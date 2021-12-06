Best Delta 8 THC Tinctures: Top 5 Delta-8 Oil Brands

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

Tinctures have long been popular, but they’ve grown in notoriety even more since the introduction of Delta 8 THC tinctures. This shouldn’t be a surprise, since Delta 8 THC has many additional benefits on top of the convenience of use and safety of tinctures.

No matter your reason for wanting to use them (to enjoy the mild high, for a quick boost, or even to relax at the end of the day), Delta 8 tinctures are a natural, organic way to do so safely.

However, the process of going about purchasing a safe and effective Delta 8 tincture isn’t as straightforward as the process of using it. Because of the overwhelming demand for the product, many brands are jumping at the opportunity to make quick profits. In turn, many of the Delta 8 tinctures available today aren’t up to the mark.

If you’re here, then you won’t have to worry about the substandard products currently being sold using relentless advertising and ingenious marketing techniques. This list was made to find the best Delta 8 tinctures that you can purchase. We made sure these products are absolutely the best in the market and don’t have any side effects associated with them.

Top 5 Best Delta 8 Tinctures [2022 Update]

#1. Exhale Wellness’s Delta 8 Oil: Overall Best Delta 8 Tincture

Brand overview

Exhale Wellness is an extremely reputable brand in the Delta 8 products industry. But this reputation is well-founded—it’s a brand truly dedicated to bringing people one of the best products.

The idea behind the brand’s founding was to fill the astonishing gap of organic, plant-based cannabis products in the market. Since its inception, Exhale Wellness has been continually researching and developing methods of producing top-quality Delta 8 products.

Nowadays, it’s the best brand for all kinds of Delta 8 products like tinctures, carts, edibles, flowers, and cigarettes. According to both experts and user reviews, Exhale Wellness is the place for premium Delta 8 products at the best prices. Let’s take you through some of the brand’s highlights.

Highlights

All-Natural: Exhale Wellness is known for its organic manufacturing. The brand practices a nature-centered production philosophy, which means the ingredients for its Delta 8 products are completely organic, vegan-friendly, and don’t include any GMOs, additives, or preservatives.

Exhale Wellness is known for its organic manufacturing. The brand practices a nature-centered production philosophy, which means the ingredients for its Delta 8 products are completely organic, vegan-friendly, and don’t include any GMOs, additives, or preservatives. Full Spectrum Tincture: The best way to experience Delta 8 THC’s benefits is to get full spectrum cannabinoids. If you’re choosing Exhale Wellness’s Delta 8 tincture, you won’t have to worry about anything because it comes with all the natural chemical compounds responsible for the efficacy of Delta 8 THC.

The best way to experience Delta 8 THC’s benefits is to get full spectrum cannabinoids. If you’re choosing Exhale Wellness’s Delta 8 tincture, you won’t have to worry about anything because it comes with all the natural chemical compounds responsible for the efficacy of Delta 8 THC. Plenty of Benefits: Since we’re talking about all the benefits of Delta 8 THC, it’s worth mentioning here that Exhale Wellness makes some of the most beneficial products in the industry. These include effective solutions for appetite loss, sleep issues, joint pain, and many other health problems.

Since we’re talking about all the benefits of Delta 8 THC, it’s worth mentioning here that Exhale Wellness makes some of the most beneficial products in the industry. These include effective solutions for appetite loss, sleep issues, joint pain, and many other health problems. Extracted Using Advanced Methods: The reason Exhale Wellness makes such an effective range of Delta 8 products despite the complicated process of extracting the cannabinoid is that the brand uses a state-of-the-art extraction technique for it. Through the CO2 extraction method, it’s made sure that the hemp-derived products of Exhale Wellness are best in quality and offer their maximum potential.

The reason Exhale Wellness makes such an effective range of Delta 8 products despite the complicated process of extracting the cannabinoid is that the brand uses a state-of-the-art extraction technique for it. Through the CO2 extraction method, it’s made sure that the hemp-derived products of Exhale Wellness are best in quality and offer their maximum potential. Available in Multiple Quantities: The Exhale Wellness Delta 8 tincture is packed inside a convenient-to-use glass bottle. However, unlike most brands, you aren’t limited to a specific quantity when purchasing this tincture. Users have the option to choose between 300 mg, 600 mg, and 1200 mg bottles.

