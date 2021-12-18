Best Delta 8 THC Disposable Vape Pens of 2022

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

The delta-8 vape has dominated the market since hemp-derived cannabis became legal — and with good reason. This product makes vaping easy and accessible to everybody. Anyone, whether they are novices or veterans, can easily enjoy delta-8 vapes.

There are currently hundreds of manufacturers producing different types of vape pen categories on the market, but there is such a thing as too many choices. With so many products on the market right now, browsing them as a new user can give you decision fatigue.

But, that is why we are here. We have reviewed the best delta-8 disposable vape pens on the market today. It is not just our word that these products are the best, as you will learn why and how we selected these brands from the thousands available on the market. So, let us get started.

5 Best Delta-8 Disposable Vapes & Weed Pens [2022 Updated]

Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Brand for Delta-8 Disposable Vape Pens BudPop: Premium Brand for Most Potent THC Vape Cartridges Hollyweed CBD: High-Quality Vape Carts for Beginners 3Chi:Most Reputable Brand for eCigarettes

#1. Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Brand for Delta-8 Disposable Vape Pens

Brand Introduction

Exhale enjoys a reputation that no other brand can match when it comes to the manufacture and sale of delta-8 products. Its high-quality, potent products have received coverage in multiple media outlets like Forbes, LA Times, Observer, and more.

A team of organic food industry professionals founded the company. Their experience has allowed them to grow high-quality cannabis, and as a result, they have been able to create products that are not only loved by reviewers like us, but also millions of users around the world. This brand has developed a reputation for outstanding quality over the years.

The products and services provided by this company have a number of unique selling points, and their greatest asset is that they put their customers first. The company’s products are all designed solely with the user in mind, and their customer service is excellent and extremely responsive.

If you are unhappy with any of their products, you can take advantage of their no questions asked money-back guarantee, making shopping with them risk-free. This means your money will either be well spent or refunded.

Highlights

Strongest Products on the Market: We discussed earlier that the founders of this company have researched and developed some of the best vapes on the market for decades, and we have experienced firsthand how enjoyable their vapes are.

Organic Ingredients: In the cannabis market, there are many products containing synthetic chemicals and GMO ingredients. As part of the company’s commitment to producing only organic and non-GMO products, the company ensures their products are dairy-free, gluten-free, and non-GMO without using any artificial coloring or flavoring. Additionally, all of the ingredients are grown in the U.S., so none are imported.

Satisfaction Guarantee: The company’s satisfaction guarantee applies to all items, including disposable vape pens. Exhale gives its customers a 30-day money-back guarantee. So, if you are not satisfied with your pen, just contact the customer service team and you will get a full refund.

Best Customer Reviews: We combed through hundreds of companies in our search for the best brands. From all of them, Exhale has by far the best customer reviews. This is because all of their products and services are of a very high quality.

10 Delicious Flavors: The disposable vape pens from Exhale come in 10 delicious flavors. Our review included Mango, Fruity Cereal, Blackberry, Pineapple Express, and Gorilla Glue.

Easy to Use: These pens themselves are extremely easy to use and very beginner-friendly. If you are new to vaping, you do not need to worry about a complicated pen at all.

Third-Party Lab Tested: A third-party lab has tested all of the company’s products, as they care about their customers. To view the test results, go to their website and click on the specific product pages.

Affordable: Such high-quality products would normally be expensive. However, Exhale’s products are extremely affordable, and you can easily find their delta-8 THC vape pens for $40.

New User and Subscriber Discounts: First-time customers can take advantage of a 20% discount on their first order. We recommend that you subscribe monthly for a flat 25% discount if you like their products enough to use them regularly.

Free Shipping: It is a fact of life that nobody likes paying for shipping, but Exhale eliminates this headache. Every order is covered by free shipping, so you can vape freely.

Dosage Chart and Other User Information: You might not know how much hemp you should start with if you are new to vaping or hemp in general. Fortunately, the site offers plenty of information on its blog as well as a dosage chart outlining how much of each product you can safely start with.

Pros

Decades of research and experience

Best customer reviews among all brands

Products of superior quality and potency

Organic ingredients

Non-GMO, dairy-free, and gluten-free

30-day money-back guarantee

Designed and manufactured in the U.S.

10 delicious and unique flavors

Easy-to-use pens

Third-party lab tested, with results available

Budget-friendly

New users, as well as subscribers, receive a discount

Outstanding customer service

Free shipping on all orders

Educational resources available on the website

Cons

Available online only

Customer Reviews

The customer reviews of Exhale’s disposable vapes, as we have mentioned above, were very positive, and it was hard for us to find a negative review. People love how responsive their customer support is. Whenever they had a query about the products or about using hemp in general, customer support was very quick to respond.

