the industry, it is not surprising that it is quickly gaining recognition and keeping up with its competitors.

Since there are so many high-quality brands in the hemp industry right now, we would say it is quite an achievement that BudPop has managed to make a name for itself in no time.

Another great feature of this brand is that it believes in transparency and accountability as you are free to view the processes this brand uses to manufacture its products. The sources of the ingredients, the extraction methods used, and more are available for your viewing online.

Also, it is important to note here that a good amount of research has gone into determining which ingredients should be included in this brand’s formulas and which should not.

Features

There are many noteworthy features of this brand, but what we found to be the most deserving of being mentioned is that its products are designed by professionals.

These professionals are adept at creating powerful formulas that may help you overcome stress, anxiety, and other related conditions.

Moreover, these gummies are infused with potent, organic ingredients, which enable you to relax and unwind.

Pros

All-natural ingredients used

Committed to transparency and accountability

Third-party lab tested and verified

Customer-friendly policies

30-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping

High-quality, U.S.-grown hemp

Cons

Only available on the official website

Customer Reviews

The reviews we found online regarding this brand and its gummies were overwhelmingly positive. Users seemed to be pleased with how effective these gummies were at soothing their anxiety and helping them to relax.

Apart from this, we were also pleased to note that many users praised the customer support services which are offered by BudPop.

#3. Hollyweed CBD: Best Full Spectrum Delta 8 THC Gummies

Hollyweed CBD is one of the most popular brands in the industry today, and for good reason. This is a brand that provides customers with a variety of hemp formulas that are sure to satisfy their needs.

These formulas are created using high-quality ingredients, and the manufacturing processes used by the brand are in line with the latest techniques that prevail today.

The founders of this brand have considerable experience creating quality formulas that are sure to impress even the most seasoned delta-8 users.

The decades of trial and error these experts have undertaken truly show the effectiveness of Hollyweed’s products.

The products available on the brand’s official site are of great variety and have helped scores of users enjoy the benefits of delta-8 usage.

You will find everything from flowers and pre-rolls to tinctures and gummies on the brand’s official site, and these products have gone through independent lab testing processes carried out by independent entities to ensure they are safe and legal for most people to use.

Not only that, but even the ingredients used in these formulas are quite impressive in terms of how well they combine and produce results.

Features

These gummies are highly potent and contain only vegan ingredients, which could explain why they are so popular among various users.

Through these gummies, you will get to experience the benefits that good quality delta-8 THC has to offer.

It does not matter if you are new to the world of delta-8 or if you have been using it for a while now, as these gummies contain just the right amount of it.

Once you consume these gummies, you are likely to experience a feeling of elation or euphoria, which is sure to leave you in good spirits.

Pros

Expert industry professionals involved in formula creation

Available in various quantities and mixed flavors

Vegan-friendly

May allow users to sleep better

High potency options

30-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping

Some of the best customer reviews

Cons

Only available for purchase online

Customer Reviews

Because this is a vegan formula and the gummies are packed with flavor, we are not all that surprised that this product has garnered rave reviews online.

Those who use these gummies regularly talk about how it has helped them overcome the stresses and anxieties of everyday life by effectively giving them a strong feeling of euphoria.

#4. Diamond CBD: Best Delta 8 Edibles

Diamond CBD is one of the most experienced brands in the CBD industry, and this experience translates into the formulas that it has created over the years and continues to create now.

The reason why Diamond CBD is a fiercely famous brand, despite facing tough competition, is that it focuses considerable efforts on research and development.

The amount of research that goes into creating powerful formulas is genuinely beneficial for those people who wish to obtain maximum benefit from these products.

The research we are referring to here does not just involve scientific research, but it involves customer-based research as well. In other words, Diamond CBD is known to consider the opinions and reviews of its customers to continually improve upon its existing formulas.

This allows it to stay one step ahead of its customers and meet the changing demands of the hemp industry effectively.

Features

These 4000X gummies consist of 200 gummy pieces, which are 20mg each. This is a considerably high dose of delta-8, which is why we would say this formula might be ideal for you only if you are a seasoned hemp user. However, other potency and size variations are available as well so you can customize your dosage.

These gummies are quite delicious, as they are packed with natural flavors. It does not matter what time of day or night you use these gummies, as you will find yourself relaxing and letting go of stress a few minutes after you consume them.

Pros

Among the most flavorful delta-8 products & gummies on the market

Transparency regarding ingredients and manufacturing process

Made using the latest extraction techniques

Right potency for experienced delta-8 users to enjoy

30-day refund policy

Free, two-day shipping on orders over $100

Contains a rich combination of ingredients

Cons

More suited to experienced hemp users than new users

Customer Reviews

Although Diamond CBD has many great hemp products, these gummies, in particular, seem to attract a lot of attention from users.