The Exhale Wellness Delta 8 tincture is packed inside a convenient-to-use glass bottle. However, unlike most brands, you aren’t limited to a specific quantity when purchasing this tincture. Users have the option to choose between 300 mg, 600 mg, and 1200 mg bottles. Third-Party Lab Tested: We talked about the safety potential of Delta 8 tincture earlier. The compound itself might be extremely safe, but external pollutants can still compromise safety. With Exhale Wellness, you can rest assured that there is no such risk because all of the brand’s products are tested through independent facilities and certified before hitting the shelves.

We talked about the safety potential of Delta 8 tincture earlier. The compound itself might be extremely safe, but external pollutants can still compromise safety. With Exhale Wellness, you can rest assured that there is no such risk because all of the brand’s products are tested through independent facilities and certified before hitting the shelves. Founded by Pioneers With Decades of Experience: The reason Exhale Wellness excels in every aspect of producing top-notch Delta 8 products primarily stems from the finesse of its founders. The company was founded by a group of cannabis pioneers with decades of experience in cultivating and experimenting with hemp.

The reason Exhale Wellness excels in every aspect of producing top-notch Delta 8 products primarily stems from the finesse of its founders. The company was founded by a group of cannabis pioneers with decades of experience in cultivating and experimenting with hemp. Reliable Customer Service: Apart from all the good qualities of its products that make Exhale Wellness the best brand for Delta 8 tincture, the company also has a team of representatives committed to providing consumers with answers and solutions to all their questions and concerns. We tried customer support ourselves and found it to be one of the best experiences in terms of customer service.

Pros

Founded by researchers and pioneers of hemp products.

Premium quality.

Made using 100% organic ingredients.

Free of additives, GMOs, and preservatives.

Certificate of Analysis by independent lab testing facilities.

Extracted using the advanced CO2 method.

Convenient glass dropper bottle.

Comes in three different quantities.

Speedy customer support team.

Cons

Only available online

Can’t be bought in the states of Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Rhode Island, or Utah.

User reviews

The user reviews for Exhale Wellness were in thousands. But regardless of the huge number of reviews, we didn’t find any negative feedback while combing through them. In fact, the brand has an extremely high customer satisfaction ratio.

The majority of the users of Exhale Wellness’s Delta 8 oil praised it for the amazing effectiveness of the tincture. Many also said positive things about the overall quality, potency, and value for money that the brand provides.

#2. Diamond CBD’s Chill Plus Full Spectrum Delta 8 CBD Oil – 1000X: Made From Hemp Plants

Brand overview

Just like Exhale Wellness, Diamond CBD is a brand known for its range of CBD products with exceptional quality and amazing value. The brand is very well-reputed in the hemp products industry for this and the high quality of its products.

Diamond CBD is a brand known for its commitment to research and development. Even though the brand was founded in 2015, it’s already one of the pioneers in the cannabis industry and many of the innovations in the hemp products currently being sold can be attributed to this brand.

Highlights

Unique Experience: Diamond CBD offers plenty of variety when it comes to hemp products, but despite a large number of products, you will get to experience a very enjoyable effect with each one. Such is the case with its Delta 8 tincture as well; the Delta 8 in it makes for a subtle yet smooth high, while the cannabis extracts bring in feelings of relaxation and joy.

Diamond CBD offers plenty of variety when it comes to hemp products, but despite a large number of products, you will get to experience a very enjoyable effect with each one. Such is the case with its Delta 8 tincture as well; the Delta 8 in it makes for a subtle yet smooth high, while the cannabis extracts bring in feelings of relaxation and joy. Full Spectrum: As the name implies, the Delta 8 tincture offered by Diamond CBD is full spectrum. This means that it comes with Delta 8 THC and CBD in equal parts, packing a punch of all the benefits and joy-inducing effects of cannabis. However, there is no Delta 9 THC involved, so all of that comes without the negative effects or legal trouble.