The company does offer a satisfaction guarantee, but hardly anyone ever asks for a refund. More than 98% of the reviews were positive. But, we were glad to learn Exhale does indeed honor its satisfaction guarantee by offering a refund to anyone who does not like its products.

#2. BudPop – Premium Brand for Most Potent THC Vape Cartridges

Brand Introduction

The founders of BudPop got together after being dissatisfied with the majority of what was available. Many of the existing products used questionable, or even low-quality, ingredients and are only concerned with making a quick buck.

The good news is that the people at BudPop were not just interested in creating superior products, but they were also interested in educating consumers about what a great product should feel like from the ground up, including packaging, the high, the typical consumer experience, and more. After all, an educated customer can use their knowledge to buy only the best products out there.

And this has certainly worked in their favor. BudPop has gained a lot of popularity in just a few years and is now competing with established brands like Exhale. A number of online magazines have featured the company, including US Weekly, Men’s Journal, Maxim, and Observer, so their popularity certainly speaks for itself.

Highlights

Operated by Individuals with Decades of Experience: The company’s founders are not new to the industry. As part of our research, we found BudPop was created by people with decades of experience in the cannabis sector..

Premium-Quality Ingredients: As a result of the team’s experience, hemp products are now manufactured in a revolutionary manner. From seeds to cultivation, harvesting, storage and manufacturing, they enhanced every step of the process to bring you the best products. The ingredients used are also vegan-friendly, organic, and non-GMO.

Money-Back Guarantee: All BudPop products come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Non-Diluted, Concentrated Vape Oil: A single draw from these cartridges is strong enough to get you a good high, especially for beginners, since they contain 800mg of concentrated vape oil. Overall, they taste good and produce a good high.

Made in the U.S.: It is important to the company’s team that all production processes, including seeding, cultivation, storage, and actual production, are done in the United States so they can control the quality of their products.

Two Unique and Delicious Flavors: BudPop’s Grape Runtz and Strawberry Gelato vape carts are produced organically without any artificial flavors.

Lab-Tested Products: A third-party lab has tested BudPop’s products, just like any reputable and trustworthy company. It is possible to access the results of these tests through their website or by scanning the QR code on their packaging.

New User, Subscriber, and Bundle Discounts: Those who purchase its products for the first time are eligible for a 20% discount, and by subscribing monthly or biweekly, you can continue to enjoy the discounts on their vapes. Additionally, combining the 20% discount with a 3-pack or a 5-pack of delta-8 THC disposable vape pens can drastically lower the price.

Free Shipping: BudPop’s website offers free shipping on all orders placed within the United States.

Pros

Excellent customer reviews

Developed by experienced professionals

High concentration of delta-8

High-quality components sourced from the U.S.

Organic and non-GMO

30-day money-back guarantee

U.S.-made

Delicious and unique flavors

Third-party lab tested

Discounts available

Free shipping

Cons

Only available on BudPop’s official website

Customer Reviews

Customer’s use BudPop’s vape pens for various reasons. Whether they use them to manage anxiety or pain or for recreation, what all of these people have in common is their love for these vapes. Because of their quality, BudPop has overtaken almost every other brand out there.

These pens tend to be more concentrated than others on the market, as even one puff can cause a strong reaction. As a beginner, to ensure safe use, you should not take more than one draw at a time.

#3. Hollyweed CBD’s – High-Quality Vape Carts for Beginners

Brand Introduction

The team at Hollyweed has decades of experience in the medical cannabinoid industry, and with these hemp-derived products, they hope to help their customers on their wellness journey.

As explained by Hollyweed CBD’s founders, wellness is based on six pillars — spiritual, physical, intellectual, emotional, environmental, and social. So, Hollyweed’s products work to address all of these. Overall, the company produces quality products you can trust by using only organic ingredients.

As proof of their legitimacy, media outlets such as Time Magazine, Reuters and Vanity Fair have featured Hollyweed. Additionally, the company covers all of its products with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can give them a try without issue.

Highlights

Decades of Experience with Medical Cannabinoids: You do not need to worry about subpar products from this company. With years of experience in the medical cannabinoids industry, Hollyweed’s founders and team are producing quality products for their customers.

Organic Ingredients: It is believed by the people at this company that organically grown, natural ingredients are superior. As a result, the hemp strains are carefully cultivated and grown completely naturally without the use of GMOs or harmful pesticides.