The reviews we found online regarding these gummies left us convinced that most people did not experience any side effects from them, which is always a great benefit.

Another feature of these gummies that drew praise from users is that they take effect fairly quickly.

#5. 3Chi: Best Value Delta 8 THC Gummy For Beginners

It is highly unlikely that anyone who has either heard of or has sampled hemp products before is not familiar with 3Chi due to the influence it exerts in the industry.

This brand is known among the most experienced hemp users to be an unusually unique and creative brand. The products it has come up with over the years have allowed its loyal customers to lead healthier lives.

Ever since the usage and sale of delta-8 was legalized in the U.S., this brand took great pains to conduct the required amount of research and development to make sure its products were of the highest quality.

Its focus on using powerful natural ingredients in its formulas has not escaped the notice of those users that are especially health-conscious. The addition of natural ingredients in these formulas helps in improving the overall health of users in the long run.

Furthermore, this brand is committed to using only authentic delta-8 in its products. Therefore, it makes sure to verify the sources of the hemp that it utilizes. Even the extraction methods used by the brand are in line with the latest practices prevailing in the industry.

Due to these reasons, this brand enjoys a reputation that is better than that of nearly every other brand in the hemp industry.

Features

The main reason 3Chi is such a popular and respected brand is that it creates formulas that are both safe and effective.

Advanced hemp users have grown to appreciate this brand’s efforts to create some genuinely innovative delta-8 formulas ever since it was federally legalized in the U.S.

These gummies come in 200mg packs with 8 gummies or 400mg packs with 16 gummies. Therefore, if you wish to sample them before you commit to using them regularly, you can purchase the smaller pack first.

While 3Chi only has two flavors for its gummies, you can be sure that both these flavors are tastier than those produced by other hemp brands.

Also, this brand is committed to transparency and consistency, so you are sure to find that its formulas have been of the same high quality for years now.

Pros

One of the most highly reputed and trusted brands in the industry

Affordable and effective formula

Free shipping on orders of $99 or more

The brand is known to continually improve upon its formulas

Cons

Customer support services offered by the brand could use some improvement

Customer Reviews

These gummies contain the right combination of ingredients, which is what scores of users enjoy. Customers of 3chi delta 8 thc also seem to be pleased with the fact that its products are highly affordable.

How Did We Choose These Gummies?

Since there are so many delta-8 gummies out there, it made sense for us to jot down some criteria on which we could base our search for the best ones out there.

The gummies we chose had to have certain aspects that most industry experts would agree to be indicators of their quality.

The following are the factors we considered when picking out the best delta-8 gummies:

Quality

By sampling these gummies, we could determine their quality and effectiveness. Sure, there are many brands out there that claim their gummies are of great quality and work well. However, very few of these brands live up to these claims.

We wanted to test whether or not these claims were true, which is why we sampled some of the most famous delta-8 gummies we could find online.

By quality, we do not just mean how effective or potent a certain formula is, but how quickly it works as well.

If a delta-8 gummy is highly effective but takes forever to kick in, then you would be better off looking for one that is slightly less effective but comes into effect sooner.

After all, at the end of a long day, no one likes waiting around for something to take effect so they can relax.

Customer Reviews

In each product review above, we have featured customer reviews that we could find online for our chosen gummies. In reading these reviews, we were able to attain a fairly clear idea of how these gummies worked on different people. After all, no two users have the same experience when using hemp products.

Therefore, just because we found a certain delta 8 thc gummy that we had sampled to be effective, we did not think every user felt the same way. This is where customer reviews come in.

However, it was unreasonable for us to expect that every customer review we came across online would be positive. Therefore, we decided to include those gummies here that mainly had positive customer reviews.

Manufacturing Methods

No two brands are alike concerning the manufacturing methods they use to produce their delta-8 gummies. While one brand might use more traditional methods, another might opt for more sophisticated ones.

For the most part, it does not matter what kind of manufacturing methods are used, as long as they are safe and provide users with a great product.

Having said that, we might as well admit that we looked for those brands that followed the latest and most effective manufacturing methods used while producing gummies.

Even the extraction methods used by these brands were under consideration here. For instance, we favored those brands that used the latest CO2 extraction techniques on the hemp.

Buying Guide for Beginners

Since you now have adequate information on the factors we used to choose the best delta-8 gummies, we will now let you know that there are factors you need to consider as well.

As a responsible consumer, you need to keep a keen eye out for the following factors, which will help you choose the right gummies to suit your needs.