As the name implies, the Delta 8 tincture offered by Diamond CBD is full spectrum. This means that it comes with Delta 8 THC and CBD in equal parts, packing a punch of all the benefits and joy-inducing effects of cannabis. However, there is no Delta 9 THC involved, so all of that comes without the negative effects or legal trouble. Solid Quality: As mentioned earlier, Diamond CBD is a brand dedicated to thorough research and meticulous production practices. That’s the reason why all of its products, including the Chill Plus Delta 8 oil, rank the highest in terms of quality. The tincture works rapidly and with amazing effectiveness, making it a best-selling product of the brand.

As mentioned earlier, Diamond CBD is a brand dedicated to thorough research and meticulous production practices. That’s the reason why all of its products, including the Chill Plus Delta 8 oil, rank the highest in terms of quality. The tincture works rapidly and with amazing effectiveness, making it a best-selling product of the brand. Third-Party Lab Tests: It’s never wise to take a brand for its word, and we didn’t do that either. But Diamond CBD isn’t all claims, because the brand makes sure of its products’ quality and safety through lab tests from independent facilities. The result sheets from these tests are available on each product’s page.

It’s never wise to take a brand for its word, and we didn’t do that either. But Diamond CBD isn’t all claims, because the brand makes sure of its products’ quality and safety through lab tests from independent facilities. The result sheets from these tests are available on each product’s page. 30-Day Return Guarantee: Another quality of Diamond CBD that makes it one of the top brands for Delta 8 tincture is the brand’s return guarantee. You can claim the guarantee within 30 days of your purchase, and it gets fulfilled using their speedy shipping with no questions asked.

Another quality of Diamond CBD that makes it one of the top brands for Delta 8 tincture is the brand’s return guarantee. You can claim the guarantee within 30 days of your purchase, and it gets fulfilled using their speedy shipping with no questions asked. Lots of Informative Content: If you’re newly beginning your Delta 8 or CBD journey, Diamond CBD is where you will find all the information you need. The brand has a dedicated blog section for educating people regarding the benefits of Delta 8 and other cannabinoids.

If you’re newly beginning your Delta 8 or CBD journey, Diamond CBD is where you will find all the information you need. The brand has a dedicated blog section for educating people regarding the benefits of Delta 8 and other cannabinoids. Best Discounts: Even though the effects of Diamond CBD’s Chill Plus Full Spectrum Delta 8 CBD Oil are a one-of-a-kind experience, the brand still makes it easy for a lot of people to get their hands on it. There are plenty of amazing discounts available throughout the year, making it one of the most affordable Delta 8 tinctures to go for.

Even though the effects of Diamond CBD’s Chill Plus Full Spectrum Delta 8 CBD Oil are a one-of-a-kind experience, the brand still makes it easy for a lot of people to get their hands on it. There are plenty of amazing discounts available throughout the year, making it one of the most affordable Delta 8 tinctures to go for. Reward Points: Apart from the discounts, Diamond CBD also has a rewards system for its consumers. You will get a certain number of points with each purchase from the brand, which you can later use for additional discounts, making the deal a steal.

Pros

Impeccable quality.

Rapid effects.

Highly potent.

Full-spectrum CBD and Delta 8 blend.

Pure ingredients.

Free of artificial flavoring and GMOs.

Manufactured by an extremely reputable brand in the cannabis industry.

Fast and reliable shipping.

Amazing discounts.

Reward points on each purchase.

30-day return policy.

Lab results available on each product’s page.

Cons

The minimum available strength is 1000 mg.

There are no flavors choices available.

Only available in a full spectrum blend.

User reviews

The product page for Diamond CBD’s Delta 8 oil has lots of reviews from customers, but you can also find them in many places elsewhere on the internet. The one thing that’s common between all these reviews, regardless of where they are, is that users love the mellow high of the tincture.

According to the majority of reviews, this product is best for people who aren’t into vaping/smoking Delta 8 THC or are just newly trying the cannabinoid out. The fact that it’s a completely flavorless MCT oil means you won’t have to worry about aftertastes in your mouth as you begin the journey.

#3. Hollyweed’s Delta 8 Tincture Oil: Best Value Full Spectrum Delta 8 Oil

Brand overview

Founded by a team of cannabis veterans with decades of experience, Hollyweed is a brand that manufactures wellness-focused products banking on the max possible potential of full & broad spectrum hemp extract benefits.