Satisfaction Guarantee: Giving these excellent vapes a try is virtually risk-free, as we mentioned earlier. If you are not satisfied with one of the company’s products, you can request a refund within 30 days of your purchase date. Feel free to relax, and if you run into any problems, they have excellent customer service you can contact.

10 Great Flavors: Those of you who love variety are in for a treat, as there are 10 different flavors available from this company. These are absolutely delicious, so we encourage you to try them all.

Made in the U.S.: Hollweed’s hemp-based products are grown right here in the United States in Colorado. They are then manufactured on Hollyweed’s premises in California.

Affordable: With all of its products, the company has tried to keep costs low. As a result, the price of these disposable vape pens is very competitive at $40.

Extremely Easy to Use: These disposable vape pens are easy to use, which is one of the first things you will notice. Activating them is as easy as pressing a button and everything is self-explanatory. This makes them easy to use even by beginners.

Third-Party Lab Tested: Third-party laboratories test the company’s products for purity and to ensure they do not contain pesticides or other harmful chemicals. With these products, you are guaranteed the best-quality, organic ingredients.

Subscriber Discount: Subscribing to these vapes on a monthly or biweekly basis will further bring their price down, as subscribers receive a 25% discount from Hollyweed.

Free Shipping: In the U.S., all orders placed directly on the company’s website receive free shipping.

Pros

Excellent customer reviews

Experienced team in working with medicinal cannabinoids

Organic ingredients

30-day money-back guarantee

10 delicious flavors

Budget-friendly

Third-party lab tested

Easy to use

25% discount for subscribers

No shipping charge within the United States

Cons

Available only online

No new customer discount

Customer Reviews

Despite not having as many reviews as our first two picks, this company has over 95% positive reviews. Delta-8 vapes are loved by people because they can be used at any time, whether to start or to end the day, or to just calm anxiety. It is also very popular to treat, cure, or prevent pain.

The new brand was initially met with skepticism, but excellent media coverage and a satisfaction guarantee has gone a long way toward establishing a solid customer base and a great reputation. Even so, you can always request a refund if you are not satisfied with the products.

#4. 3Chi – Most Reputable Brand for eCigarettes

Brand Introduction

3Chi is one of the oldest and most trusted brands for marijuana products. When delta-8 was discovered in 2019, they were one of the first companies to manufacture and sell these products.

Using their experience, 3Chi cultivates the best strains, and their products reflect that. To ensure you get the best quality from their products, they grow all of their hemp inside the United States and extract it using state-of-the-art methods.

Quality is one of the reasons people love 3Chi’s products, and interestingly, out of all the brands we reviewed, this company had the highest number of user reviews. Considering how many brands are manufacturing cannabis products right now, this is no mean feat.

Highlights

Pioneers of Delta-8: In order to produce delta-8 products, 3Chi pioneered innovative methods of cultivating and extracting. With decades of experience in the hemp industry, these professionals are always at the forefront of hemp research and development.

Some of the Best-Quality Vape Carts: The company’s products are some of the best on the market because of its innovative extraction methods. Likewise, their disposable vape pens provided a smooth and enjoyable vaping experience.

Organic Ingredients: 3Chi’s products are made entirely from organic, non-GMO ingredients. All of the company’s products are free of artificial chemicals and flavorings.

Variety of Strains: A variety of strains are used in the company’s pens to cater to the needs of customers. Indica and sativa vape pens are available on the company’s website, as well as a mix of both, depending on your preferences.

Made in the U.S.: 3Chi chose to grow the hemp in Colorado and in California to be able to finely control the quality, extraction, and production of the hemp. This is a 100% U.S.-based company.

20+ Different Flavors: As well as the different strains, you get to choose from a wide variety of flavors. 3Chi offers over 20 different flavors, and it adds new ones on a regular basis.

Available in Two Sizes: 3Chi’s disposable vape pens are available in two sizes — 0.5ml and 1ml. In addition to the strains and flavors, this gives you even more choice.

Very Affordable: Although the company’s vape pens are extremely high quality, they are among the most affordable available, too. Their prices are even lower than the rest of our list. Furthermore, 3Chi frequently holds sales events that reduce the price of these pens even further.

Free Shipping Above $99: Orders greater than $99 can be shipped for free within the United States if you purchase directly from 3Chi’s website.

Pros

Brand with high reputation and trustworthiness

Highest number of user reviews

Ingredients are 100% organic and non-GMO

High-quality vape pens

Made in the U.S.