Brand Reputation and Perception

More often than not, good-quality delta-8 gummies come from a brand that enjoys an excellent reputation. In other words, in the hemp industry, quality and reputation go hand in hand to determine whether or not a certain product is worth investing in.

Therefore, if you are new to the world of delta-8 and are wondering where to start, we would advise you to look for a brand that is popular and is perceived favorably among industry experts and delta-8 users alike.

While there are many ways to determine whether or not a brand is highly reputed, the easiest of these is to have a look at its customer reviews. Customers who have genuinely used a certain product are not likely to lie about their experiences with it.

So, if you have the time to take a quick look online, consider reading reviews on the brand you are interested in.

We would recommend you to read these reviews on online forums rather than on the brand’s official website. We say this because a brand is more likely to include only positive reviews on its site, which defeats the purpose of reading reviews in the first place.

Another way by which you can determine a brand’s reputation is by looking online for any favorable mentions of it in reputed publications that deal with weed or hemp products.

Cost

If you have looked at any of the delta-8 products featured online, you will know that none of these come cheap. Just because these are gummies, you might think they are priced lower than other delta-8 products, but you could not be more wrong. Delta-8 gummies are expensive to produce due to the small amount of delta-8 that is naturally found in the hemp plant.

Therefore, it makes sense for you to consider your budget before you decide to purchase from a certain brand or spend too much time reading up on it.

What you will need to remember here is that if you find these gummies to be useful, then you would likely be using them for a long time. In such a scenario, it would not be wise to opt for those gummies that are likely to cause a strain on your finances.

Furthermore, if you are not sure about what to expect from gummies and do not want to splurge on them before you can decide whether or not you want to use them in the long run, there is a solution.

This entails purchasing a sample packet from a brand that produces these gummies. The sample packets usually contain four to eight gummies and are priced reasonably enough to be enticing for those who wish to try out gummies for the first time.

However, whatever you do, do not purchase delta-8 gummies from a brand just because it is affordable. Such brands often compromise on the quality and safety of their products so they can price them lower than their competitors.

If you make the mistake of purchasing from such brands and consuming their gummies, you could end up with side effects that may compromise your health.

Safety

Many people are hesitant to use delta-8 gummies due to safety reasons, and for the most part, this is justified. After all, the usage and sale of delta-8 for recreational purposes was not legalized until about three years ago.

After it was legalized and delta-8 products flooded the market, many companies saw the opportunity to make some quick cash and sold delta-8 products at low rates.

The products from these shady brands contained unsafe ingredients and, at times, more than the legally acceptable amount of THC (0.3%). Therefore, it was not safe for most people to use these delta 8 thc products, and the side effects from them were experienced by many.

As a result, it is important for you to consider the safety aspect of using these gummies before you can decide which gummies to use.

Most popular brands in the industry (including the ones we have covered above) produce safe delta-8 formulas tested by independent finest labs. The results from such testing are generally published online on the brands’ official sites and are open to public viewing.

So, if you want to know for sure whether or not a certain delta-8 product is safe, you can always look at the site of the brand you are interested in and check whether it has lab reports.

FAQs: Delta-8 Gummies

Q1. When Will I Experience the Effects of Delta-8 Gummies?

A. The time it takes for delta-8 gummies to come into effect after you have consumed them varies by brand and by product.

Also, different people are sure to have different experiences with the same products due to their differing metabolic rates, lifestyles, and other factors.

However, broadly speaking, it should not take more than 30-45 minutes for you to experience the effects of these gummies.

Q2. What Are the Effects of Delta-8 Gummies?

A. If you have not used delta-8 gummies before, it is only natural for you to wonder what effects they will have on your body.

First, you are likely to experience a sense of calmness after these gummies kick in. Delta-8 is known to have soothing effects, and many people who suffer from anxiety find it to be especially useful.

Other common effects of delta-8 gummies are reduction in chronic pain, euphoria, and increased appetite.

Q3. What Are the Side Effects of Using Delta-8 Gummies?

A. There are very few side effects of using delta-8 gummies, but it is not uncommon for first-time users to experience minor digestive issues or nausea.

This is especially true if you have chosen gummies delta 8 that contain artificial ingredients. Also, the main side effect of delta-8 gummies that relate to overconsumption is an increase in anxiety.

Conclusion

In this article, we have covered all of the aspects you should bear in mind when using pure delta 8 gummies.

However, we would also like to mention that if you have never used delta-8 or delta 9 thc before or are currently on medication, it would be advisable to first speak to your doctor before starting to use these gummies.

After you have done this, all that is left for you to do is choose a brand and enjoy your delta-8 experience.