The vision that fuels Hollyweed is the aim to provide consistency and transparency in the CBD industry, and to spread awareness about the positive effects of hemp among people. With its curated selection of various hemp products, the brand is now one of the most cherished and sought-after when it comes to Delta 8 tincture.

Highlights

Top-Shelf Quality: Since Hollyweed was founded with only one goal in mind—to make up for the poor quality and no transparency in the CBD industry—the brand has now become one of the most renowned when it comes to providing good quality Delta 8 products. As a user, you won’t have to worry about the potency of its tincture, no matter how seasoned (or new) you are to Delta 8 THC.

Since Hollyweed was founded with only one goal in mind—to make up for the poor quality and no transparency in the CBD industry—the brand has now become one of the most renowned when it comes to providing good quality Delta 8 products. As a user, you won’t have to worry about the potency of its tincture, no matter how seasoned (or new) you are to Delta 8 THC. Manufactured Within the U.S.: One of the reasons Hollyweed maintains an impeccable quality on all its products is that the brand manufactures them in the U.S., and also grows all of its hemp plants here. This way, the risk of contaminants and poor quality associated with importing from elsewhere gets eliminated.

One of the reasons Hollyweed maintains an impeccable quality on all its products is that the brand manufactures them in the U.S., and also grows all of its hemp plants here. This way, the risk of contaminants and poor quality associated with importing from elsewhere gets eliminated. Lab Testing for Each Product: Another way Hollyweed ensures the quality of its products is by sending them for lab testing to DEA-accredited laboratories. As a final measure, this step helps the brand make sure its products are safe and free of any environmental contaminants.

Another way Hollyweed ensures the quality of its products is by sending them for lab testing to DEA-accredited laboratories. As a final measure, this step helps the brand make sure its products are safe and free of any environmental contaminants. Vegan-Friendly: The ingredients used in the Delta 8 tincture of Hollyweed are organic and natural. Moreover, there are no contaminants, GMOs, or harmful ingredients in the tincture. Combined with the fact that no artificial flavoring or coloring is added to the tincture, the product makes for a very vegan-friendly option.

Such being the case, the tincture offers a more wholesome experience for users not only in terms of being vegan-friendly but also because the ingredients are handpicked for their natural health benefits. You won’t have to worry about any health risks while enjoying the more enhanced effects of Delta 8 because of the full spectrum extracts used by Hollyweed.

Satisfaction Guarantee: When it comes to being a customer-friendly brand, Hollyweed goes one step further. The Hollyweed’s Delta 8 tincture, like all the rest of its products, comes with a user satisfaction guarantee. If you don’t find the effects to your liking, you can easily return the product and get a full refund.

When it comes to being a customer-friendly brand, Hollyweed goes one step further. The Hollyweed’s Delta 8 tincture, like all the rest of its products, comes with a user satisfaction guarantee. If you don’t find the effects to your liking, you can easily return the product and get a full refund. Fast Shipping: Another good thing about Hollyweed is the fast and secure shipping the company provides on all of its purchases. Typically, you will receive your tincture within a couple of days of placing your order.

Another good thing about Hollyweed is the fast and secure shipping the company provides on all of its purchases. Typically, you will receive your tincture within a couple of days of placing your order. Prompt Customer Support Team: Hollyweed has one of the best customer support services in the cannabis industry. During your Delta 8 tincture journey, if you have any questions, concerns, confusion, or special requests, the reliable customer support representatives of Hollyweed are always just a call or email away. We tried the customer support ourselves, so we can safely tell you that you will be provided with a satisfactory solution in no time.

Pros

Transparent and trustworthy brand.

Top-shelf quality Delta 8 tincture.

Potent and effective.

Naturally grown hemp and manufactured within the U.S.

Vegan-friendly.

The brand is known for its customer-friendliness.

100% money-back guarantee.

Tons of discounts and promo codes.

Fast and secure shipping.

Excellent customer support.

Cons

Not available through local shops.

Might cause temporary effects on cognition and physical coordination.

User reviews

Even though the number of customer reviews for Hollyweed’s Delta 8 tincture isn’t as big as we would’ve liked it to be, the brand still has considerable appeal among people. Given the in-house hemp cultivation, careful manufacturing practices, and regular lab testing, it’s safe to say that Hollyweed’s Delta 8 products far exceed the requirement for safety and good quality.