Strains for focus, calm, anxiety, etc. offered

Two sizes available

Over 20 flavors available

Available offline in stores

Intuitive user interface

Free shipping on all orders over $99

Sales events regularly held on website

Cons

To qualify for free shipping, your order must exceed $99

No option to subscribe

No satisfaction guarantee

Customer Reviews

We mentioned 3Chi had the highest number of customer reviews compared to other companies. The fact that we looked at hundreds of brands is no small feat, and it does not hurt that the company offers a wide variety of options, either. Its products are high quality, and 3Chi has both sativa and indica strains, as well as hybrids of the two. Additionally, you have a choice of more than 20 flavors of vapes.

Due to removing points for not providing a satisfaction guarantee, they landed on the fourth spot. Although their products are excellent, you do have to consider taste. The review score of their products is more than 95% positive, but not every consumer loves them.

How We Made This List

We found hundreds of companies out there selling thousands of products as we searched for the best brands. What were the factors that helped us narrow down our list? Let us find out.

Brand Reputation: Hundreds of brands have popped up because of the high demand for delta-8 distillate products. Many of them, however, are not reliable. We wanted not only to provide you with the best disposable vapes on the market, but we also wanted to introduce you to companies whose delta-8 THC products you can trust blindly. No matter what you need, these companies can provide it all. Whether you want gummies, flowers, tinctures, or something else, you will not have to go to another brand for each type.

Hundreds of brands have popped up because of the high demand for delta-8 distillate products. Many of them, however, are not reliable. We wanted not only to provide you with the best disposable vapes on the market, but we also wanted to introduce you to companies whose delta-8 THC products you can trust blindly. No matter what you need, these companies can provide it all. Whether you want gummies, flowers, tinctures, or something else, you will not have to go to another brand for each type. User Reviews: An organization’s reputation and customer reviews are intricately linked, but user reviews are of greater significance. We have all experienced bad products made by popular brands. A product’s opinion is only important to its users. We gathered all user reviews from a variety of forums, social media sites, review websites, and much more. To get a complete view of the experience, we contacted quite a few users directly.

An organization’s reputation and customer reviews are intricately linked, but user reviews are of greater significance. We have all experienced bad products made by popular brands. A product’s opinion is only important to its users. We gathered all user reviews from a variety of forums, social media sites, review websites, and much more. To get a complete view of the experience, we contacted quite a few users directly. Our Own Experience: Several companies provided us with products, which we used ourselves. The brands were rated based on our experiences and preferences, and those high star ratings were taken into account when ranking them.

Several companies provided us with products, which we used ourselves. The brands were rated based on our experiences and preferences, and those high star ratings were taken into account when ranking them. Ingredients and Purity: To ensure that only organic ingredients are used in the products we feature, we reviewed each company’s ingredients and extraction methods. It is not enough to be organic, but pure ingredients are just as important, and the right extraction method is vital. We showcased companies that use some of the most advanced extraction methods currently available to guarantee you get the purest products on the market.

To ensure that only organic ingredients are used in the products we feature, we reviewed each company’s ingredients and extraction methods. It is not enough to be organic, but pure ingredients are just as important, and the right extraction method is vital. We showcased companies that use some of the most advanced extraction methods currently available to guarantee you get the purest products on the market. Lab Tests: In order to determine whether each company’s stated ingredients are accurate, we verified the lab testing. Additionally, we examined the test results to see whether the company’s products, in general, contained harmful chemicals, pesticides, heavy metals, etc. Additionally, we ensured these products were pure.

In order to determine whether each company’s stated ingredients are accurate, we verified the lab testing. Additionally, we examined the test results to see whether the company’s products, in general, contained harmful chemicals, pesticides, heavy metals, etc. Additionally, we ensured these products were pure. Ease of Use: Vape pens should not require a PhD to use them, and that is basically exactly what we are looking for here. These products were purchased by us, and we made sure they were easy to use. Our featured pens are so easy to use, in fact, that even someone without any previous experience with vape pens can use them.

Vape pens should not require a PhD to use them, and that is basically exactly what we are looking for here. These products were purchased by us, and we made sure they were easy to use. Our featured pens are so easy to use, in fact, that even someone without any previous experience with vape pens can use them. Variety: It is inevitable that every vaper has a favorite flavor or two, but let us face it, variety is the spice of life. Our goal was to ensure each of the companies we featured had a variety of strains and flavors to offer.

Buying Guide

Here are our top picks for the best brands on the market that you can buy with confidence. You might be confused about what brand to pick, whether you choose one from our list or not. Several factors need to be considered, and to help you make a buying decision, we have listed them all below.