#4. 3Chi’s Delta 8 THC Tincture: Infused With Best Hemp Seed Oil

Brand overview

Any list of most trusted Delta 8 brands can’t be complete without covering 3Chi. That company has years of experience making hemp products, and, when Delta 8 was discovered back in 2019, they were at the forefront. The people at 3Chi came up with many extraction and production methods that are still used in the industry today to produce the best quality products possible.

Being one of the oldest and highest quality brands, they’ve built quite a reputation for themselves in the market. They have tens of thousands of positive reviews. People love the strains and flavors the company has come up with, and they love the effects of 3Chi’s products.

Highlights

Pioneers in the Hemp Industry: This company was among the first brands to discover Delta 8 and then manufacture its products. The people running 3Chi, and working for it, have decades of combined experience in the cannabidiol industry, which they use to come up with exceptional quality products.

This company was among the first brands to discover Delta 8 and then manufacture its products. The people running 3Chi, and working for it, have decades of combined experience in the cannabidiol industry, which they use to come up with exceptional quality products. Some of the Best Quality Tinctures: As we’ve mentioned above, the company uses the most advanced extraction and production methods available right now to make sure that you get the best quality. We can attest from our own experience that 3Chi’s products are easily some of the best you can find in the market.

As we’ve mentioned above, the company uses the most advanced extraction and production methods available right now to make sure that you get the best quality. We can attest from our own experience that 3Chi’s products are easily some of the best you can find in the market. Completely Organic: You don’t need to worry about any artificial flavoring or synthetic chemicals in these tinctures. The company is committed to using only organic ingredients in its products, and we made sure that it’s the case with these oils as well.

You don’t need to worry about any artificial flavoring or synthetic chemicals in these tinctures. The company is committed to using only organic ingredients in its products, and we made sure that it’s the case with these oils as well. Variety: When you go to their website to shop for oils, you’ll notice that the company has a lot of variety available. There are tinctures available for different types of uses, for a completely natural experience, for a calming effect, for focus, sleeping, happiness, and much more. No matter what you’re looking for, you’ll find it in 3Chi’s catalog.

When you go to their website to shop for oils, you’ll notice that the company has a lot of variety available. There are tinctures available for different types of uses, for a completely natural experience, for a calming effect, for focus, sleeping, happiness, and much more. No matter what you’re looking for, you’ll find it in 3Chi’s catalog. American Made: All of 3Chi’s products are made right here in the U.S. From planting to extraction to production, every part of the manufacturing process happens here. This is organically grown hemp locally in Colorado and California by local farmers and then acquired by 3Chi.

All of 3Chi’s products are made right here in the U.S. From planting to extraction to production, every part of the manufacturing process happens here. This is organically grown hemp locally in Colorado and California by local farmers and then acquired by 3Chi. Lab Tested: The company has had every single one of its products tested in a third-party lab to make sure that they’re safe. You can access and verify the lab results by going to 3Chi’s website.

The company has had every single one of its products tested in a third-party lab to make sure that they’re safe. You can access and verify the lab results by going to 3Chi’s website. Affordable: Often, getting a good quality product means shelling out extra. But here, the products are quite affordable. The company’s tinctures start at only $20, which is one of the most affordable price-points in the market.

Often, getting a good quality product means shelling out extra. But here, the products are quite affordable. The company’s tinctures start at only $20, which is one of the most affordable price-points in the market. Free Shipping Above $99: When you shop through 3Chi’s website directly, the company covers shipping on all orders that are above $99.

Pros

One of the most trusted brands with decades of experience.

Tens of thousands of great reviews.

Best quality Delta 8 oils.

The company’s products can be found in-stores.

Made in the U.S.

Made using completely organic ingredients.

Lab-tested for safety and quality.

Very affordable.

The company holds regular sales events to bring the price down even further.

Free shipping on all orders above $99.

Cons

No satisfaction guarantee. You have to return the products unused and packed to get a refund.

No subscription option.

Your order has to be above $99 to get free shipping.

User reviews

The user reviews for 3Chi’s tinctures are great. People love the clear distinction between the oils, the company has mentioned the effects they produce. The oils themselves are extremely high quality and potent, which are qualities that 3Chi’s customers appreciate. In addition, it doesn’t hurt that these oils are some of the most affordable in the market.

#5. NuLeaf Naturals’ Full Spectrum Delta 8 THC Oil: Premium Value Delta 8 Tincture

Brand overview

NuLeaf was founded in 2014 by people who wanted to utilize the medicinal properties of the hemp plant to manufacture products that can be safely used by the masses. The company’s organic approach to its products took off and NuLeaf has become one of the top cannabinoid wellness companies in the U.S.

The people who run this company have the philosophy to produce products that they can recommend to their friends and family. As you can imagine, this means that the quality is kept very high and the company doesn’t cut any corners when it comes to the safety of its products. Let’s cover their highlights in detail.

Highlights

Trusted, High-Quality Brand: Since its inception in 2014, NuLeaf has become easily one of the most trusted brands in America through the quality of its products alone. Even before founding the company, the people behind the scenes had years of experience cultivating and extracting hemp.

Since its inception in 2014, NuLeaf has become easily one of the most trusted brands in America through the quality of its products alone. Even before founding the company, the people behind the scenes had years of experience cultivating and extracting hemp. Made Using Organic Hemp: We made sure to only feature brands that use nothing but organic ingredients in their products, and NuLeaf is no exception to that rule. After all, health comes first. You might be using these products for a variety of reasons but there can be no compromise on health.

We made sure to only feature brands that use nothing but organic ingredients in their products, and NuLeaf is no exception to that rule. After all, health comes first. You might be using these products for a variety of reasons but there can be no compromise on health. Full Spectrum Cannabinoids: These oils contain hemp extract that’s full-spectrum, meaning that they contain CBC, CBG, CBD, and many more cannabinoids. The company found that when individual cannabinoids are separated, their effects are greatly reduced.

These oils contain hemp extract that’s full-spectrum, meaning that they contain CBC, CBG, CBD, and many more cannabinoids. The company found that when individual cannabinoids are separated, their effects are greatly reduced. Made Following GMP: The company utilizes Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) throughout the production process. Even the extraction process is completely green, meaning that no harsh solvents are used to extract the nutrients from the hemp plants.

The company utilizes Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) throughout the production process. Even the extraction process is completely green, meaning that no harsh solvents are used to extract the nutrients from the hemp plants. Made in the U.S.: The hemp for these tinctures is USA grown, right here in Colorado. The company also manufactures all of its products in an ISO-certified facility.

The hemp for these tinctures is USA grown, right here in Colorado. The company also manufactures all of its products in an ISO-certified facility. Tested by an Independent Lab: These oils have been tested and cleared by a third-party lab, so you can use them with peace of mind. The lab checked for harmful ingredients as well as verified that these tinctures use organic ingredients.

These oils have been tested and cleared by a third-party lab, so you can use them with peace of mind. The lab checked for harmful ingredients as well as verified that these tinctures use organic ingredients. Assistance Program: The company has a program to discount its products for first responders, veterans, people with disabilities, low-income groups, medical personnel, teachers and students, NGOs, social workers, and more. If you fall in any of these categories, contact the company’s customer support and they’ll give you a lifetime discount.

The company has a program to discount its products for first responders, veterans, people with disabilities, low-income groups, medical personnel, teachers and students, NGOs, social workers, and more. If you fall in any of these categories, contact the company’s customer support and they’ll give you a lifetime discount. Free Shipping Within the U.S.: All orders placed through NuLeaf’s website get free 2-3 day shipping in the U.S.

Pros

The company has had an excellent track record since 2014.

Thousands of positive customer reviews.

Completely organic.

Green extraction methods.

Made using Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).

High-quality tinctures.

Lab-tested for safety and quality.

Available in a variety of different sizes.

American made.

Assistance program to discount products.

10% discount on subscriptions.

Free shipping on all orders placed through the company’s website.

Cons

NuLeaf doesn’t offer a satisfaction guarantee. The only way to get a refund is to return the products unused and still packed.

Only available online.

The company’s website doesn’t specify the effects of each tincture.

User reviews

The company’s customers have nothing but good things to say about their products in general. It was really hard to find negative reviews for NuLeaf’s tinctures. People love the quality and the fact that these oils contain full-spectrum cannabinoids. Each tincture is available in a multitude of sizes from 300ml to 1800ml (and more for some oils), and people love these options.