Reputation and Trustworthiness

If you want to purchase a product, you should consider the reputation and trustworthiness of the brand. Which factors should you consider? Well, thanks to the internet, you can do this much more easily. The best way to learn more about a company is to Google its name, then look up reviews online. For obvious reasons, you should not take the company’s own word for it. It is your responsibility to objectively determine if a company’s claim of being the best is true.

You can get even better data from the users themselves on forums and social media sites like Reddit if you have the time. Those who have used these devices before are the best source of information.

Ingredients

Now that you have determined if the brand is trustworthy, it is time to put it into action. In addition, the quality of the ingredients used by the company matters a lot. The ideal product should be made from organic ingredients with no synthetic chemicals. There are also vegan and gluten-free options available, but you will need to look at the ingredients list.

Many marijuana companies in the market use synthetic and questionable ingredients in their products. Some products did not mention the ingredients at all, or they were very vague about the ingredients they listed. Avoid these products. It is not necessary to choose unreliable products when there are so many reliable and affordable options available.

Testing

In spite of the fact that the company lists all of the ingredients on its packaging and website, you should not rely on that. Independent testing is what is needed. The products of any reputable company will be tested by an independent laboratory to confirm their ingredients, as well as to confirm that these ingredients are safe for consumption. We have mentioned these brands here, and every trustworthy company will do the same.

Strain and Potency

It is worth considering the strain when you purchase a vape, since they are used for a variety of reasons. If you want to feel high while decreasing stress and anxiety while increasing your focus, sativa is what you need. In contrast, indica is perfect for people who have trouble sleeping at night or who just want a relaxing effect all over their body without the high.

Choosing between the two is not always necessary, as all of the brands we mentioned here sell products with a combination of the two strains.

Last but not least, we need to consider potency. While it might seem appealing to buy the most concentrated vapes as soon as possible, you should go for something less concentrated. Beginners should make sure to only take one puff at a time, even if they purchase the strongest ones.

FAQs: Delta-8 Disposable Vape Pens

Q1. What is delta-8 THC?

Hemp contains the cannabinoid delta-8, and as of 2019, delta-8 products are considered to be a very popular option for those who prefer milder effects. Today, gummies, vapes, tinctures, flowers, and many other products are available on the market. A variety of reasons lead people to use them, including anxiety relief, relaxation, chronic disease, pain, queasiness, and insomnia.

Q2. What is delta-9 THC, and what is the difference between delta-8 and delta-9?

Delta-8 THC is often compared to delta-9 THC, which is usually referred to simply as THC. The two substances differ in how they affect the user.

Delta-8 and delta-9 have different effects on your body. Delta-8 has a very mild effect that allows you to relax and feel euphoric without getting too high, unlike delta-9 THC. However, delta-9 is very strong. Not only does it make you high, but it also causes many side effects in its users. When all of these factors are considered, it is easy to see why delta-8 has become so popular.

Q3. Is there a minimum federally legal age to be allowed to purchase delta-8 THC vapes?

Certainly. Delta-8 products in general cannot be purchased by anyone under the age of 21.

Q4. Does delta-8 THC get you high?

In contrast to popular belief, delta-8 THC does not get you high when consumed at a dosage that aligns with your tolerance level. It will give you a feeling of euphoria but will not make you overly high. So, you will not have trouble going about your day or doing your daily tasks.

Q5. What should I know before using these delta-8 vape pens?

Our buying guide above should be thoroughly read before purchasing any vapes. As a beginner, you must use a vape only according to your tolerance level after reading the article. Unless you have used a vape before (other delta-8 products such as gummies do not count), we recommend you take only one draw at a time (this means taking a three-second draw). A longer draw may result in side effects.

Q6. Are there any side effects associated with delta-8 THC?

Delta-8 THC can cause issues such as red eyes, dry mouth, increased appetite, grogginess, nervousness, confusion, and more. They are almost always not serious and disappear within four to eight hours at most. But, be careful about consuming it before going for any drug test.

Delta-8 products do not tend to cause any side effects for most people who consume them. The majority of people who experience them do so because they took a dose that exceeded their tolerance level. Occasionally, some people may not be able to tolerate delta-8 and will experience the side effects mentioned above.

Conclusion

Nowadays, delta-8 products are selling like hotcakes, and disposable vapes make them very easy to use for beginners. There are a lot of brands and products on the market, but not all are worth your money. Also, you probably do not have the time to research every single brand and figure out which one is best.

It is not necessary for you to do this either. In terms of disposable delta-8 vape pens, we found the best of the best brands for you. You just have to get them and enjoy them. We also offer a buying guide if you are not happy with our recommendations.