The Beginner’s Guide to Best Delta 8 Tincture

It can be a confusing experience for a beginner to shop for the best Delta 8 oils. There are just so many products and brands to choose from. To make your buying decision easier, we’re covering the most important factors when making your decision. Let’s see what they are.

Brand Reputation: Delta 8 products are the new gold rush. Everyone who can afford to open a company and make hemp products is trying to cash in on the skyrocketing demand for these products. More competition is good, but not everyone is concerned about quality here. Most companies are just here to cash in. That’s why it’s more important than ever to pay attention to the company you’re buying from. Go online and research them thoroughly before you hand over your hard-earned cash.

Delta 8 products are the new gold rush. Everyone who can afford to open a company and make hemp products is trying to cash in on the skyrocketing demand for these products. More competition is good, but not everyone is concerned about quality here. Most companies are just here to cash in. That’s why it’s more important than ever to pay attention to the company you’re buying from. Go online and research them thoroughly before you hand over your hard-earned cash. User Reviews: User reviews often figure into a brand’s reputation, but can also be a valuable resource on their own. Not every product by a reputable company is a hit, after all. Make sure to go online and read user reviews before you purchase a product. If you’ve got the time, browse social media websites for even more direct opinions about these tinctures.

User reviews often figure into a brand’s reputation, but can also be a valuable resource on their own. Not every product by a reputable company is a hit, after all. Make sure to go online and read user reviews before you purchase a product. If you’ve got the time, browse social media websites for even more direct opinions about these tinctures. Ingredients: Once you’ve determined that a brand is good and trustworthy, the next step is to find out whether their oils use organic ingredients or not. Generally speaking, there’s no need to use synthetic chemicals when producing Delta 8 oils, but not every company abides by this. We’ve made sure that every brand we feature today uses only organic ingredients, but if you’re not using our recommendations then you need to do this research on your own.

Once you’ve determined that a brand is good and trustworthy, the next step is to find out whether their oils use organic ingredients or not. Generally speaking, there’s no need to use synthetic chemicals when producing Delta 8 oils, but not every company abides by this. We’ve made sure that every brand we feature today uses only organic ingredients, but if you’re not using our recommendations then you need to do this research on your own. Purity and Extraction Methods: Some companies use organic extraction methods, but they take away the purity of the resulting oils because they separate the cannabinoids or take some cannabinoids away. To get the best value for your money, you should choose products that are as pure as possible.

Some companies use organic extraction methods, but they take away the purity of the resulting oils because they separate the cannabinoids or take some cannabinoids away. To get the best value for your money, you should choose products that are as pure as possible. Third-Party Lab Tests: We’ve mentioned it before, and we’ll mention it again, never compromise on lab tests. Any trustworthy company will get its tinctures (or any other Delta 8 product) tested by an independent lab and will have the results available on its website. If that’s not the case, give that company a wide berth. We’ve also made sure that every single brand we feature today has had its products tested.

We’ve mentioned it before, and we’ll mention it again, never compromise on lab tests. Any trustworthy company will get its tinctures (or any other Delta 8 product) tested by an independent lab and will have the results available on its website. If that’s not the case, give that company a wide berth. We’ve also made sure that every single brand we feature today has had its products tested. Variety: A good company should give you quite a bit of variety to choose from in terms of potencies, sizes, flavors, desired effects, etc. The desired effects part is probably the most important and, if possible, you should research the effects of the individual cannabinoids before purchasing a product.

A good company should give you quite a bit of variety to choose from in terms of potencies, sizes, flavors, desired effects, etc. The desired effects part is probably the most important and, if possible, you should research the effects of the individual cannabinoids before purchasing a product. Color: Once you get your hands on the tincture itself, make sure to check the color before you use it each time. Ideally, you want oil that’s either transparent or gold/yellowish in color. If it’s any other color, don’t use that tincture.

Delta 8 THC Tincture: FAQs

Q1. What is the Delta 8 tincture?

Delta 8 tincture is essentially oil obtained from the hemp plant that’s rich in different cannabinoids including CBC, CBG, CBD, and more. They vary in their concentration, as well as the mixture of the abovementioned cannabinoids, to produce different effects. These tinctures can be used by mixing them into food or drinks; if you’d like you can also take them directly. It’s all a matter of preference.

Q2. How long do the effects of the Delta 8 tincture last?

The duration and onset of the tincture’s effects can depend on many factors, including the composition and concentration of the carrier oil you took, your tolerance level, and a few other variables. That being said, the effects of Delta 8 oil can last anywhere from 3 to 8 hours.

Q3. How long do Delta 8 tinctures take to kick in?

The average onset time of effects is 20-30 minutes. Make sure you wait at least 40 minutes before consuming more to make sure that you don’t get side effects.

Q4. Is it safe to use Delta 8 tincture?

The scientific research on the safety of Delta 8 is still currently ongoing. Make sure to do your research before you use these products. It’s also a good idea to consult your doctor beforehand, especially if you have pre-existing medical conditions and/or you’re regularly taking prescribed medication.

Q5. Can Delta 8 tincture get you high?

Delta 8 tinctures don’t get you “high” in the normal sense. The effect is more on the calming and sedating side. However, that doesn’t mean that you can do attention-critical tasks like driving or operating heavy machinery after taking these. Using Delta 8 oils will relax you and give you a feeling of euphoria, which interferes with reaction times. We don’t recommend that you take these tinctures before a critical task.

Q6. What dosage should I take for Delta 8 tincture?

Every person’s dosage of Delta 8 tinctures varies depending on the person’s weight, tolerance level, the effect needed, etc. To give you an idea, a person weighing 72kg would need to take approximately 10 mg of tincture for a mild effect and 35 mg for heavy effect. The dose scales up or down according to your weight.

For a beginner, always start with a very small dose of 5-10 mg. Then wait anywhere from 30-60 minutes for the effects to kick in. The most important thing to realize about Delta 8 edibles is that the onset time of effects is quite long, unlike vapes or flowers which only take seconds to kick in.

Don’t consume more during your waiting period as you can easily miscalculate and overdose. Overdosing on Delta 8 is not fatal, but you’ll still encounter side effects.

We highly recommend you stay on the safe side and consume small doses at a time. Eventually, you’ll have enough experience to know exactly how much you need to take to feel mild or heavy effects.

Q7. Will Delta 8 tincture show up in a drug test?

Yes, Delta 8 tincture does show up on almost all drug tests, including urine, hair, blood, and saliva. It doesn’t show up on breathalyzers so you don’t need to worry about those; but if your company has a mandatory drug policy, you’ll have to be mindful when using these oils.

Q8. Are there any side effects associated with Delta 8 tincture usage?

Delta 8 tinctures and a variety of other Delta 8 products are enjoyed by hundreds of millions of users worldwide without any side effects. However, a small percentage of people might experience side effects from these products. More often than not, these are caused due to miscalculation and overdosage; but in rare cases, some people’s biology just doesn’t agree with Delta 8 products.

The side effects include red eyes, dry mouth, queasiness, increased appetite, grogginess, nervousness, confusion, and more. Rest assured that these side effects are temporary and in almost all cases will resolve on their own within 4-8 hours.

To avoid these side effects, we highly recommend that you start with small doses and figure out a dose for yourself by knowing exactly how a Delta 8 dose interacts with your system.

Q9. Is it legal to purchase and/or use Delta 8 tinctures?

In most states and counties across the U.S., it’s completely legal to purchase and use Delta 8 tinctures. But some have made laws prohibiting its purchase and/or use. Before you purchase or use these products, make sure to inquire about your local laws.

Conclusion

Delta 8 tinctures along with the CBD tinctures are one of the best and easiest ways to experience Delta 8 products. But the buying experience, like we’ve mentioned before, can be very confusing due to the number of products and brands available. To a beginner, it looks like there’s no difference between all the different products and people end up picking oils that are low quality and/or harmful for their health.

To solve this dilemma, and keep you from getting decision fatigue (thank us later), we spent hundreds of hours pouring through online reviews of the best brands and products available in the market right now. We then used these products ourselves to determine which ones are good and which ones aren’t worth featuring. The result is this review.

In that spirit, we hope you found our review helpful and informative. Happy shopping!